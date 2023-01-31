ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Konami Group Reports 5.5% Group-Wide Revenue Increase through December 2022

The company that caters to the needs of digital and entertainment markets in Asia, Europe, and South America has recorded a group-wide revenue of JPY226.9 billion ($1.76 billion) through December 2022. Its Gaming and Systems segment has also generated the most significant year-on-year growth, reaching JPY27.86 billion ($216 million) during the same period.
SIS and Kiron Ink Deal for Bespoke 24/7 Channel in Africa

The trusted partner to the global betting industry for the past three and a half decades has joined hands with the company recognized for ongoing innovation and industry excellence to supply the African market with a combination of their market-leading Numbers products. According to the terms of the new deal,...
Bragg Gaming Entered Belgium with Napoleon Sports and Casino

Gaming content and technology provider Bragg Gaming announced a new content rollout with the largest casino operator in Belgium, Napoleon Sports and Casino. As a result of the partnership with Napoleon Sports and Casino and obtaining its license last year, players in the Benelux country can now enjoy Bragg’s portfolio of games while the Canadian-based gaming supplier continues to expand its presence in Europe.
Rootz Received Online Casino Operating License in Ontario

Online casino operator Rootz announced this week it has been granted an operating license in Ontario, allowing it to offer its suite of casino games to players in the Canadian province from January 2023. Expanding Global Footprint. Following the approval, the Rootz family of casinos is ready to hit the...

