ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Comments / 1

Related
KFYR-TV

ND House votes down paid family leave

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota employees won’t be getting paid family leave. House Bill 1460 failed to pass on the House floor Thursday. Supporters of the bill said it give North Dakota an advantage when competing with other states for workers. Those who voted against the bill worried...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
US 103.3

Who Is The Largest Private Landowner In North Dakota?

It's always been my dream to own a piece of hunting land someday. I think it's safe to say that ship has sailed and I have missed my window of opportunity to do so. Land prices are insane and you have to have pretty deep pockets to buy even a small piece of land for recreation.
MONTANA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota House committee furthers four gun control bills

A Minnesota House committee on Friday approved four gun control bills that would mandate safe firearm storage, expand background checks, create a “red flag” law to seize guns from people deemed dangerous, and require gun owners to promptly notify law enforcement if their firearms are stolen. The bills’ passage through the House Public Safety Finance […] The post Minnesota House committee furthers four gun control bills appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
gamblingnews.com

This May Be The Year for Sports Betting Legalization in North Carolina

As other neighboring states have already legalized betting, including Virginia and Tennessee, North Carolina is equally keen to catch up and do so quickly. This may yet happen with the support of prominent lawmakers from the state such as Phil Berger, who thinks this is the year when the state finally succeeds.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota public safety committee approves four gun control bills

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota lawmakers are one step closer to passing several new gun control bills.Four made it through a public safety committee Friday. With Democrats in control at the Capitol, there's a real chance for these bills to become law.One proposal requires permits and background checks for all gun sales - not just those at licensed dealers. Sellers would also have to submit records of transfers. Penalties would increase for false information too.The next pitches are a red flag law - once a petition to remove a weapon is in, the court must hold a hearing within two...
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Summit Carbon Solutions signs easement agreements

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summit Carbon Solutions says Iowa landowners have signed easement agreements for two-thirds of the project’s route. The proposed CO2 pipeline has stirred controversy in several states, including South Dakota, Iowa and North Dakota. Landowners have been outspoken about their safety and other concerns....
IOWA STATE
Daily Montanan

GOP tax relief bills advance; Gov praises progress, but Dems unveil own plans for $2B surplus

The state of Montana has an extra $2 billion or so packed in its pocket, according to the Governor’s Office. The best plan for those dollars? This week, Democrats unveiled their idea, and they also shot criticisms at plans from Republicans that have already steamed through the House. “Instead of embarking on a billion dollar […] The post GOP tax relief bills advance; Gov praises progress, but Dems unveil own plans for $2B surplus appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
gamblingnews.com

Virginia Lawmakers Determined to Ban Skill Game Machines

The latest effort to do away with the machines, which have been branded as illegal by many, and a necessary evil by business owners, was spearheaded by House majority leader Terry Kilgore who spoke to the Associated Press in an exclusive interview and detailed what the current status quo with those gambling devices in the state was.
VIRGINIA STATE
publicnewsservice.org

Regulatory, Tribal Impacts Hang Over ND's Corporate Farming Debate

North Dakota's plan to boost animal agriculture has reignited a thorny issue: loosening restrictions on corporate ownership of farms. The state said it's about competition, but there are renewed concerns about environmental setbacks, as well as tribal considerations. A bill in the Legislature would bring some big changes to a...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Bill passes ND House, proposes repayment to those found not guilty of crimes by self defense

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some legislators are hoping to add a new section of the North Dakota Century Code that would impact those who act in self-defense. Self-defense is sometimes used as a legal justification for a variety of crimes like domestic violence, kidnappings, and murders. The proposed law would allow repayment of defendants who are found not guilty because they acted in self-defense. Others aren’t sure it’s a good idea.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
gamblingnews.com

Atlantic City to Debate Smoking Ban in Mid-February

The debate has been going on for the past several years, with two powerful camps attempting to get their way. On the one hand, there are casino workers and some of the unions who have insisted that smoking is a serious health issue and that no individual should be made to choose between getting paid and their health.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
KX News

How much of the Biden-Harris investment goes to North Dakota?

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — As the Biden-Harris Administration Invests $2.7 billion dollars to improve and expand rural electric infrastructure, how much will truly go to North Dakota? We all know we need electricity to keep everything running, but how difficult is it to provide electricity to our rural areas? $51 million dollars will go to […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin budget debate: What kind of state do we want?

It was remarkable to watch Republican legislators sit on their hands and scowl as Gov. Tony Evers delivered his assessment in last week’s State of the State address that Wisconsin is in the best fiscal shape in state history, with a record-breaking budget surplus and record high employment. They actually looked mad about it. Evers […] The post Wisconsin budget debate: What kind of state do we want? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy