Ridgefield, CT

hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Public School's 2023-24 Kindergarten Registration Is Open!

RPS kindergarten registration opened this week. Please remind your neighbors, friends, coworkers, and acquaintances to register their children ASAP so they can take full advantage of all the orientation programs and so RPS can plan to welcome all our youngest students. All children who reach the age of five (5)...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Mayor Dean Esposito Testifies in Support of H.B. 5003,An Act Concerning Education Funding in Connecticut

Today, Mayor Esposito joined Danbury Superintendent Kevin Walston and State Representative Rachel Chaleski at the Legislative Office Building for a Press Conference in support of H.B. 5003, an Act Concerning Education Funding in Connecticut. The Mayor then submitted the following testimony:. “Thank you for the opportunity to testify in strong...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Warming Center at Ridgefield Parks & Rec is OPEN!

The warming center at Parks and Recreation at 195 Danbury Road will be open today until 7 p.m. or warming, showers and charging. As more information becomes available it will be posted on the town website (www.Ridgefieldct.org), the town Facebook page, the OEM Facebook page, local media sources and via Ridgefield Alerts (www.ridgefieldalerts.com).
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

New Canaan YMCA OPEN for showers, 1.3% of Eversource customers in New Canaan remain without power

This morning, Saturday, February 4, Russ Kimes, Emergency Management Director for the Town of New Canaan provided a community update saying, "Eversource is reporting 113 outages in New Canaan (1.3% of customers), down from roughly 300 at the apex of the storm. Eversource has not provided any restoration estimates to Emergency Management, but informed us that there are 3 crews in town currently working, with over a dozen crews headed to New Canaan in the next couple of hours. The outage on Ponus Ridge is reported to be complex with 4 sections of wires down and needing repair. We continue to pressure Eversource to provide estimates and more crews to New Canaan for service restoration."
NEW CANAAN, CT
hamlethub.com

Kratos Gymnasts of Bethel Perform At The Bay State Invitational

Gymnasts of Kratos Gymnastics located in Bethel, CT performed at the Bay State Invitational on Sunday, January 29, 2023. The competition welcomed gymnasts from all over the Northeast region of the country. Girls from Kratos ranged in age from 7-14 years of age, competing in levels Xcel Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Despite being the youngest competitors and the smallest team size, gymnasts representing Kratos’ Xcel Silver Team earned second place as a team & filled the entire podium on uneven bars.
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

Services in Ridgefield for Michael Costa, 53

Michael Costa, 53, of New Bedford died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was the son of Maria (Medeiros) Costa and the late Aquilino Costa. Born in New Bedford, Michael was a lifelong resident of the city and was a communicant of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church. He was formerly employed as a stock and delivery person in the plumbing and heating business.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
hamlethub.com

43rd Annual Photography Show Opens at Carriage Barn

On Saturday, February 4 the Carriage Barn Art Center’s annual juried photography show opened to the public with a reception from 4-6pm. The exhibit features over 100 pieces by professional, amateur and student photographers selected for inclusion in this year’s show. The show was juried by Christina Zanetti,...
NEW CANAAN, CT
hamlethub.com

Meet Bethel Public Library New Mini Golf Sponsors!

Beer, Wine and Mini Golf "fore" the Library returns Friday, March 31. The Bethel Public Library Board of Directors invites everyone to join them at the Library after hours for a night of beer, wine, and mini golf! Sample refreshments from local establishments while playing a fun game of mini golf with your friends. This event is for adults ages 21 & up.
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

1,2,3, Learn Spanish with Me

Come to the Brewster Public Library and join Miss Jen in this intro to Spanish as we focus on basic language skills through storytelling, crafts and songs!. This program is geared for kids 1st-5th Grade. Registration Required. http://brewsterlibrary.org/calendar/#/events/5FHyavjB7V/instances/EJzW8SmBvA/
BREWSTER, NY
hamlethub.com

Ronald McDonald House Announces Partnership with Volunteer New York!

Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley (RMHGHV) recently forged a partnership with Volunteer New York! to regularly engage corporate volunteers for their Day of Service volunteer program, Chef for a Day. The program which was launched last Fall calls for local chefs to bring their culinary talents to the newly renovated kitchen in the House and lead cooking demonstrations. Chef for a Day, connects local chefs with RMHGHV volunteers who commit to a day of service and create, prepare and serve brunch, dessert and dinner to the families that stay at the House.
TARRYTOWN, NY
hamlethub.com

Country Cape for RENT in Redding

Move right into this sophisticated, completely updated, country cape on 2.05 picturesque & level acres in top Redding location, approximately 60 miles to Midtown, and just moments to Putnam Memorial State Park. This iconic park preserves the site that Major General Israel Putnam chose as the winter encampment for his...
REDDING, CT

