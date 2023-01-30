U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff goes to bat for two proposed land preservation projects in Georgia

Read full article on original website
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Arizona’s new attorney general to use election fraud unit to boost voting rights
Democrat Kris Mayes will repurpose unit created by Republican predecessor to focus on protecting voting access
Washington state senators propose a bill to ban drivers from making a "right turn on red" near certain facilities
Washington state senators proposed a bill that would prohibit drivers from making a right turn at a red light within 1,000 feet of certain places such as schools, parks, hospitals, and any other facility with high levels of pedestrian traffic. Crosswalks have been significantly less safe and less comfortable for pedestrians.
Medicaid expansion clears House Revenue Committee
CHEYENNE — A bill that would extend Medicaid coverage to more people for the next two years was given its first approval Thursday morning in the House Revenue Committee, but not without stipulations. House Bill 80, which is titled “Medical treatment opportunity act-Medicaid reform,” was passed out of the committee by a 6-3 vote after nearly two hours of testimony. It authorizes the Wyoming Department of Health director, insurance commissioner and governor to enter into negotiations to obtain either a state plan amendment or other...
Idaho lawmaker proposes legislation to punish sanctuary cities, repeal anti-militia law and prohibit colleges from banning guns
BOISE — Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, introduced three pieces of legislation Wednesday that would punish sanctuary cities, repeal the state law banning private militias, and prohibit colleges and universities from banning guns on campus. The Senate State Affairs Committee unanimously voted to introduce all three proposals. Foreman proposed adding a new chapter to the state’s immigration code that would prohibit local governments from declaring themselves ‘sanctuary cities,’ or declaring that...
House passes bill aimed at restricting presidential releases of reserve oil
The House on Thursday passed legislation intended to restrict the president’s ability to release oil from the country’s emergency supply — a bill aimed squarely at President Biden for his handling of rising gasoline prices last year. The bill passed in a largely partisan 221-205 vote. Rep. Jared Golden (Maine) was the only Democrat who voted…
Lawmakers again try to finish off Florida’s ‘free kill’ legal loophole
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sabrina Davis chose a vivid pink blouse to wear to her Orlando presentation. It stood out amid the muted browns and greys of the Orange County government meeting room surrounding her. She walked up to the podium, slightly nervous, and glanced at the lawmakers assembled before...
Washington lawmakers introduce 3 bills on firearm purchases
Washington Gov. Inslee said that over 800 Washingtonians die from gun-related injuries each year.
Texas has proposed legislation that would restrict the entry of migrants into the state until they lift covid mandates
During the Trump Administration, Rep. Brian Harrison proposed extending Title 42, which works to keep citizens safe and provide needed safety measures amid the global pandemic.
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach plans to sue Biden administration over lesser prairie chicken rule
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach plans to sue President Joe Biden’s administration unless the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removes the lesser prairie chicken’s threatened species status. Kobach sent the administration a written notice announcing his intent. “The Biden administration’s listing of this species will have a devastating impact on Kansas ranchers, Kansas oil producers, and Kansas wind farms. Moreover, it is illegal,” Kobach said in a press release. “Kansas...
Senators push bill to specify lawmakers must meet in public
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of lawmakers is backing legislation to specify the Mississippi Legislature is subject to the state’s open meetings law and essentially prohibit the House Republican Caucus from conducting closed-door meetings, the Daily Journal reported. “I just think the government should be transparent,” Sen. Jason Barrett, a Republican from Brookhaven who authored […]
MAGA House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene DOWNPLAYS Death Of Tyre Nichols, Blames 'Democrat-Controlled' Memphis For 29-Year-Old's Murder
MAGA House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene downplayed the death of Tyre Nichols this week while also calling for an investigation into the death of Ashli Babbitt, RadarOnline.com has learned.Greene’s surprising remarks came on Tuesday as she sat for a House Oversight Committee hearing alongside House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and other House Republicans on the panel.Although the 48-year-old Georgia House Rep. denounced Nichols’ death at the hands of five Memphis, Tennessee police officers as “tragic,” she also blamed the 29-year-old’s murder on the “Democrat-controlled” city he died in.Greene also said Nichols’ death wasn’t “an issue of racism” because both...
Biden administration takes another step toward advancing a controversial oil drilling project in Alaska
The Interior Department took a critical step toward advancing the controversial Willow oil drilling project on Alaska's North Slope.
Lawmakers want to rename a portion of Rep. John Lewis Way for former President Donald Trump
The change would only affect less than a third of a mile of the roadway near the Capitol building.
Georgia Senate passes terrorism bill with potentially stiffer penalties for protesters
Wednesday morning, the Georgia State Senate passed a bill which empowers the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to identify, investigate, arrest and prosecute individuals that commit acts of terrorism. According to Senate Bill 11, the GBI will have the right to work independently and alongside law enforcement agencies, and request the assistance of other law enforcement […] The post Georgia Senate passes terrorism bill with potentially stiffer penalties for protesters appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Democrats introduce bills to repeal Michigan's 1931 abortion ban
A group of lawmakers in the state House and Senate are now ready to take action and get Michigan's 92-year-old law fully repealed.
Future of Mississippi ballot initiative in hands of Senate Chairman Polk
House Constitution Chairman Fred Shanks said, based on conversations he has had with Senate leaders, that he anticipates the Senate passing a bill to revive Mississippi’s initiative process that allows voters to bypass the Legislature and place issues on the ballot. Because he believes the Senate leaders will advance...
North Carolina Bill Would Require Sheriffs to Comply with Immigration Enforcement
RALEIGH, NC - A new bill proposed by a group of Republican legislators in North Carolina may force Democratic Governor Roy Cooper’s hand on immigration control. North Carolina House Bill 10, titled, “An Act to Require Compliance with Immigration Detainers and Administrative Warrants and to Require Certain Reports From Local Law Enforcement” is sponsored by Rep. Destin Hall (R-Caldwell), Rep. Brenden Jones (R-Columbus), Rep. Jason Saine (R-Lincoln), and Rep. Carson Smith (R-Pender). If passed, the bill would require local sheriffs to identify criminal illegal aliens in their jails and comply with detainer requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Tennessee ‘Drag show bill’ advances to House committee, Senate floor
In front of a packed house, the Tennessee House Criminal Justice Subcommittee voted to advance a bill to potentially criminalize certain drag shows.
Session’s first bill passes the Senate on Day 11
The Georgia Senate passed its first bill on Day 11 of the legislative session. Senate Bill 11, called the “Georgia Fights Terrorism Act,” would allow the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to investigate allegations of terrorism, independently or collaboratively with other law enforcement agencies. The types of terrorism outlined in the bill include domestic, cyber, […] The post Session’s first bill passes the Senate on Day 11 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
