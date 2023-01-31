ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Babel' follows the extreme lengths two couples go to in order to have a baby

Florida Studio Theatre kicks off its 2023 Stage III Series with "Babel" by Jacqueline Goldfinger, a dark comedy probing the world of modern eugenics.

In the play’s version of the not-so-distant future, expectant parents learn within the first few weeks of pregnancy which traits their child will have and what behaviors it is likely to exhibit. If the parents learn that their future child doesn’t have the purest genetic traits, they are encouraged to terminate the pregnancy and start over. "Babel" follows the extreme lengths two couples go to in order to have a baby.

“Babel is a great way to kick off our Stage III Series because it delves into a fascinating topic, is timely, and will both challenge and entertain audiences,” said show director Catherine Randazzo. “After having to cancel last year’s production of 'Babel' — along with the rest of our 2022 Stage III Series — due to COVID-related issues, I’m excited to work with the actors to help tell this distinct, personal and nuanced story.”

FST has been integral to the development of "Babel," nominating the comedy for the Smith Prize for Political Theatre in 2017. Goldfinger’s idea for "Babel" won the award, and since then, FST has held several private and public readings of the play. FST’s production of "Babel" is the final stop in the play’s National New Play Network’s Rolling World Premiere, a program that enables playwrights, like Goldfinger, to develop new work with multiple creative teams.

"I'm thrilled that 'Babel' has found its way to the FST stage,” said Goldfinger. “This play would not exist without Florida Studio Theatre. They supported me and nurtured the work over several years. It was a formative experience for me as a writer, and I am excited to share our work with FST audiences."

"Babel" contains adult language and themes.

