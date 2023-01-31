Read full article on original website
Marco Rubio Deflated After Learning Trump Let a Chinese Spy Balloon Fly Over the U.S. 3 Times (Video)
Marco Rubio’s “Biden doesn’t know what he’s doing” balloon of hot air got popped Sunday when “This Week” host Jonathan Karl told him that former President Donald Trump let a Chinese spy balloon fly over the U.S. three times during his administration and did nothing.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complained about her low salary and said that working in Congress has made her 'miserable'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that working in Congress has made her life "miserable" for various reasons, including that she has lost money.
Donald Trump Prophet Predicts Death of Democrats: 'You Will See Many Die'
Explaining what she was told by God, pastor Julie Green said individuals will be hauled out of government buildings in handcuffs in the future.
Yet Another Mega Donor Pulls Back From Trump’s 2024 Bid.
Elections are won by spending money. In the 2020 Presidential election Trump raised $785 million and Joe Biden raised $1.06 billion. Biden’s campaign became the first to raise over $1 billion from donors. Biden’s cash advantage over Trump helped him pepper swing states with far more campaign ads.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Two Republicans left House floor calling Ilhan Omar committee removal the ‘stupidest vote in the world’
Two conservative Republicans cricitised the House’s vote to remove Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from the Foreign Affairs Committee. When Representatives Ken Buck of Colorado and Mike Simpson of Idaho left the House floor and got into an elevator, reporter Mark Burnett overheard Mr Buck call it “stupidest vote in the world,” while Representative Mike Simpson of Idaho said the vote would turn her into a “martyr”, Roll Call reported.Both men also agreed that the vote was in retaliation against Democrats after they voted to remove Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona from their...
A look at Biden and McCarthy's relationship ahead of the State of the Union address
When President Biden gives his State of the Union address, new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will be seated above his shoulder, on the dais. When President Biden delivers his State of the Union address next week, he'll have a new person peering over his left shoulder, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. NPR's Scott Detrow has this look at the relationship between the two men.
Activist Alice Wong reflects on 'The Year of the Tiger' and her hopes for 2023
For many Asian and Asian American communities, the Lunar New Year, celebrated in late January this year, represents a chance to start anew. It also comes with it a new zodiac animal: 2022 was the Year of the Tiger. In 2023, the baton passed to the rabbit — or for those in the Vietnamese community – the cat, a symbol of luck.
China says it is looking into the report of a spy balloon over U.S. airspace
BEIJING — China said Friday it is looking into reports that a Chinese spy balloon has been flying in U.S. airspace and urged calm, adding that it has "no intention of violating the territory and airspace of any sovereign country." Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning also said she had...
The U.S. has downed a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina
The U.S. military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday afternoon, the Pentagon said, while China called the downing an overreaction. "On Wednesday, President Biden gave his authorization to take down the surveillance balloon as soon as the mission could be accomplished...
What's next in the saga of the suspected Chinese spy balloon
On Saturday the U.S. military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina, after it had traveled across much of the U.S., capturing the attention of residents and the media alike. China said the balloon was a meteorological research vessel blown off course and expressed...
Meteorologists are dutifully tracking the location of the Chinese balloon
Meteorologists are tracking an unlikely fixture in the sky this weekend: a balloon from China that is the latest subject of national security concerns in the United States. The balloon, which is reportedly being used for research purposes, accidentally went off course and is now floating over U.S. airspace, according to China's Foreign Affairs Ministry. But it's causing havoc in the realm of U.S. national security: The Defense Department claims the balloon is actually being used for surveillance — and this conflicting view even led Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a trip to Beijing. The balloon's presence comes at a time of increased tension between China and the U.S. over national security.
