Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
7 of Our Favorite Restaurant in Pigeon Forge TNEast Coast TravelerPigeon Forge, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Jellico man arrested in connection to Campbell County shooting
A Jellico man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left one woman injured Saturday afternoon, according to Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
WATE
GPD: Person barricaded in home caused hours long road closure in Greeneville, TN
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – An hours long road closure in Greeneville on Saturday was the result of a person barricaded in their home, according to police. A release from the Greeneville Police Department says at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, police were called to a home on Carson Street in regard to a person […]
wvlt.tv
Sevier County dogs in need after shelter reaches full capacity
A Sevierville animal shelter is still working to find homes for the current dogs in its facility after reaching full capacity.
Over $250,000 of counterfeit clothing seized from Knoxville store
A Knoxville man is facing charges including money laundering after officers conducted a search of the story he was operating, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
wvlt.tv
TBI investigating Sweetwater police shooting
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Sweetwater police shot a suspect. It happened Thursday night and the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, TBI says.
WATE
Latest on Smith & Wesson coming to Blount County
Smith & Wesson will soon start calling Blount County home. The company will start moving into its new headquarters a little later in the year but things are moving on as scheduled. Latest on Smith & Wesson coming to Blount County. Smith & Wesson will soon start calling Blount County...
wvlt.tv
Neighbor alerts crews of fire in Knoxville home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person called 911 and alerted Knoxville Fire Department crews of a fire at their neighbor’s house on Saturday afternoon. The caller said they could see the smoke coming from the eyes of the house, according to KFD Spokesperson Mark Wilbanks. When KFD crews arrived,...
wvlt.tv
‘Operation Friday the 13th’ leads to more arrests in Cocke Co.
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - More arrests were attributed to “Operation Friday the 13th,” after three people were arrested in Cocke County Thursday, according to officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office executed the drug operation with the...
Driver in Knox County vehicular homicide sentenced to 11 years
A career criminal offender convicted of a 2021 vehicular homicide in Knox County has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.
Man pleads not guilty to aggravated statutory rape at Knoxville postal facility
John Dusty Best is accused of aggravated statutory rape at a US postal facility in Knoxville, where he was employed.
