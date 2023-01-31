The Seattle Storm re-signed center Ezi Magbegor on Saturday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team. "I am excited to continue my WNBA journey with the Seattle Storm," Magbegor said. "I would like to thank Talisa (Rhea, general manager), (head coach Noelle Quinn) and the ownership group for their belief in me. I can't wait get back to Seattle, get back to work with my teammates and get back to playing in front of our fans at Climate Pledge Arena."

