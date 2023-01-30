ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff goes to bat for two proposed land preservation projects in Georgia

By Dave Williams Capitol Beat News Service
Clayton News Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wyoming News

Medicaid expansion clears House Revenue Committee

CHEYENNE — A bill that would extend Medicaid coverage to more people for the next two years was given its first approval Thursday morning in the House Revenue Committee, but not without stipulations. House Bill 80, which is titled “Medical treatment opportunity act-Medicaid reform,” was passed out of the committee by a 6-3 vote after nearly two hours of testimony. It authorizes the Wyoming Department of Health director, insurance commissioner and governor to enter into negotiations to obtain either a state plan amendment or other...
WYOMING STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho lawmaker proposes legislation to punish sanctuary cities, repeal anti-militia law and prohibit colleges from banning guns

BOISE — Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, introduced three pieces of legislation Wednesday that would punish sanctuary cities, repeal the state law banning private militias, and prohibit colleges and universities from banning guns on campus. The Senate State Affairs Committee unanimously voted to introduce all three proposals. Foreman proposed adding a new chapter to the state’s immigration code that would prohibit local governments from declaring themselves ‘sanctuary cities,’ or declaring that...
IDAHO STATE
The Hill

House passes bill aimed at restricting presidential releases of reserve oil

The House on Thursday passed legislation intended to restrict the president’s ability to release oil from the country’s emergency supply — a bill aimed squarely at President Biden for his handling of rising gasoline prices last year.  The bill passed in a largely partisan 221-205 vote. Rep. Jared Golden (Maine) was the only Democrat who voted…
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach plans to sue Biden administration over lesser prairie chicken rule

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach plans to sue President Joe Biden’s administration unless the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removes the lesser prairie chicken’s threatened species status. Kobach sent the administration a written notice announcing his intent. “The Biden administration’s listing of this species will have a devastating impact on Kansas ranchers, Kansas oil producers, and Kansas wind farms. Moreover, it is illegal,” Kobach said in a press release. “Kansas...
KANSAS STATE
WJTV 12

Senators push bill to specify lawmakers must meet in public

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of lawmakers is backing legislation to specify the Mississippi Legislature is subject to the state’s open meetings law and essentially prohibit the House Republican Caucus from conducting closed-door meetings, the Daily Journal reported. “I just think the government should be transparent,” Sen. Jason Barrett, a Republican from Brookhaven who authored […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RadarOnline

MAGA House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene DOWNPLAYS Death Of Tyre Nichols, Blames 'Democrat-Controlled' Memphis For 29-Year-Old's Murder

MAGA House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene downplayed the death of Tyre Nichols this week while also calling for an investigation into the death of Ashli Babbitt, RadarOnline.com has learned.Greene’s surprising remarks came on Tuesday as she sat for a House Oversight Committee hearing alongside House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and other House Republicans on the panel.Although the 48-year-old Georgia House Rep. denounced Nichols’ death at the hands of five Memphis, Tennessee police officers as “tragic,” she also blamed the 29-year-old’s murder on the “Democrat-controlled” city he died in.Greene also said Nichols’ death wasn’t “an issue of racism” because both...
MEMPHIS, TN
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia Senate passes terrorism bill with potentially stiffer penalties for protesters

Wednesday morning, the Georgia State Senate passed a bill which empowers the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to identify, investigate, arrest and prosecute individuals that commit acts of terrorism.  According to Senate Bill 11, the GBI will have the right to work independently and alongside law enforcement agencies, and request the assistance of other law enforcement […] The post Georgia Senate passes terrorism bill with potentially stiffer penalties for protesters appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
Matt O'Hern

North Carolina Bill Would Require Sheriffs to Comply with Immigration Enforcement

RALEIGH, NC - A new bill proposed by a group of Republican legislators in North Carolina may force Democratic Governor Roy Cooper’s hand on immigration control. North Carolina House Bill 10, titled, “An Act to Require Compliance with Immigration Detainers and Administrative Warrants and to Require Certain Reports From Local Law Enforcement” is sponsored by Rep. Destin Hall (R-Caldwell), Rep. Brenden Jones (R-Columbus), Rep. Jason Saine (R-Lincoln), and Rep. Carson Smith (R-Pender). If passed, the bill would require local sheriffs to identify criminal illegal aliens in their jails and comply with detainer requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Rough Draft Atlanta

Session’s first bill passes the Senate on Day 11

The Georgia Senate passed its first bill on Day 11 of the legislative session.   Senate Bill 11, called the “Georgia Fights Terrorism Act,” would allow the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to investigate allegations of terrorism, independently or collaboratively with other law enforcement agencies. The types of terrorism outlined in the bill include domestic, cyber, […] The post Session’s first bill passes the Senate on Day 11 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy