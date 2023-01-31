President Joe Biden said Friday he takes no blame for high inflation under his watch, though inflation has spiked considerably during his two years in the White House . The inflation rate was 1.4% the month Biden took office. It reached 5% by May 2021 and peaked at 9.1% last June, a figure not seen in more than 40 years, before receding back to 5% in December. Even that figure remains 2 1/2 times above the Federal Reserve's target rate of 2%.

