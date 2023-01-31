Read full article on original website
Boyd Gaming Posts Record-Breaking Q4 2022 Results
Boyd Gaming Corporation posted its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. As reported by the gaming and hospitality giant, the three months ended December 31 were very successful for the company, as was the entire year. Q4 Saw Boyd Gaming Perform Strongly. As announced, Boyd Gaming recorded revenues...
EveryMatrix Enjoys Stellar Fourth Quarter and 2022 Results
Released Thursday, the company’s latest report revealed that in Q4, 2022, its revenue hit €39.5 million ($43.2 million). This result marked a significant 66% increase when compared to the corresponding period in 2021. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased as well, hitting €19.4 million ($21.2 million), up by 39% year-over-year.
PENN Interactive Acquires RGC Accreditation
PENN Entertainment has announced this as a major milestone for the two platforms. PENN Interactive, a subsidiary of PENN Entertainment, took the initiative to undergo the accreditation process and made history by becoming the first US operator to earn this recognition. The RG Check accreditation is widely regarded as one...
Konami Group Reports 5.5% Group-Wide Revenue Increase through December 2022
The company that caters to the needs of digital and entertainment markets in Asia, Europe, and South America has recorded a group-wide revenue of JPY226.9 billion ($1.76 billion) through December 2022. Its Gaming and Systems segment has also generated the most significant year-on-year growth, reaching JPY27.86 billion ($216 million) during the same period.
Charlie Munger: Cryptocurrencies Are “Gambling Contracts”
Charlie Munger, the right-hand of Warren Buffett, has shared his thoughts about crypto in a new piece for the Wall Street Journal. In it, one of the world’s most successful investors has called the entire sector a “gambling contract” and assured that “the house” had a 100% edge on players.
ComplianceOne’s Jeremie Kanter: “Regulators’ Expectations Have Shifted’
Jeremie Kanter recently joined ComplianceOne Group as a member of the board and head of its Diligence in Gaming division, where he oversees regulatory and operational compliance. We caught up with him to discuss the fast-changing regulatory landscape. Q: You joined ComplianceOne Group recently. How have your first few weeks...
WagerWire: Bettors Would Prefer Sportsbooks with Secondary Markets
WagerWire, an innovative marketplace where bettors can buy and sell previously placed sports bets, has researched how bettors feel about secondary marketplaces in wagering. It turns out many people favor the idea. People Favor Secondary Markets. According to the results of the survey, which was conducted by Leger, a secondary...
Kaizen Gaming Inks New Partnership with Greco
The terms of the new deal, announced Friday, see Kaizen Gaming tap into Greco’s leading gameplay risk engine platform. Per the new collaboration, Kaizen Gaming will leverage the cutting-edge solution to boost its player management. At the same time, the company will benefit from boosting the trust in its online operations and ensuring unique gaming experiences for its customers.
MeridianBet’s Empty Bet Revolutionizes Traditional Betting
The new betting offering called Empty Bet sets MeridianBet Group apart and helps it establish a distinct position in the markets where it operates. MeridianBet presents a rare betting experience with its innovative product, Empty Bet. It opens the door for patrons to place wagers on any human interaction event, from sports to politics, entertainment and beyond.
SIS and Kiron Ink Deal for Bespoke 24/7 Channel in Africa
The trusted partner to the global betting industry for the past three and a half decades has joined hands with the company recognized for ongoing innovation and industry excellence to supply the African market with a combination of their market-leading Numbers products. According to the terms of the new deal,...
ODDSworks, Rush Street Partner in Pennsylvania
ODDSworks partnered with Rush Street Interactive to launch BETguard in Pennsylvania. ODDSworks is a leader in the remote gaming server (RGS) technology segment in the North American market. The partnership with Rush Street Interactive (RSI) marks a new step in the deployment of the BETguard platform and further establishes its foothold in the market. The rollout will begin at RSI’s BetRivers Android and iOS apps and website.
Government to Review £50m Charity Lottery Annual Sales Cap
A third-sector push to see the charity lottery limits in the UK removed may bear fruit after the government agreed to consider a review of the limit. An open letter signed by 103 charity leaders at third-sector organizations swayed the government’s view and the minister for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), Paul Scully, agreed to meet with charity lottery operations to discuss changes to the cap on annual lottery fundraising.
Rootz Received Online Casino Operating License in Ontario
Online casino operator Rootz announced this week it has been granted an operating license in Ontario, allowing it to offer its suite of casino games to players in the Canadian province from January 2023. Expanding Global Footprint. Following the approval, the Rootz family of casinos is ready to hit the...
