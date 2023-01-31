Read full article on original website
North Dakota State Legislature: Several bills fall short, while others on domestic violence, transparency, investment heard
(Bismarck, ND) -- The true definition of a mixed bag after a busy Thursday in the North Dakota State Legislature. The North Dakota House isn't moving forward with paid family leave legislation. The House rejected a bill that would have created a statewide family leave program. The proposal would have...
ND House votes down paid family leave
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota employees won’t be getting paid family leave. House Bill 1460 failed to pass on the House floor Thursday. Supporters of the bill said it give North Dakota an advantage when competing with other states for workers. Those who voted against the bill worried...
Who Is The Largest Private Landowner In North Dakota?
It's always been my dream to own a piece of hunting land someday. I think it's safe to say that ship has sailed and I have missed my window of opportunity to do so. Land prices are insane and you have to have pretty deep pockets to buy even a small piece of land for recreation.
North Dakota lawmakers try once again to raise interstate speed limit to 80 mph
The matter was voted on in the 2021 session but failed in the House.
Minnesota House committee furthers four gun control bills
A Minnesota House committee on Friday approved four gun control bills that would mandate safe firearm storage, expand background checks, create a “red flag” law to seize guns from people deemed dangerous, and require gun owners to promptly notify law enforcement if their firearms are stolen. The bills’ passage through the House Public Safety Finance […] The post Minnesota House committee furthers four gun control bills appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
This May Be The Year for Sports Betting Legalization in North Carolina
As other neighboring states have already legalized betting, including Virginia and Tennessee, North Carolina is equally keen to catch up and do so quickly. This may yet happen with the support of prominent lawmakers from the state such as Phil Berger, who thinks this is the year when the state finally succeeds.
Minnesota public safety committee approves four gun control bills
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota lawmakers are one step closer to passing several new gun control bills.Four made it through a public safety committee Friday. With Democrats in control at the Capitol, there's a real chance for these bills to become law.One proposal requires permits and background checks for all gun sales - not just those at licensed dealers. Sellers would also have to submit records of transfers. Penalties would increase for false information too.The next pitches are a red flag law - once a petition to remove a weapon is in, the court must hold a hearing within two...
Summit Carbon Solutions signs easement agreements
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summit Carbon Solutions says Iowa landowners have signed easement agreements for two-thirds of the project’s route. The proposed CO2 pipeline has stirred controversy in several states, including South Dakota, Iowa and North Dakota. Landowners have been outspoken about their safety and other concerns....
GOP tax relief bills advance; Gov praises progress, but Dems unveil own plans for $2B surplus
The state of Montana has an extra $2 billion or so packed in its pocket, according to the Governor’s Office. The best plan for those dollars? This week, Democrats unveiled their idea, and they also shot criticisms at plans from Republicans that have already steamed through the House. “Instead of embarking on a billion dollar […] The post GOP tax relief bills advance; Gov praises progress, but Dems unveil own plans for $2B surplus appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Be Careful: 6 Crazy Laws In North Dakota You Might Be Breaking
Be Careful: You could be doing hard time in North Dakota for doing the following. When it comes to crazy laws, North Dakota certainly has its fair share. Even though these laws aren’t necessarily heavily enforced today, at some point they made it into the state law books. It...
Virginia Lawmakers Determined to Ban Skill Game Machines
The latest effort to do away with the machines, which have been branded as illegal by many, and a necessary evil by business owners, was spearheaded by House majority leader Terry Kilgore who spoke to the Associated Press in an exclusive interview and detailed what the current status quo with those gambling devices in the state was.
There's Millions Of Unclaimed Cash & Property In North Dakota
Type in your name on a state-run website to find out if some of it might be yours.
Senator Rasmusson: The 100% carbon-free mandate jeopardizes Minnesota’s energy future
We all want to ensure a dependable energy future for Minnesota. However, the Democrats’ 100% carbon-free energy proposal would not help advance this mission, and instead, could severely jeopardize our energy outlook. Senate File 4, fittingly known as the ‘Minnesota Blackout Bill,’ would mandate our state’s electricity to be...
Regulatory, Tribal Impacts Hang Over ND's Corporate Farming Debate
North Dakota's plan to boost animal agriculture has reignited a thorny issue: loosening restrictions on corporate ownership of farms. The state said it's about competition, but there are renewed concerns about environmental setbacks, as well as tribal considerations. A bill in the Legislature would bring some big changes to a...
Bill passes ND House, proposes repayment to those found not guilty of crimes by self defense
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some legislators are hoping to add a new section of the North Dakota Century Code that would impact those who act in self-defense. Self-defense is sometimes used as a legal justification for a variety of crimes like domestic violence, kidnappings, and murders. The proposed law would allow repayment of defendants who are found not guilty because they acted in self-defense. Others aren’t sure it’s a good idea.
Atlantic City to Debate Smoking Ban in Mid-February
The debate has been going on for the past several years, with two powerful camps attempting to get their way. On the one hand, there are casino workers and some of the unions who have insisted that smoking is a serious health issue and that no individual should be made to choose between getting paid and their health.
North Dakota anglers ask for break on hosting fishing contests
Supporters of the bill argue the fee is too costly and is preventing more North Dakota high schools from starting their own fishing teams.
Minnesota is set to require carbon-free electricity. What does that mean?
A bill that would require Minnesota's electricity to be carbon-free by 2040 is speeding through the Legislature. The House has already passed the measure, and the Senate is set to vote on it today. Here’s a closer look at the bill, and what it will mean for electric utilities and their customers.
How much of the Biden-Harris investment goes to North Dakota?
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — As the Biden-Harris Administration Invests $2.7 billion dollars to improve and expand rural electric infrastructure, how much will truly go to North Dakota? We all know we need electricity to keep everything running, but how difficult is it to provide electricity to our rural areas? $51 million dollars will go to […]
Wisconsin budget debate: What kind of state do we want?
It was remarkable to watch Republican legislators sit on their hands and scowl as Gov. Tony Evers delivered his assessment in last week’s State of the State address that Wisconsin is in the best fiscal shape in state history, with a record-breaking budget surplus and record high employment. They actually looked mad about it. Evers […] The post Wisconsin budget debate: What kind of state do we want? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
