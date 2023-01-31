Read full article on original website
Looking For a Crystal Shop In Westchester? Visit Custom Crystal Creations in Dobbs Ferry NYOut and About Westchester NYDobbs Ferry, NY
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
Ridgefield Public School's 2023-24 Kindergarten Registration Is Open!
RPS kindergarten registration opened this week. Please remind your neighbors, friends, coworkers, and acquaintances to register their children ASAP so they can take full advantage of all the orientation programs and so RPS can plan to welcome all our youngest students. All children who reach the age of five (5)...
Mayor Dean Esposito Testifies in Support of H.B. 5003,An Act Concerning Education Funding in Connecticut
Today, Mayor Esposito joined Danbury Superintendent Kevin Walston and State Representative Rachel Chaleski at the Legislative Office Building for a Press Conference in support of H.B. 5003, an Act Concerning Education Funding in Connecticut. The Mayor then submitted the following testimony:. “Thank you for the opportunity to testify in strong...
This Week in the City: Danbury Chief of Staff Roger Palanzo to discuss efforts by the Tax Assessors office
In this episode of "This Week in the City," Mayor Dean Esposito is joined by Chief of Staff Roger Palanzo to discuss efforts by the Tax Assessors office in regard to motor vehicle registration compliance. The City of Danbury has contracted with Capital Tax Recovery to address the issue of...
Warming Center at Ridgefield Parks & Rec is OPEN!
The warming center at Parks and Recreation at 195 Danbury Road will be open today until 7 p.m. or warming, showers and charging. As more information becomes available it will be posted on the town website (www.Ridgefieldct.org), the town Facebook page, the OEM Facebook page, local media sources and via Ridgefield Alerts (www.ridgefieldalerts.com).
New Canaan YMCA OPEN for showers, 1.3% of Eversource customers in New Canaan remain without power
This morning, Saturday, February 4, Russ Kimes, Emergency Management Director for the Town of New Canaan provided a community update saying, "Eversource is reporting 113 outages in New Canaan (1.3% of customers), down from roughly 300 at the apex of the storm. Eversource has not provided any restoration estimates to Emergency Management, but informed us that there are 3 crews in town currently working, with over a dozen crews headed to New Canaan in the next couple of hours. The outage on Ponus Ridge is reported to be complex with 4 sections of wires down and needing repair. We continue to pressure Eversource to provide estimates and more crews to New Canaan for service restoration."
Kratos Gymnasts of Bethel Perform At The Bay State Invitational
Gymnasts of Kratos Gymnastics located in Bethel, CT performed at the Bay State Invitational on Sunday, January 29, 2023. The competition welcomed gymnasts from all over the Northeast region of the country. Girls from Kratos ranged in age from 7-14 years of age, competing in levels Xcel Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Despite being the youngest competitors and the smallest team size, gymnasts representing Kratos’ Xcel Silver Team earned second place as a team & filled the entire podium on uneven bars.
Services in Ridgefield for Michael Costa, 53
Michael Costa, 53, of New Bedford died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was the son of Maria (Medeiros) Costa and the late Aquilino Costa. Born in New Bedford, Michael was a lifelong resident of the city and was a communicant of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church. He was formerly employed as a stock and delivery person in the plumbing and heating business.
Bethel Police Update on Reservoir Street Shooting: Investigation is Active and Ongoing
Bethel police report that on January 31, 2023, at approximately 11:49 pm, the department received a call regarding yelling coming from the area of Reservoir Street. The caller reported hearing a sound of a possible gunshot, followed by yelling and then two additional gunshot sounds. Officers say they responded to...
More than 200 Eversource customers in New Canaan are without power, message from Emergency Management Director Russ Kimes
This evening, Friday, February 3, Russ Kimes, Emergency Management Director for the Town of New Canaan informed the community that Eversource is reporting 225 outages in New Canaan. "We do not have an estimated restoration time for any outages in town however we do know of at least four Eversource...
43rd Annual Photography Show Opens at Carriage Barn
On Saturday, February 4 the Carriage Barn Art Center’s annual juried photography show opened to the public with a reception from 4-6pm. The exhibit features over 100 pieces by professional, amateur and student photographers selected for inclusion in this year’s show. The show was juried by Christina Zanetti,...
Meet Bethel Public Library New Mini Golf Sponsors!
Beer, Wine and Mini Golf "fore" the Library returns Friday, March 31. The Bethel Public Library Board of Directors invites everyone to join them at the Library after hours for a night of beer, wine, and mini golf! Sample refreshments from local establishments while playing a fun game of mini golf with your friends. This event is for adults ages 21 & up.
FCIAC selects Ridgefield High School seniors Hadley Drever and Henry Idone as Winter 2023 Exemplary Scholar Athletes
The FCIAC selected Ridgefield High School seniors Hadley Drever and Henry Idone as the Winter 2023 Exemplary Scholar Athletes. Both shine in the classroom, the sports arena, and the arts. Hadley Drever has consistently maintained High Honor Roll all four years of high school and is a member of the...
1,2,3, Learn Spanish with Me
Come to the Brewster Public Library and join Miss Jen in this intro to Spanish as we focus on basic language skills through storytelling, crafts and songs!. This program is geared for kids 1st-5th Grade. Registration Required. http://brewsterlibrary.org/calendar/#/events/5FHyavjB7V/instances/EJzW8SmBvA/
Ronald McDonald House Announces Partnership with Volunteer New York!
Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley (RMHGHV) recently forged a partnership with Volunteer New York! to regularly engage corporate volunteers for their Day of Service volunteer program, Chef for a Day. The program which was launched last Fall calls for local chefs to bring their culinary talents to the newly renovated kitchen in the House and lead cooking demonstrations. Chef for a Day, connects local chefs with RMHGHV volunteers who commit to a day of service and create, prepare and serve brunch, dessert and dinner to the families that stay at the House.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Three Bluebirds Swedish Dishcloths
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Three Bluebirds...
Country Cape for RENT in Redding
Move right into this sophisticated, completely updated, country cape on 2.05 picturesque & level acres in top Redding location, approximately 60 miles to Midtown, and just moments to Putnam Memorial State Park. This iconic park preserves the site that Major General Israel Putnam chose as the winter encampment for his...
Westport Playhouse Presents Reading of Comedy "As Bees in Honey Drown"
Westport, CT - Westport Country Playhouse will present a Script in Hand playreading of the stinging comedy, “As Bees in Honey Drown,” on Monday, February 13, at 7 p.m., written by Douglas Carter Beane and directed by Mark Shanahan. In “As Bees in Honey Drown,” a young, gay,...
Gigi Amatuzzi, Father Figure to Many at Ridgefield's Roma Pizza, has Died
At 9:15 am today, Friday, January 3, we lost another titan of the Ridgefield, Connecticut community. Gigi Amatuzzi, brother to George Amatuzzi, passed in the company of those who loved him. While he had no children of his own, he remained a father figure to many who worked at Roma...
Ridgefield Weather Alert: Temperatures to Drop, Gusty Winds May Cause Downed Trees and Wires
Temperatures will continue to drop throughout today, Friday, February 3 and overnight. High and gusty winds are expected to cause downed trees and wire damage. For power outages call Eversource at 800-286-2000 or report online. Parks & Rec (195 Danbury Rd - 203-431-2755) will be open today until 10pm and...
