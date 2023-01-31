ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 The X

$1.8 Million Loveland Home has an Indoor Pool and Private Salon

You could be living out in the country of Northern Colorado, yet only a five-minute drive to downtown Loveland with this amazing home located at 120 Meadowview Drive. This Loveland home offers so many great amenities that include an indoor pool with a slide, a private salon, and enough room to store 10 vehicles.
LOVELAND, CO
94.3 The X

Loveland’s Bed Bath & Beyond to Close

Home goods store, Bed Bath & Beyond, has announced the closures of dozens of new locations on January 31, 2023. The retail company is on the brink of bankruptcy according to USA Today. Bed Bath & Beyond announced the closure of 62 stores nationwide in September 2022 and only one...
LOVELAND, CO
Laramie Live

Cheyenne Mayor Comments On Bill Allowing Laramie County Casino

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says that while he has concerns that a bill in that would allow a Las Vegas style casino in Laramie County, he's still looking into the issue. House Bill 287 would allow for the construction of a Las Vegas-style casino in both Laramie and Uinta counties, mostly in hopes of attracting people from out of state to gamble.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
buckrail.com

Largest vertical farming research facility coming to Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Wyoming’s State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) recently approved a grant to support the development of the world’s largest and most advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie. The company, Plenty Unlimited Inc., is dedicated to advancing the emerging technology field of indoor agriculture....
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

F.E. Warren Air Force Base cancels 2023 air show

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 90th Missile Wing has canceled the 2023 Wings Over Warren air show due to a loss of support from the headline act on F.E. Warren Air Force Base. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team determined that performing in Cheyenne carries too much risk with lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby.
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Travel on many Wyo roads still difficult early Thursday, days after snowstorm

CASPER, Wyo. — Drifting and blowing snow and high winds are making commuting through parts of Wyoming difficult days after a weekend snowstorm blanketed the area. According to WYDOT, as of 5 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland is closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to high winds, which reached 60 mph or more at times yesterday. There’s a black ice and no unnecessary travel warning on I-25 between Casper and Midwest.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Young Wyoming Chefs Get Police Escort, Then Bake Winning Cake At Statewide Competition

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Laramie High School students Kinley Wade, Brooklyn McKinney and Rylee Otte have been preparing for the Pro-Start cake-baking competition since September. The girls met every Wednesday, practicing to make an eye-popping emerald green cake with blackberry-lavender filling, adjusting and tweaking both...
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed

The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Power restored after outage affects over 4,000 Cheyenne residents

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - UPDATE: Outage repairs finalized and power restored at 3:23. ORIGINAL 2:51pm: Black Hills Energy has confirmed a power outage affecting parts of Cheyenne. Their statement reads as follows:. Black Hills Energy is currently experiencing an electrical power outage in the Downtown Cheyenne area. The...
CHEYENNE, WY
94.3 The X

Egg Prices Are Ridiculous in Colorado, This is the Main Reason Why

Chicken eggs are a hot topic right now. Egg prices are historically high in Colorado and across the country, that's if you can even find them in the store. If you research the topic, just about every source from chicken farmers to government departments to bird rescue groups will agree it's because of the outbreak of the avian flu.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

Windsor, CO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943thex.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy