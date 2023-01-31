ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

WSMV

Man arrested following violent crime spree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested in connection to several crime-related incidents that took place on the same day. Rayshawn Javius, 24, was taken into custody Wednesday night during a traffic stop in Portland, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. During the stop, police said they...
PORTLAND, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrence County Arrest

APPROXIMATELY 30 GRAMS OF SUSPECTED METHAMPHETAMINE WAS SEIZED LAST WEEK AT THE CROCKETT MOTEL IN LAWRENCEBURG. DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED ON JANUARY 19TH WITH AN ARREST WARRANT FOR A LEVAR DAILY WHO WAS SEEN AT THE HOTEL. DEPUTIES LOCATED DAILY IN ONE OF THE ROOMS WHERE MARIJUANA, SUSPECTED METH AND 610 DOLLARS IN US CURRENCY WERE ALSO FOUND. DAILY WAS ARRESTED AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL. IN ADDITON TO CHARGES IN THE ARREST WARRANT DAILY ALSO FACES POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED II FOR RESALE CHARGES.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Suspects sought in deadly Murfreesboro shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday evening in Murfreesboro. Police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday evening in Murfreesboro. China, US tensions rise over suspected Chinese spy …. China, US tensions rise over suspected Chinese spy balloon.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Car takes out two power poles in Cheatham County

BELL TOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kingston Springs Fire reported a crash involving a vehicle and two electric poles in a rural area off Highway 70 on Thursday night. According to KSFD, a small SUV hit two power poles and flipped on Highway 70 near Sneed Road around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle came to rest upside down on the side of the road in the front yard of a nearby home. The driver only sustained minor injuries in the crash.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Drugs a possible motive in deadly Nashville abandoned home shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating drugs as a motive in an abandoned home shooting which left one dead and another injured. Police say the shooting took place on Tuesday at an abandoned home on Crowe Drive. Police found an 18-year-old conscious but...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Disbarred attorney enters guilty plea

Andy Allman pleads guilty to stealing from family of dead football player. Andy Allman pleads guilty to stealing from family of dead football player. Souper Bowl Food Drive returns to Nashville Zoo for …. Souper Bowl Food Drive returns to Nashville Zoo for 3rd year. Man killed during confrontation with...
NASHVILLE, TN

