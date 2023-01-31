APPROXIMATELY 30 GRAMS OF SUSPECTED METHAMPHETAMINE WAS SEIZED LAST WEEK AT THE CROCKETT MOTEL IN LAWRENCEBURG. DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED ON JANUARY 19TH WITH AN ARREST WARRANT FOR A LEVAR DAILY WHO WAS SEEN AT THE HOTEL. DEPUTIES LOCATED DAILY IN ONE OF THE ROOMS WHERE MARIJUANA, SUSPECTED METH AND 610 DOLLARS IN US CURRENCY WERE ALSO FOUND. DAILY WAS ARRESTED AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL. IN ADDITON TO CHARGES IN THE ARREST WARRANT DAILY ALSO FACES POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED II FOR RESALE CHARGES.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO