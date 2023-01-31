ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rutherford Source

Smyrna Police Looking for Suspect Who Removed Tires and Rims From Parked Vehicle

The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the individual pictured of theft at a home on Spirit Hill Circle that occurred on 01/01/2023. Tires and rims were removed from a parked vehicle in a driveway. The vehicle was left in the driveway on rubber blocks. The rubber blocks contained a Walmart price tag. Video collected from the neighborhood and Walmart indicates the person of interest pictured purchasing the rubber blocks.
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Car takes out two power poles in Cheatham County

BELL TOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kingston Springs Fire reported a crash involving a vehicle and two electric poles in a rural area off Highway 70 on Thursday night. According to KSFD, a small SUV hit two power poles and flipped on Highway 70 near Sneed Road around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle came to rest upside down on the side of the road in the front yard of a nearby home. The driver only sustained minor injuries in the crash.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrence County Arrest

APPROXIMATELY 30 GRAMS OF SUSPECTED METHAMPHETAMINE WAS SEIZED LAST WEEK AT THE CROCKETT MOTEL IN LAWRENCEBURG. DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED ON JANUARY 19TH WITH AN ARREST WARRANT FOR A LEVAR DAILY WHO WAS SEEN AT THE HOTEL. DEPUTIES LOCATED DAILY IN ONE OF THE ROOMS WHERE MARIJUANA, SUSPECTED METH AND 610 DOLLARS IN US CURRENCY WERE ALSO FOUND. DAILY WAS ARRESTED AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL. IN ADDITON TO CHARGES IN THE ARREST WARRANT DAILY ALSO FACES POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED II FOR RESALE CHARGES.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Burglary Suspect Arrested in Florence

ON TUESDAY, FLORENCE POLICE RESPONDED TO THE FLORENCE / LAUDERDALE COUNTY GOVERNMENT BUILDING TO THE REPORT OF A BURGLARY. PATROL OFFICERS REVIEWED THE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO FROM THE BURGLARY AND BEGAN TO SEARCH THE AREA FOR THE OFFENDER. JOSE MAURICE TOWNS WAS LOCATED A SHORT DISTANCE FROM THE SCENE. DETECTIVES INTERVIEWED HIM, AND HE WAS CHARGED WITH BURGLARY IN THE THIRD DEGREE AND THEFT OF PROPERTY IN THE FOURTH DEGREE. HE IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD ON A $15,500 BOND.
FLORENCE, AL
radio7media.com

Body Recovered from Fire Tower in Maury County

AT 7:00PM MONDAY NIGHT, MAURY COUNTY FIRE RECEIVED A CALL TO RETRIEVE A BODY FOUND IN THE HISTORIC FIRE TOWER IN SANTE FE. COUNTY FIRE UNITS UTILIZED HIGH ANGLE ROPE RESCUE OPERATIONS TO MAKE THEIR WAY UP THE CONDEMNED FIRE TOWER. ON SCENE COMMAND REQUESTED MUTUAL AID FROM SPRING HILL FIRE DEPARTMENT TO UTILIZE A 100 FOOT AERIAL TOWER. ROPE RESCUE EQUIPMENT WAS UTILIZED IN CONNECTION WITH THE TOWER TO RETRIEVE THE BODY. CREWS WORKED FOR 3 HOURS IN DIFFICULT CONDITIONS TO DELIVER THE BODY TO THE FAMILY.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police respond to multiple wrecks on I-565 due to icy conditions

Huntsville Police responded to multiple 'minor' wrecks Friday morning on 1-565 between Mooresville and Greenbrier Road. Police said the overpasses in that stretch had icy spots which likely caused the wrecks. It caused traffic to stretch all the way into Decatur. The Alabama Department of Transportation crews salted the highway.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

Two Arrested in Connection with Spring Hill Shooting

TWO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE IN CONNECTION WITH A SHOOTING INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED THURSDAY NIGHT IN SPRING HILL. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED IN THE 4600 BLOCK OF PORT ROYAL ROAD WHERE WITNESSES SEEN SOMEONE SHOOTING AT ANOTHER VEHICLE. JUAN SALAS, 24, OF SPRING HILL AND NATHAN GROVE, 20, OF COLUMBIA, BOTH FACE CHARGES OFATTEMPTED SECOND-DEGREE MURDER, POSSESSION OF A WEAPON DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY, AND RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT. GROVE WAS ALSO CHARGED WITH TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE. THE MOTIVE FOR THIS SHOOTING APPEARS TO BE A ROAD RAGE INCIDENT.
SPRING HILL, TN
radio7media.com

Muscle Shoals Police Stats for January

THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR JANUARY. DATA SHOWS THAT OFFICERS RESPONDED TO 1243 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 76 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 470 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN JANUARY, IN ADDITION TO 20 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 81 ALARMS AND 30 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 85 CRASHES.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL

Comments / 0

