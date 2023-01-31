Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: It’s not about being the face of the league, it’s doing what you can to win
Since Patrick Mahomes became Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018, the worst the team has finished has been a loss in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes was the 2018 AP MVP and appears headed for his second, which will be handed out at NFL Honors next week. And he was the MVP of Super Bowl LIV, helping the Chiefs win their first title in 50 years.
NBC Sports
Raiders, Derek Carr keep moving toward a divorce
The Raiders wish to trade quarterback Derek Carr. As Billy Bob Thornton said in Bad Santa, “Wish in one had, shit in the other one, see which one fills up first.”. Apparently in response to criticism of their handling of Carr trade talks, which included a suggestion that the Raiders should approach a potential trade of Carr the same way the Texans handled a trade of Deshaun Watson, the Raiders mobilized Adam Schefter of ESPN to create the impression that the Raiders are doing just that.
NBC Sports
Report: Broncos have not given Vikings permission to interview Ejiro Evero
The Vikings want to interview Ejiro Evero for their defensive coordinator opening, but the Broncos are reportedly keeping that from happening at the moment. Evero is still under contract after serving as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator in 2022 and Albert Breer of SI.com reports that they have not granted him permission to interview for the lateral move. Evero has spoken with new Broncos head coach Sean Payton about staying in Denver, but he’s not the only choice for that job as the Broncos have been lining up other candidates as well.
NBC Sports
Steve Wilks set to interview with 49ers Monday
Steve Wilks was identified as a candidate to be the next 49ers defensive coordinator before DeMeco Ryans was officially hired as the new head coach of the Texans and his meeting with the team about the job has now been set. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wilks is...
NBC Sports
Avonte Maddox in protective boot, out of practice for Eagles
The Eagles listed cornerback Avonte Maddox as out on their estimated practice reports Wednesday and Thursday and he’ll be getting the same designation after their actual practice on Friday. Reporters at the open portion of practice shared photos of Maddox on the sideline with a protective boot on his...
NBC Sports
The first million-dollar bet for Super Bowl LVII has landed
It’s Super Bowl season. So it’s time for supersized bets to be made on the Super Bowl. Via David Purdum of ESPN.com, the first reported seven-figure Super Bowl wager for next Sunday’s Eagles-Chiefs game has been made. Someone has bet $1 million on the Eagles straight up...
NBC Sports
Five interesting facts about Chiefs coach Andy Reid
One of the NFL’s best and most likable coaches is back in the Super Bowl. For the third time in four seasons, Andy Reid will be on the sideline as his team competes for a championship. The 64-year-old coach has helped set up the Kansas City Chiefs for a potential dynasty, and this year’s Super Bowl will hit closer to home.
NBC Sports
Reports: Tommy Rees heads to Alabama after 10 total years at Notre Dame
If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. Tommy Rees will leave Notre Dame to do just that, heading to be the offensive coordinator at Alabama, according to reports Friday afternoon. Nick Saban and the Tide denied Rees a national championship as a player in 2012 and a title game appearance as an offensive coordinator in 2020.
NBC Sports
Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson, Robert Quinn among Eagles who missed Friday’s practice
The same players who missed practice earlier this week missed the Eagles’ practice again Friday. Left guard Landon Dickerson (elbow, resting player), right tackle Lane Johnson (groin, resting player), center Cam Jurgens (hip, resting player), cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe, resting player) and defensive end Robert Quinn (foot, resting player) did not practice.
NBC Sports
Jeffery Simmons: I want to be in Tennessee and feel confident that will happen
Not long after Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk hired Ran Carthon as General Manager, Carthon met with defensive linebacker Jeffery Simmons. Simmons applauded the hiring. “A thousand percent he’s a great hire,” Simmons told Jim Wyatt of the team website. “I think Miss Amy made a hell of a...
NBC Sports
Brandon Aiyuk: Chiefs passing game will expose Eagles’ defense
One week ago, the 49ers were preparing to face the Eagles in the NFC Championship. San Francisco’s opportunity to advance collapsed, primarily due to: (1) a decision to have a backup tight end block a premier pass rusher; and (2) that pass rusher hitting 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in the arm and injuring his elbow.
NBC Sports
Dončić leaves game with heel contusion, could miss games
Luka Dončić was in control — he scored 21 points in the first quarter — and the Mavericks were cruising to a win. Then Dončić went for a dunk, Brandon Ingram slid in for the block from behind, and Dončić hit the ground. Hard.
NBC Sports
Draymond, Kerr unhappy with how Dubs closed out Mavericks
The Warriors came away Saturday night with a much-needed 119-113 win over the Luka Dončić-less Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Despite the victory, various members of the Warriors were displeased by how they pulled out the win over a hobbled Dallas squad in the waning moments of the game.
NBC Sports
Report: These three prospects stood out to Patriots at Shrine Bowl
The New England Patriots' coaching staff was well-represented and reportedly very involved in Las Vegas this past week at practices ahead of Thursday's East-West Shrine Bowl. So, after a full week of coaching the West Squad, which prospects caught the Patriots' eye? NFL Network's coverage of the Shrine Bowl on Thursday offered some notable clues.
NBC Sports
Troy Aikman says he’s proud to have started an anti-Pro Bowl trend by leaving early in 1993
During the 1993 Pro Bowl, Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman played only part of the game and didn’t stick around until the end, explaining that he had a flight to catch and couldn’t stay in Hawaii. That didn’t go over well with the league office at the time, but Aikman believes he did the right thing.
NBC Sports
Why Kings' miserable loss to Pelicans 'a great thing' to Brown
Miserable. Inexcusable. Embarrassing. Those are just some of the words to describe the Kings’ 136-104 blowout loss to the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at Smoothie King Center. The 32-point defeat was their largest loss of the season. But Mike Brown thinks the loss could turn out to...
NBC Sports
Report: Broncos request interview with Brian Flores for defensive coordinator
While new head coach Sean Payton may retain Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, he’d also like to speak with an external candidate for the job. Denver has requested an interview with Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Flores spent the 2022...
NBC Sports
Entering contract year, Crawford desires to retire with Giants
Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford would like to finish off his MLB career the same way he started it: Wearing the Orange and Black. “Growing up a Giants fan, I’m a Bay Area guy. I don’t want to go anywhere else,” Crawford told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Bonta Hill and Festus Ezeli on “Warriors Postgame Live” on Saturday night. “It’s the reason I signed an extension here a couple of years ago.
NBC Sports
Warriors relieved after Steph feared worst with leg injury
SAN FRANCISCO -- Any Steph Curry injury brings a somber tone to the Warriors and the rest of the NBA. For the second time this season, however, the Warriors can breathe a sigh of relief with their superstar sidelined. The Warriors on Sunday announced an MRI taken Saturday night showed...
NBC Sports
2023 Pro Bowl: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
The 2023 Pro Bowl is in the books and the reviews are starting to roll in on the weekend’s complete facelift. Among the changes made to the league’s traditional All-Star weekend include 10 mini competitions, capped off by a 7-on-7 flag football game. This year’s roster also included a variety of resumes from up-and-comers to certified stars to down-and-out veterans.
