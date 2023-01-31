Read full article on original website
Bill would bar Chinese interests from American farmland
(The Center Square) – Two politicians representing almost the entirety of Washington east of the Cascades in Congress want to stop a particular group of foreign nationals from owning, controlling, or profiting from American agricultural land. U.S. Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, and Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, have introduced the...
Marco Rubio Deflated After Learning Trump Let a Chinese Spy Balloon Fly Over the U.S. 3 Times (Video)
Marco Rubio’s “Biden doesn’t know what he’s doing” balloon of hot air got popped Sunday when “This Week” host Jonathan Karl told him that former President Donald Trump let a Chinese spy balloon fly over the U.S. three times during his administration and did nothing.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complained about her low salary and said that working in Congress has made her 'miserable'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that working in Congress has made her life "miserable" for various reasons, including that she has lost money.
The stealth F-22, the top US air superiority fighter, just got its first known air-to-air kill taking out a Chinese balloon.
F-15 Eagles "supported the F-22, as did tankers from multiple states," the Defense Department said in a press release detailing the mission.
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
Yet Another Mega Donor Pulls Back From Trump’s 2024 Bid.
Elections are won by spending money. In the 2020 Presidential election Trump raised $785 million and Joe Biden raised $1.06 billion. Biden’s campaign became the first to raise over $1 billion from donors. Biden’s cash advantage over Trump helped him pepper swing states with far more campaign ads.
Biden was briefed on Chinese spy balloon on Tuesday, White House says
President Joe Biden is tracking the Chinese spy balloon above Montana "closely" after first being briefed on its presence on Tuesday. The White House defended the delay in making information about the high-altitude surveillance balloon public and Biden's decision not to take military options against it, adding the president "acted immediately to take all necessary steps to protect [the country] against foreign intelligence collection of sensitive information" and will continue "to receive regular briefings and updates from the national security team."
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Victoria Spartz passes on Indiana Senate run, will retire from politics in 2024
Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) announced she will retire from Congress at the end of her term in 2024. The Indiana Republican will not seek another two years in the House and has decided against a run for Indiana's open Senate seat. Spartz recently began her second term in the House and has been an increasingly independent voice in the Republican conference.
Millions of Americans can claim one-time payments between $800 and $3,600- see if you qualify for extra cash
CASH worth up to $3,600 is still available for millions of Americans – but action might be needed to claim it. In the past year or so, various states have been offering tax rebates or other direct payment programs to provide aid to residents dealing with high inflation and those financially hit hard by the pandemic.
Boehner tells Supreme Court Biden can’t forgive student loan debt under his HEROES Act
An amicus brief was filed on Friday on behalf of former lawmakers who were instrumental in the passage of the HEROES Act, including former House Speaker Rep. John Boehner (R-OH), arguing the 2003 law cannot be used by the Biden administration to forgive millions of borrower's student loan debt. Boehner,...
Some Republican anti-transgender bills are going way too far
There’s a wave of Republican legislation surfacing throughout the country that aims to restrict medical gender transitions. Some of it makes sense, but some of it is going way too far. Many people, myself included, think minors are too young to understand complicated issues about sex and gender fully...
Dry run: Balloons called top ‘delivery platform’ for nuclear EMP attack
High-altitude balloons, such as the one China has floated over mountain state military bases this week, are considered a key “delivery platform” for secret nuclear strikes on America’s electric grid, according to intelligence officials. Spy balloons, used by Japan to drop bombs during World War II, are...
Biden says he takes no blame for inflation, which was at 1.4% when he took office
President Joe Biden said Friday he takes no blame for high inflation under his watch, though inflation has spiked considerably during his two years in the White House . The inflation rate was 1.4% the month Biden took office. It reached 5% by May 2021 and peaked at 9.1% last June, a figure not seen in more than 40 years, before receding back to 5% in December. Even that figure remains 2 1/2 times above the Federal Reserve's target rate of 2%.
China's self-inflicted balloon shot
Here are two predictions about the Chinese spy balloon now floating across the continental U.S. First, we'll learn that President Joe Biden was offered a shoot-down option with very low risk to Montanans. Second, Beijing will come to deeply regret this incident. Whatever political challenges the balloon poses for Biden,...
SEC considers dialing back climate-disclosure rule: Report
The Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly considering easing a proposed rule that would compel companies to disclose climate-related risks, a sign that some of the pushback might be working. The SEC is reconsidering just how stringent the reporting requirement will be, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing...
Spy balloon dubbed a ‘wake up call’ to China’s war plans
The Chinese spy balloon that disrupted commercial airspace around Billings, Montana, and then floated across the country this weekend, is a “wake up call” to the communist country’s larger threat of war, according to military experts who have been charting Beijing’s expansion for decades. On background,...
Mike Turner says Congress will receive Biden, Pence, Trump classified docs assessment
Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) said he is expecting a briefing regarding the classified documents found in the possession of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, and former Vice President Mike Pence. Turner, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" that the...
