Athens, GA

Clayton News Daily

Raiders Allow Derek Carr To Speak To Teams Regarding Trade, per Report

The Raiders have allowed Derek Carr permission to speak with teams that have agreed to meet the compensation expectations that the franchise is seeking in exchange for the quarterback’s services, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The news also comes a day after Carr said that nothing had been...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Clayton News Daily

Colorado State apologizes for 'Russia' chant at Ukrainian player

Colorado State issued an apology after some fans chanted "Russia" at Utah State guard Max Shulga, who is from Ukraine, during their game on Saturday. Chants came from what the school called "a small group of individuals" in the Rams student section at Moby Arena and could be heard on a CBS television broadcast as Shulga went to the free-throw line late in the second half of the Aggies' 88-79 win in Fort Collins, Colo.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Clayton News Daily

NFL sponsors CPR training in wake of Damar Hamlin episode

The NFL and the American Heart Association will come together to provide free CPR education and training throughout next week at the Phoenix Convention Center leading up to Super Bowl LVII. The decision comes after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin required lifesaving CPR after collapsing on the field in Cincinnati...
PHOENIX, AZ
Clayton News Daily

Reports: Broncos letting DC Ejiro Evero out of contract

The Denver Broncos are letting defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract to pursue other opportunities, NFL Network and 9News reported Saturday night. The move paves the way for Evero to interview for the DC position in Minnesota as well as other teams, including the Carolina Panthers, who had also requested permission to interview him. 9News reports that Evero is most likely to be hired by the Vikings.
DENVER, CO
Clayton News Daily

Reports: NFL fines Eagles' Brandon Graham, three 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham and three San Francisco 49ers players received fines from the NFL, multiple media outlets reported. The NFL docked Graham $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct for his actions during last Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Graham was not penalized during the game -- a 31-7 victory by the Eagles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

