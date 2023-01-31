ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Bill would bar Chinese interests from American farmland

(The Center Square) – Two politicians representing almost the entirety of Washington east of the Cascades in Congress want to stop a particular group of foreign nationals from owning, controlling, or profiting from American agricultural land. U.S. Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, and Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, have introduced the...
WASHINGTON STATE
MsBirgith

Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say

The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Yet Another Mega Donor Pulls Back From Trump’s 2024 Bid.

Elections are won by spending money. In the 2020 Presidential election Trump raised $785 million and Joe Biden raised $1.06 billion. Biden’s campaign became the first to raise over $1 billion from donors. Biden’s cash advantage over Trump helped him pepper swing states with far more campaign ads.
Washington Examiner

Biden was briefed on Chinese spy balloon on Tuesday, White House says

President Joe Biden is tracking the Chinese spy balloon above Montana "closely" after first being briefed on its presence on Tuesday. The White House defended the delay in making information about the high-altitude surveillance balloon public and Biden's decision not to take military options against it, adding the president "acted immediately to take all necessary steps to protect [the country] against foreign intelligence collection of sensitive information" and will continue "to receive regular briefings and updates from the national security team."
MONTANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Victoria Spartz passes on Indiana Senate run, will retire from politics in 2024

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) announced she will retire from Congress at the end of her term in 2024. The Indiana Republican will not seek another two years in the House and has decided against a run for Indiana's open Senate seat. Spartz recently began her second term in the House and has been an increasingly independent voice in the Republican conference.
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Some Republican anti-transgender bills are going way too far

There’s a wave of Republican legislation surfacing throughout the country that aims to restrict medical gender transitions. Some of it makes sense, but some of it is going way too far. Many people, myself included, think minors are too young to understand complicated issues about sex and gender fully...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Washington Examiner

Dry run: Balloons called top ‘delivery platform’ for nuclear EMP attack

High-altitude balloons, such as the one China has floated over mountain state military bases this week, are considered a key “delivery platform” for secret nuclear strikes on America’s electric grid, according to intelligence officials. Spy balloons, used by Japan to drop bombs during World War II, are...
MONTANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden says he takes no blame for inflation, which was at 1.4% when he took office

President Joe Biden said Friday he takes no blame for high inflation under his watch, though inflation has spiked considerably during his two years in the White House . The inflation rate was 1.4% the month Biden took office. It reached 5% by May 2021 and peaked at 9.1% last June, a figure not seen in more than 40 years, before receding back to 5% in December. Even that figure remains 2 1/2 times above the Federal Reserve's target rate of 2%.
Washington Examiner

China's self-inflicted balloon shot

Here are two predictions about the Chinese spy balloon now floating across the continental U.S. First, we'll learn that President Joe Biden was offered a shoot-down option with very low risk to Montanans. Second, Beijing will come to deeply regret this incident. Whatever political challenges the balloon poses for Biden,...
MONTANA STATE
Washington Examiner

SEC considers dialing back climate-disclosure rule: Report

The Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly considering easing a proposed rule that would compel companies to disclose climate-related risks, a sign that some of the pushback might be working. The SEC is reconsidering just how stringent the reporting requirement will be, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Spy balloon dubbed a ‘wake up call’ to China’s war plans

The Chinese spy balloon that disrupted commercial airspace around Billings, Montana, and then floated across the country this weekend, is a “wake up call” to the communist country’s larger threat of war, according to military experts who have been charting Beijing’s expansion for decades. On background,...
BILLINGS, MT

