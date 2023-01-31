Read full article on original website
Related
sportszion.com
Patrick Mahomes’ Agent Leigh Steinberg hints Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts close to receiving multi-year contract extension
Jalen Hurts might be in for a treat! The star quarterback of the Eagles has been playing phenomenal football throughout the season and has led the Eagles to the Super Bowl. Now that he has proven his potential, he might receive a multi-year contract from Chief executive Howie Roseman says Leigh Steinberg.
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
2x Super Bowl Champion Dies Tragically
The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost one of their all-time franchise legends with word that Sidney Thornton, who played running back for the team in the 1970s, has died at the age of 68, according to multiple reports.
WVNT-TV
Rodgers, Allen Debate Legitimacy of Packers QB’s Pro-Am Win
The good-natured rivalry between the two NFL stars made its way over to the golf course this weekend. The NFL season might be over for the Packers and the Bills, but the trash talk carried over to the golf course for quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen this weekend with both players taking part in the annual Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
WVNT-TV
Evero Joins Panthers After Broncos Released Him From Contract
Denver ranked seventh in the league in total defense in 2022. New Panthers coach Frank Reich has his defensive coordinator. Carolina “agreed to terms with” former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to the same position after Denver allowed him out of his contract, the team announced Sunday. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news.
NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news
The Kyrie Irving trade figures to be a consequential move this NBA season. The effects of that trade may have further impacts than just the players involved, as well. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant tied his wagon to Kyrie when they both joined the team. Now that one is out, the other may follow. Chris Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New Details Emerge From Tom Brady, Gisele Divorce
Divorces tend to be messy; Tom Brady and Gisele's is, unfortunately, no exception. New details have emerged telling a clearer story regarding Tom and Gisele's split. Gisele reportedly pushed for the sad breakup. It was a decision that "traumatized" Brady, who wound up playing in the ...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
WVNT-TV
Super Bowl-bound Eagles are built around QB Jalen Hurts
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ decision to draft Jalen Hurts in 2020 came with as much hand-wringing as intrigue regarding how to use the talented Heisman Trophy finalist. The Eagles already had quarterback Carson Wentz locked into a $128 million contract. They certainly had more pressing needs...
WVNT-TV
Report: Ravens Speak to Byron Leftwich About OC Job
Tampa Bay fired Leftwich, 43, on Jan. 19 following a four-season run that saw the club win Super Bowl LV in 2021. View the original article to see embedded media. As the Ravens continue their search for a new offensive coordinator, an intriguing name with past ties to a recent Super Bowl champion has emerged as a potential candidate for the position.
WVNT-TV
Philadelphia Eagles players, legends on Cameo ahead of Super Bowl LVII
(WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles are playing in their second Super Bowl since 2017 and fans across the Philadelphia area are preparing. One way you can get ready or surprise your favorite Eagles fan is a Cameo video featuring current or former Eagles players. The Cameo platform allows users...
WVNT-TV
NBA suspends Brooks, fines Mitchell for Grizz-Cavs scuffle
Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay by the NBA, and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell fined $20,000 for their roles in an on-court incident on Thursday night. The league announced the punishments on Friday. Brooks swung and struck Mitchell in the groin area during...
Comments / 0