Detroit, MI

NBC Sports

Raiders, Derek Carr keep moving toward a divorce

The Raiders wish to trade quarterback Derek Carr. As Billy Bob Thornton said in Bad Santa, “Wish in one had, shit in the other one, see which one fills up first.”. Apparently in response to criticism of their handling of Carr trade talks, which included a suggestion that the Raiders should approach a potential trade of Carr the same way the Texans handled a trade of Deshaun Watson, the Raiders mobilized Adam Schefter of ESPN to create the impression that the Raiders are doing just that.
NBC Sports

Report: Broncos have not given Vikings permission to interview Ejiro Evero

The Vikings want to interview Ejiro Evero for their defensive coordinator opening, but the Broncos are reportedly keeping that from happening at the moment. Evero is still under contract after serving as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator in 2022 and Albert Breer of SI.com reports that they have not granted him permission to interview for the lateral move. Evero has spoken with new Broncos head coach Sean Payton about staying in Denver, but he’s not the only choice for that job as the Broncos have been lining up other candidates as well.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Steve Wilks set to interview with 49ers Monday

Steve Wilks was identified as a candidate to be the next 49ers defensive coordinator before DeMeco Ryans was officially hired as the new head coach of the Texans and his meeting with the team about the job has now been set. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wilks is...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Avonte Maddox in protective boot, out of practice for Eagles

The Eagles listed cornerback Avonte Maddox as out on their estimated practice reports Wednesday and Thursday and he’ll be getting the same designation after their actual practice on Friday. Reporters at the open portion of practice shared photos of Maddox on the sideline with a protective boot on his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

The first million-dollar bet for Super Bowl LVII has landed

It’s Super Bowl season. So it’s time for supersized bets to be made on the Super Bowl. Via David Purdum of ESPN.com, the first reported seven-figure Super Bowl wager for next Sunday’s Eagles-Chiefs game has been made. Someone has bet $1 million on the Eagles straight up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Five interesting facts about Chiefs coach Andy Reid

One of the NFL’s best and most likable coaches is back in the Super Bowl. For the third time in four seasons, Andy Reid will be on the sideline as his team competes for a championship. The 64-year-old coach has helped set up the Kansas City Chiefs for a potential dynasty, and this year’s Super Bowl will hit closer to home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Reports: Tommy Rees heads to Alabama after 10 total years at Notre Dame

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. Tommy Rees will leave Notre Dame to do just that, heading to be the offensive coordinator at Alabama, according to reports Friday afternoon. Nick Saban and the Tide denied Rees a national championship as a player in 2012 and a title game appearance as an offensive coordinator in 2020.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NBC Sports

Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson, Robert Quinn among Eagles who missed Friday’s practice

The same players who missed practice earlier this week missed the Eagles’ practice again Friday. Left guard Landon Dickerson (elbow, resting player), right tackle Lane Johnson (groin, resting player), center Cam Jurgens (hip, resting player), cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe, resting player) and defensive end Robert Quinn (foot, resting player) did not practice.
NBC Sports

Brandon Aiyuk: Chiefs passing game will expose Eagles’ defense

One week ago, the 49ers were preparing to face the Eagles in the NFC Championship. San Francisco’s opportunity to advance collapsed, primarily due to: (1) a decision to have a backup tight end block a premier pass rusher; and (2) that pass rusher hitting 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in the arm and injuring his elbow.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Dončić leaves game with heel contusion, could miss games

Luka Dončić was in control — he scored 21 points in the first quarter — and the Mavericks were cruising to a win. Then Dončić went for a dunk, Brandon Ingram slid in for the block from behind, and Dončić hit the ground. Hard.
NBC Sports

Draymond, Kerr unhappy with how Dubs closed out Mavericks

The Warriors came away Saturday night with a much-needed 119-113 win over the Luka Dončić-less Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Despite the victory, various members of the Warriors were displeased by how they pulled out the win over a hobbled Dallas squad in the waning moments of the game.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Report: These three prospects stood out to Patriots at Shrine Bowl

The New England Patriots' coaching staff was well-represented and reportedly very involved in Las Vegas this past week at practices ahead of Thursday's East-West Shrine Bowl. So, after a full week of coaching the West Squad, which prospects caught the Patriots' eye? NFL Network's coverage of the Shrine Bowl on Thursday offered some notable clues.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Why Kings' miserable loss to Pelicans 'a great thing' to Brown

Miserable. Inexcusable. Embarrassing. Those are just some of the words to describe the Kings’ 136-104 blowout loss to the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at Smoothie King Center. The 32-point defeat was their largest loss of the season. But Mike Brown thinks the loss could turn out to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Report: Broncos request interview with Brian Flores for defensive coordinator

While new head coach Sean Payton may retain Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, he’d also like to speak with an external candidate for the job. Denver has requested an interview with Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Flores spent the 2022...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Entering contract year, Crawford desires to retire with Giants

Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford would like to finish off his MLB career the same way he started it: Wearing the Orange and Black. “Growing up a Giants fan, I’m a Bay Area guy. I don’t want to go anywhere else,” Crawford told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Bonta Hill and Festus Ezeli on “Warriors Postgame Live” on Saturday night. “It’s the reason I signed an extension here a couple of years ago.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Warriors relieved after Steph feared worst with leg injury

SAN FRANCISCO -- Any Steph Curry injury brings a somber tone to the Warriors and the rest of the NBA. For the second time this season, however, the Warriors can breathe a sigh of relief with their superstar sidelined. The Warriors on Sunday announced an MRI taken Saturday night showed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

2023 Pro Bowl: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

The 2023 Pro Bowl is in the books and the reviews are starting to roll in on the weekend’s complete facelift. Among the changes made to the league’s traditional All-Star weekend include 10 mini competitions, capped off by a 7-on-7 flag football game. This year’s roster also included a variety of resumes from up-and-comers to certified stars to down-and-out veterans.

