12-year-old arrested for false ‘active shooter’ call at Two Rivers Middle School
A large police presence gathered at Two Rivers Middle School in Donelson for a false active shooter call Friday morning, resulting in the arrest of a student.
WSMV
Man arrested following violent crime spree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested in connection to several crime-related incidents that took place on the same day. Rayshawn Javius, 24, was taken into custody Wednesday night during a traffic stop in Portland, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. During the stop, police said they...
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Arrest
APPROXIMATELY 30 GRAMS OF SUSPECTED METHAMPHETAMINE WAS SEIZED LAST WEEK AT THE CROCKETT MOTEL IN LAWRENCEBURG. DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED ON JANUARY 19TH WITH AN ARREST WARRANT FOR A LEVAR DAILY WHO WAS SEEN AT THE HOTEL. DEPUTIES LOCATED DAILY IN ONE OF THE ROOMS WHERE MARIJUANA, SUSPECTED METH AND 610 DOLLARS IN US CURRENCY WERE ALSO FOUND. DAILY WAS ARRESTED AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL. IN ADDITON TO CHARGES IN THE ARREST WARRANT DAILY ALSO FACES POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED II FOR RESALE CHARGES.
WKRN
Suspects sought in deadly Murfreesboro shooting
Police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday evening in Murfreesboro. Police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday evening in Murfreesboro. China, US tensions rise over suspected Chinese spy …. China, US tensions rise over suspected Chinese spy balloon.
Smyrna man agrees to plea deal in connection with 2014 homicide
Eight and a half years after a man was murdered in Smyrna, his killer has finally been sentenced for the crime, but not before another person was victimized, as well.
Wilson County middle school student arrested after gun was found in backpack
A Wilson County student was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a gun was found at a school.
WSMV
Car takes out two power poles in Cheatham County
BELL TOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kingston Springs Fire reported a crash involving a vehicle and two electric poles in a rural area off Highway 70 on Thursday night. According to KSFD, a small SUV hit two power poles and flipped on Highway 70 near Sneed Road around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle came to rest upside down on the side of the road in the front yard of a nearby home. The driver only sustained minor injuries in the crash.
Nashville hotel liquor theft suspect arrested
Donald Chandler, 35, the suspect of a liquor heist at a downtown Nashville hotel last month, was arrested Thursday afternoon.
wgnsradio.com
Convicted Felon Arrested in North Rutherford County with New Fingerprint Device
(La Vergne, Tenn.) A convicted felon is back behind bars thanks to a new finger printing device that was used to positively identify the suspect. The incident unfolded in North Rutherford County, according to La Vergne Police. An officer pulled over a driver, later identified by the Morpho fingerprint device...
fox17.com
Friday morning shooting sends one person to the hospital in Edgehill
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A shooting in Edgehill Friday morning left one person hurt. Just before 4 a.m. first responders found a person suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1400 block of 11th Ave. South. The person was taken to the hospital for treatment. This is a breaking...
One dead, one in critical condition following Crowe Drive shooting
Detectives are reportedly looking into a potential drug motive behind a shooting at an abandoned Crowe Drive home on Tuesday, which killed one man and injured another.
18-year-old suspect arrested weeks after Nashville convenience store shooting
After weeks on the run, an alleged shooter has been taken into custody in Davidson County.
WAAY-TV
Alabama mother murdered weeks before body found
Her husband murdered their 2 sons shortly after her body was found. Jennifer Lepore's body was found in her Hazel Green home Jan. 18. Her two sons were killed by their father in a murder-suicide in Tennessee.
Woman Shot Monday Walking at Esteswood Dr. and Trimble Rd
Teams of detectives are working to identify the two males who attacked and then shot a 26-year-old woman as she walked in the 4300 block of Esteswood Drive at the Trimble Road intersection at 11:38 p.m. Monday. The investigation shows that the assailants initially passed the victim in a dark...
fox17.com
Drugs a possible motive in deadly Nashville abandoned home shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating drugs as a motive in an abandoned home shooting which left one dead and another injured. Police say the shooting took place on Tuesday at an abandoned home on Crowe Drive. Police found an 18-year-old conscious but...
One teen caught, another on the run after escaping juvenile facility on Stewarts Ferry Pike
Metro police have captured one teen and are still searching for another teen who both escaped from a youth facility center Tuesday night.
WKRN
Disbarred attorney enters guilty plea
Andy Allman pleads guilty to stealing from family of dead football player. Andy Allman pleads guilty to stealing from family of dead football player. Souper Bowl Food Drive returns to Nashville Zoo for …. Souper Bowl Food Drive returns to Nashville Zoo for 3rd year. Man killed during confrontation with...
fox17.com
Metro: One person shot dead in Nashville, another transported to hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is dead after a shooting on Crowe Drive in the Bordeaux neighborhood in Nashville Tuesday afternoon, say police. Metro Police says that another person is being transported to Vanderbilt at this time. Stay with FOX 17 News for continuing coverage.
Friends remember author, entrepreneur stabbed to death in East Nashville
Several days after Jamal Moore -- an author, entrepreneur, and lover of life -- was found dead in East Nashville, News 2 spoke with his friends about how they'll remember him.
Alabama mother of 2 boys killed by father in Tennessee murder-suicide was beaten to death
A Hazel Green woman, whose body was discovered last month in her home only hours before her husband killed their two sons and shot himself in Tennessee, died of blunt force trauma. Madison County Sheriff’s spokesman Brent Patterson confirmed the results of an autopsy on Jennifer LePore, 43. Patterson...
