WHNT-TV
Search Efforts Continue After a Week of Looking for Missing Fisherman | Feb. 3, 2023, 6:30 a.m.
Search efforts for a missing 63-year-old man began Saturday in Colbert County. The man and his 13-year-old grandson both fell overboard after a marine-related accident. The grandson was located, but recovery efforts continue for the missing man. Search Efforts Continue After a Week of Looking for …. Search efforts for...
WAFF
73-year-old woman killed in Morgan County wreck
DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 73-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Alabama 157 on Friday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Wanda Harbison was fatally injured when the Ford Escape she was a passenger in was hit by another vehicle. At the time of the wreck, Harbison was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Retired Florence police horse dies at 26
A beloved mounted horse that retired from the Florence Police Department in December died on Tuesday.
WHNT-TV
radio7media.com
Muscle Shoals Police Stats for January
THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR JANUARY. DATA SHOWS THAT OFFICERS RESPONDED TO 1243 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 76 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 470 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN JANUARY, IN ADDITION TO 20 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 81 ALARMS AND 30 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 85 CRASHES.
Highway in Morgan County shut down for AirEvac after accident
AirEvac has been called and a highway has been shut down in Morgan County after a wreck, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office
radio7media.com
Rose Marie Ball Defoe
Rose Marie Ball Defoe of Athens, Alabama, formally of Pulaski, Tennessee, passed away on January 31, 2023 at her home in Limestone County, Alabama. She was born on April 7, 1957 in Pulaski, Tennessee and was 65 years old. Rose was a loving wife, exceptional mother, and grandmother, and a...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police respond to multiple wrecks on I-565 due to icy conditions
Huntsville Police responded to multiple 'minor' wrecks Friday morning on 1-565 between Mooresville and Greenbrier Road. Police said the overpasses in that stretch had icy spots which likely caused the wrecks. It caused traffic to stretch all the way into Decatur. The Alabama Department of Transportation crews salted the highway.
Search for Colbert County fisherman now a recovery effort
Local law enforcement and the Alabama Marine Patrol have been working this weekend to locate a 63-year-old man missing after a boating accident.
I-565 Westbound lanes clear after motorcycle crash
A multiple-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle near Zierdt Road has shut down all westbound lanes on the interstate.
From a trailer park to television, this Athens native is proof positive good things can come from a small city.
ATHENS, Ala. — East Limestone High School welcomed back one of their very own as a part of Black History Month. Chauncy Glover is an Emmy award winning journalist who is back home to speak to students at his alma mater while emphazing the importance of his village. "This...
radio7media.com
New Lawrence County Archives Website
THE NEW LAWRENCE COUNTY ARCHIVES WEBSITE IS NOW LIVE AT LAWRENCE CO ARCHIVES DOT COM. AMONG THE ITEMS INCLUDED ON THE WEBSITE INCLUDE” SEARCHABLE DATABASE INDEXES FOR MARRIAGE RECORDS TO 1979, OBITUARIES UP TO 1994, THE ORIGINAL AT REST CEMETERY RECORDS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY AND DEED BOOKKS A THRU H. LINKS TO OTHER RESOURCES CAN ALSO BE FOUND ON THE SITE WHICH IS A PROJECT CREATED IN COLLABORATION BETWEEN THE ARCHIVES DIRECTOR AND AHA! CREATTIVE OF FLORENCE ALABAMA AND WAS FUNDED BY AN ARPA GRANT FOR WEBSITE DESIGN AWARDED BY THE TENNESSEE STATE LIBRARY AND ARCHIVES.
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Arrest
APPROXIMATELY 30 GRAMS OF SUSPECTED METHAMPHETAMINE WAS SEIZED LAST WEEK AT THE CROCKETT MOTEL IN LAWRENCEBURG. DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED ON JANUARY 19TH WITH AN ARREST WARRANT FOR A LEVAR DAILY WHO WAS SEEN AT THE HOTEL. DEPUTIES LOCATED DAILY IN ONE OF THE ROOMS WHERE MARIJUANA, SUSPECTED METH AND 610 DOLLARS IN US CURRENCY WERE ALSO FOUND. DAILY WAS ARRESTED AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL. IN ADDITON TO CHARGES IN THE ARREST WARRANT DAILY ALSO FACES POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED II FOR RESALE CHARGES.
Firefighters battle Decatur fire of ‘gutted’ home
Lieutenant Brandon Sivley confirmed with News 19 that the call came in around 5:57 a.m. since the flames were visible from the road.
School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3
Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
$373,500 grant set to bring jobs to the Shoals
Governor Kay Ivey announced a $373,500 grant on Friday morning that will be used to improve infrastructure and provide new jobs in Northwest Alabama.
WHNT-TV
Colbert County EMA & the Alabama Marine Patrol provide update on efforts to recover 63-year-old fisherman
Local law enforcement and the Alabama Marine Patrol worked all weekend to find a 63-year-old man who went missing after a boating accident. The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said on Monday the search is now a recovery mission. Colbert County EMA & the Alabama Marine Patrol provide …
Work release custodian charged with helping 3 Alabama inmates escape
A Florence woman has been charged with letting three inmates escape from a work/release center in January. Brittney Lashay Shipley, 35, faces three counts of second degree permitting and aiding escape. According to court documents, the incident happened on Jan. 14 at the Lauderdale County Work Release Center. At about...
radio7media.com
Burglary Suspect Arrested in Florence
ON TUESDAY, FLORENCE POLICE RESPONDED TO THE FLORENCE / LAUDERDALE COUNTY GOVERNMENT BUILDING TO THE REPORT OF A BURGLARY. PATROL OFFICERS REVIEWED THE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO FROM THE BURGLARY AND BEGAN TO SEARCH THE AREA FOR THE OFFENDER. JOSE MAURICE TOWNS WAS LOCATED A SHORT DISTANCE FROM THE SCENE. DETECTIVES INTERVIEWED HIM, AND HE WAS CHARGED WITH BURGLARY IN THE THIRD DEGREE AND THEFT OF PROPERTY IN THE FOURTH DEGREE. HE IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD ON A $15,500 BOND.
