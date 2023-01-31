District Spelling Bee set for Wednesday

LAURINBURG– The annual Scotland County Schools district-wide spelling bee will be held Wednesday at the AB Gibson Center.

The participants in this year’s spelling bee are:

Jelyric Jackson, sixth grader from Carver Middle School

Charlie Fowler, fourth grader from Laurel Hill Elementary School

Jazaria McCrimmon, eighth grader from Shaw Academy

Journee Allen, fifth grader from South Johnson Elementary School

Ethan Miles, fifth grader from Wagram Elementary School

Caroline Hicks, eighth grader from Spring Hill Middle School

Aubree Chavis, fourth grader from Sycamore Lane Elementary School

Mrs. Brenda Gilbert, who is a retired SCS educator, will serve as the pronouncer. The judges for the spelling bee are Dr. Patricia Patrick, Dr. Jonathan McRae and Mrs. Lucia Jordan.

The event will be held in the board of education meeting room and begins at 10 a.m.