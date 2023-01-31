THE NEW LAWRENCE COUNTY ARCHIVES WEBSITE IS NOW LIVE AT LAWRENCE CO ARCHIVES DOT COM. AMONG THE ITEMS INCLUDED ON THE WEBSITE INCLUDE” SEARCHABLE DATABASE INDEXES FOR MARRIAGE RECORDS TO 1979, OBITUARIES UP TO 1994, THE ORIGINAL AT REST CEMETERY RECORDS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY AND DEED BOOKKS A THRU H. LINKS TO OTHER RESOURCES CAN ALSO BE FOUND ON THE SITE WHICH IS A PROJECT CREATED IN COLLABORATION BETWEEN THE ARCHIVES DIRECTOR AND AHA! CREATTIVE OF FLORENCE ALABAMA AND WAS FUNDED BY AN ARPA GRANT FOR WEBSITE DESIGN AWARDED BY THE TENNESSEE STATE LIBRARY AND ARCHIVES.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO