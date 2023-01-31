The Vikings want to interview Ejiro Evero for their defensive coordinator opening, but the Broncos are reportedly keeping that from happening at the moment. Evero is still under contract after serving as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator in 2022 and Albert Breer of SI.com reports that they have not granted him permission to interview for the lateral move. Evero has spoken with new Broncos head coach Sean Payton about staying in Denver, but he’s not the only choice for that job as the Broncos have been lining up other candidates as well.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO