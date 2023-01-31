Read full article on original website
radio7media.com
Burglary Suspect Arrested in Florence
ON TUESDAY, FLORENCE POLICE RESPONDED TO THE FLORENCE / LAUDERDALE COUNTY GOVERNMENT BUILDING TO THE REPORT OF A BURGLARY. PATROL OFFICERS REVIEWED THE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO FROM THE BURGLARY AND BEGAN TO SEARCH THE AREA FOR THE OFFENDER. JOSE MAURICE TOWNS WAS LOCATED A SHORT DISTANCE FROM THE SCENE. DETECTIVES INTERVIEWED HIM, AND HE WAS CHARGED WITH BURGLARY IN THE THIRD DEGREE AND THEFT OF PROPERTY IN THE FOURTH DEGREE. HE IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD ON A $15,500 BOND.
Police Investigating after robbery at Decatur gas station
The Decatur Police Department is investigating after a robbery at a local gas station Saturday afternoon.
Decatur Police: two arrested for trafficking meth, fentanyl-laced narcotics
DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD ) said two were arrested Friday for drug charges following a traffic stop. DPD said that on Feb. 2an officer conducted a vehicle stop on a red Dodge Avenger in reference to a traffic violation n the 1200 block of 21st Avenue SW. The department said […]
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Arrest
APPROXIMATELY 30 GRAMS OF SUSPECTED METHAMPHETAMINE WAS SEIZED LAST WEEK AT THE CROCKETT MOTEL IN LAWRENCEBURG. DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED ON JANUARY 19TH WITH AN ARREST WARRANT FOR A LEVAR DAILY WHO WAS SEEN AT THE HOTEL. DEPUTIES LOCATED DAILY IN ONE OF THE ROOMS WHERE MARIJUANA, SUSPECTED METH AND 610 DOLLARS IN US CURRENCY WERE ALSO FOUND. DAILY WAS ARRESTED AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL. IN ADDITON TO CHARGES IN THE ARREST WARRANT DAILY ALSO FACES POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED II FOR RESALE CHARGES.
SBI identifies suspect who died in officer-involved shooting in Colbert County
Authorities in Colberty County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which turned into an altercation with a suspect and an officer-involved shooting, according to the Cherokee Police Department.
WHNT-TV
One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting
Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which turned into a fight with a suspect and a fatal officer-involved shooting, according to the Cherokee Police Department. One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting. Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which...
Man arrested one month after alleged armed robbery at convenience store
On Jan. 4, the Athens Police Department was called to an armed robbery at a convenience store in Athens.
Florence man allegedly stole $115 and two blankets from Clerk’s Office
One man was arrested after court records say he broke into a County Clerk's Office during off-hours and stole $115.62 and two blankets.
radio7media.com
Muscle Shoals Police Stats for January
THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR JANUARY. DATA SHOWS THAT OFFICERS RESPONDED TO 1243 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 76 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 470 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN JANUARY, IN ADDITION TO 20 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 81 ALARMS AND 30 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 85 CRASHES.
Accused Regions Bank robber’s bond won’t be revoked
A man accused of a string of robberies in Huntsville and Madison will keep the option for bond, according to court records.
Decatur man charged with burglary at Hertz Rental
A Decatur man was arrested after breaking in and damaging a Hertz Rental location, according to local law enforcement.
Work release employee allegedly helps three inmates escape
Brittney Shipley, a custodian, was in charge of the center at 11:44 p.m. on January 14, when court documents say she let three inmates walk past her, out the front door, and leave in two vehicles.
Police: Decatur man found with fentanyl
A Decatur man was arrested Monday after police say he was found with fentanyl and previous warrants.
Bouncer indicted after allegedly slamming a man’s head against a concrete floor
Court documents show Harris "recklessly" caused Anderson's death by "slamming his head against a concrete floor" on May 8, 2021.
WAFF
Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies searching for armed robbery suspect
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery happened at a business on Jan. 19. According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, a man with a goatee wearing a hat, Under Armour hoodie, tan pants and Nike shoes, entered a business armed with a pistol.
Father allegedly poses as child after inappropriate texts, Athens man arrested
An Athens man was arrested after authorities said a father pretended to be his own child following allegedly inappropriate texts from him.
Man charged with fatally running over Decatur woman ordered back to jail
The murder suspect accused of running over a woman at a Decatur Walmart, killing her, will be transferred back to jail after a previous request allowed him to be sent to a mental health facility.
myjrpaper.com
Arrest made after crash investigation
WINFIELD —Rusty Clark, 51, of Winfield, has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after a car accident in December of last year. According to police, tests showed that Clark’s alcohol blood level was above the legal limit at the time of the accident....
WHNT-TV
Authorities Work to Recover Missing Man (News 19 at 6)
Search efforts for a missing 63-year-old man began Saturday in Colbert County. The man and his 13-year-old grandson both fell overboard after a marine-related accident. Authorities Work to Recover Missing Man (News 19 …. Search efforts for a missing 63-year-old man began Saturday in Colbert County. The man and his...
WAFF
73-year-old woman killed in Morgan County wreck
DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 73-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Alabama 157 on Friday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Wanda Harbison was fatally injured when the Ford Escape she was a passenger in was hit by another vehicle. At the time of the wreck, Harbison was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
