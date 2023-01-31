Read full article on original website
The Fed raises interest rates by only a quarter-point after inflation drops
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point Wednesday, its eighth increase in less than a year as the central bank continues its crackdown on inflation. The hike in the Fed's benchmark rate is the smallest since last March, and signals that policymakers are shifting to a...
U.S. employers added 517,000 jobs last month. It's a surprisingly strong number
The U.S. labor market got an unexpected jolt last month, as employers added 517,000 jobs and the unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in more than half a century. Not even the rain, snow and ice that blanketed much of the country last month was able to freeze the labor market.
Biden and McCarthy set to meet to talk about the debt ceiling stalemate
For the first time since becoming House speaker, California Republican Kevin McCarthy will meet Wednesday with President Joe Biden to discuss, among other things, how to avoid a default on the U.S. debt. The federal government reached its $31.4 trillion debt limit earlier this month, and since then the Treasury...
SNAP recipients will lose their pandemic boost and may face other reductions by March
SNAP recipients nationwide will stop getting pandemic-era boosts after this month's payments, the Food and Nutrition Service announced. The emergency allotments provided an additional $95 or the maximum amount for their household size — whichever was greater. "SNAP emergency allotments were a temporary strategy authorized by Congress to help...
This winter's U.S. COVID surge is fading fast, likely thanks to a 'wall' of immunity
This winter's COVID-19 surge in the U.S. appears to be fading without hitting nearly as hard as many had feared. "I think the worst of the winter resurgence is over," says Dr. David Rubin, who's been tracking the pandemic at the PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. No one expected...
Energy experts share how the U.S. can reach Biden's renewable energy goals
The Biden administration plans to eliminate fossil fuels as a form of energy generation in the U.S. by 2035. The White House set out a target of 80% renewable energy generation by 2030 and 100% carbon-free electricity five years later. With 79% of total U.S. energy production still coming from...
TikTok officials go on a public charm offensive amid a stalemate in Biden White House
As infighting continues in the Biden administration over the future of TikTok, the video streaming giant is marshaling its resources toward one goal: convincing the public it is a safe platform. The company recently launched a full-fledged charm offensive that has included rapid-fire meetings in Washington with TikTok CEO Shou...
Pentagon says a suspected Chinese spy balloon has been spotted over the Western U.S.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple days, but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down due to risks of harm for people on the ground, officials said Thursday. A senior defense official told...
