Smyrna Police Looking for Suspect Who Removed Tires and Rims From Parked Vehicle
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the individual pictured of theft at a home on Spirit Hill Circle that occurred on 01/01/2023. Tires and rims were removed from a parked vehicle in a driveway. The vehicle was left in the driveway on rubber blocks. The rubber blocks contained a Walmart price tag. Video collected from the neighborhood and Walmart indicates the person of interest pictured purchasing the rubber blocks.
Dickson Police Need Help Identifying This Person of Interest
Please help identify this subject. If you have any information, please contact Detective Campbell at 615-441-9565, or you can message this page.
WSMV
Car takes out two power poles in Cheatham County
BELL TOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kingston Springs Fire reported a crash involving a vehicle and two electric poles in a rural area off Highway 70 on Thursday night. According to KSFD, a small SUV hit two power poles and flipped on Highway 70 near Sneed Road around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle came to rest upside down on the side of the road in the front yard of a nearby home. The driver only sustained minor injuries in the crash.
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Arrest
APPROXIMATELY 30 GRAMS OF SUSPECTED METHAMPHETAMINE WAS SEIZED LAST WEEK AT THE CROCKETT MOTEL IN LAWRENCEBURG. DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED ON JANUARY 19TH WITH AN ARREST WARRANT FOR A LEVAR DAILY WHO WAS SEEN AT THE HOTEL. DEPUTIES LOCATED DAILY IN ONE OF THE ROOMS WHERE MARIJUANA, SUSPECTED METH AND 610 DOLLARS IN US CURRENCY WERE ALSO FOUND. DAILY WAS ARRESTED AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL. IN ADDITON TO CHARGES IN THE ARREST WARRANT DAILY ALSO FACES POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED II FOR RESALE CHARGES.
radio7media.com
Burglary Suspect Arrested in Florence
ON TUESDAY, FLORENCE POLICE RESPONDED TO THE FLORENCE / LAUDERDALE COUNTY GOVERNMENT BUILDING TO THE REPORT OF A BURGLARY. PATROL OFFICERS REVIEWED THE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO FROM THE BURGLARY AND BEGAN TO SEARCH THE AREA FOR THE OFFENDER. JOSE MAURICE TOWNS WAS LOCATED A SHORT DISTANCE FROM THE SCENE. DETECTIVES INTERVIEWED HIM, AND HE WAS CHARGED WITH BURGLARY IN THE THIRD DEGREE AND THEFT OF PROPERTY IN THE FOURTH DEGREE. HE IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD ON A $15,500 BOND.
wgnsradio.com
Convicted Felon Arrested in North Rutherford County with New Fingerprint Device
(La Vergne, Tenn.) A convicted felon is back behind bars thanks to a new finger printing device that was used to positively identify the suspect. The incident unfolded in North Rutherford County, according to La Vergne Police. An officer pulled over a driver, later identified by the Morpho fingerprint device...
radio7media.com
Body Recovered from Fire Tower in Maury County
AT 7:00PM MONDAY NIGHT, MAURY COUNTY FIRE RECEIVED A CALL TO RETRIEVE A BODY FOUND IN THE HISTORIC FIRE TOWER IN SANTE FE. COUNTY FIRE UNITS UTILIZED HIGH ANGLE ROPE RESCUE OPERATIONS TO MAKE THEIR WAY UP THE CONDEMNED FIRE TOWER. ON SCENE COMMAND REQUESTED MUTUAL AID FROM SPRING HILL FIRE DEPARTMENT TO UTILIZE A 100 FOOT AERIAL TOWER. ROPE RESCUE EQUIPMENT WAS UTILIZED IN CONNECTION WITH THE TOWER TO RETRIEVE THE BODY. CREWS WORKED FOR 3 HOURS IN DIFFICULT CONDITIONS TO DELIVER THE BODY TO THE FAMILY.
Suspects sought in deadly Murfreesboro shooting
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Murfreesboro.
WSMV
Two girls attack Walmart security guard, try to get away on WeGo bus: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A retired off-duty officer working security at a Walmart on Dickerson Pike was allegedly assaulted by two 13-year-old girls who were accused of stealing from the store. On Wednesday afternoon, the two girls were leaving Walmart with stolen merchandise when the security guard confronted them. They...
UPDATE: Missing 39-Year-Old Spring Hill Man Takes Own Life
Update January 31st – It is with extreme sorrow to report that last night Sean died of suicide. The SHPD sends our condolences to his family and everyone who knew him. If you or someone you know needs help, don’t hesitate to contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
WSMV
Video shows Green Hills shooting victim crawling to neighbor’s porch
GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moments a woman crawled to a neighbor’s porch for help after officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department said she was shot while walking in a Green Hills neighborhood. On Tuesday morning, the victim’s blood, socks and shoes could still...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police respond to multiple wrecks on I-565 due to icy conditions
Huntsville Police responded to multiple 'minor' wrecks Friday morning on 1-565 between Mooresville and Greenbrier Road. Police said the overpasses in that stretch had icy spots which likely caused the wrecks. It caused traffic to stretch all the way into Decatur. The Alabama Department of Transportation crews salted the highway.
Decatur man charged with burglary at Hertz Rental
A Decatur man was arrested after breaking in and damaging a Hertz Rental location, according to local law enforcement.
Retired off-duty officer attacked by juveniles near Dickerson Pike Walmart
Metro Police responded to the 3000 block of Dickerson Pike Wednesday after three juveniles attacked a retired off-duty officer working security at Walmart.
radio7media.com
Two Arrested in Connection with Spring Hill Shooting
TWO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE IN CONNECTION WITH A SHOOTING INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED THURSDAY NIGHT IN SPRING HILL. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED IN THE 4600 BLOCK OF PORT ROYAL ROAD WHERE WITNESSES SEEN SOMEONE SHOOTING AT ANOTHER VEHICLE. JUAN SALAS, 24, OF SPRING HILL AND NATHAN GROVE, 20, OF COLUMBIA, BOTH FACE CHARGES OFATTEMPTED SECOND-DEGREE MURDER, POSSESSION OF A WEAPON DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY, AND RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT. GROVE WAS ALSO CHARGED WITH TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE. THE MOTIVE FOR THIS SHOOTING APPEARS TO BE A ROAD RAGE INCIDENT.
Alabama mother’s cause of death revealed after Middle TN murder-suicide
An autopsy report revealed new details behind the death of an Alabama mother, whose body was discovered one day before her husband and kids died in an apparent murder-suicide in Middle Tennessee.
Limestone County jury finds man not guilty of murder in 2019 shooting following property dispute
An all-male jury in Limestone County declared an Ardmore man not guilty of murder over the 2019 shooting death of William Brantley following a years-long property dispute.
radio7media.com
Muscle Shoals Police Stats for January
THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR JANUARY. DATA SHOWS THAT OFFICERS RESPONDED TO 1243 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 76 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 470 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN JANUARY, IN ADDITION TO 20 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 81 ALARMS AND 30 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 85 CRASHES.
Florence Police ask for public’s help locating wanted Colbert County man
Florence Police are asking for the public's help locating a domestic violence suspect who has multiple warrants out for his arrest.
Woman shot while walking in Green Hills neighborhood; photos of getaway car
Metro police are investigating after a woman was found shot late Monday night in the Green Hills area.
