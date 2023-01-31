ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Sun

Celebrate art and cuisine at the 2023 Epcot International Festival of the Arts

By By Dewayne Bevil Orlando Sentinel (TNS)
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ipFz2_0kXbFuWS00

Walt Disney World has set the dates for the 2023 Epcot International Festival of the Arts and hinted at two new food options, including one that features the Figment character.

The arts festival runs through Feb. 20. It will feature Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey: Art, Food and Little Sparks of Magic. This new “food studio” will have “treats and beverages bursting with vibrant colors and flavors.” according to the official Disney Parks Blog. Odyssey is the former restaurant (and festival center) on the waterfront, nestled between the Mexico pavilion and Test Track.

Another fresh eating option will be Moderne with “avant-garde menu items” and located near Test Track. The event will have 16 food studios.

The festival will also have the Animation Academy, the group paint-by-number mural, a World Showcase scavenger hunt, more than 100 artists with works on display and the Disney on Broadway concert series at the park’s America Gardens Theatre.

Epcot is at 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista. For additional information, visit https://tinyurl.com/EpcotArts.

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Disney World Warns Guests Staying In Luxury Resorts

Walt Disney World Resort recently posted a warning message to Guests staying at several luxury Resorts. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– as well as two water parks– Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (which is currently closed for refurbishment).
Inside the Magic

Disney World Planning Ban That Will Affect All Guests

If you’re planning to visit Walt Disney World Resort anytime soon, you need to know that changes may be on the horizon. Disney World Guests have known the Orlando location as a place that brings magic, and the nostalgia that comes from riding your favorite attractions and enjoying special entertainment offerings is unlike anything you can experience anywhere else.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney’s Classic Haunted Mansion Ride Now Closed

A classic Disney attraction is now closed. The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, houses many incredible rides and attractions, ranging from Space Mountain and the Matterhorn Bobsleds to the breathtaking new experiences found in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The Resort is made up of two Parks, Disneyland and Disneyland California Adventure.
ANAHEIM, CA
Inside the Magic

Iconic Disney World Attraction Abandoned, Completely Empty

It’s not just Splash Mountain that has been emptied at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort. “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is home to many iconic attractions and entertainment offerings at its four theme parks, which include Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Inside the Magic

Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
disneyfanatic.com

Disney’s Newest Hotel CANCELING Reservations Due to Low Occupancy!

In March 2022, Disney opened a new, one-of-a-kind immersive hotel at the Walt Disney World Resort — the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser. The Starcruiser is unlike anything Disney has ever done. Guests stay in the hotel for two nights, only leaving to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. While on the Starcruiser, Guests will dine in a galactic supper club, complete with out-of-this-world entertainment. They can also choose to join the Resistance or the First Order and go on secret missions, and even engage in lightsaber training.
Inside the Magic

Multiple Disney World Attractions Closed After Fire Damage

A reported fire shut down an entire area of a popular Walt Disney World Resort theme park. When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Guests are treated to plenty of magical attractions at four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While attractions like...
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Walt Disney World Monorail System Remains Closed

The Walt Disney World Monorail system remains unavailable after initially going down last night. All lines of the Monorail are closed. Guests traveling from the Transportation and Ticket Center to Magic Kingdom currently have to take a ferryboat or bus. Buses to EPCOT and resorts are also available. Signs direct...
WDW News Today

Florida Man Screams at Cast Members and Hits Security With Cardboard Tube Before Arrest at EPCOT

On Christmas Eve, as children were nestled snugly in their beds and visions of sugar plums danced in their heads, one Florida man was frightening the holiday crowds at EPCOT. “His loud use of profanity, screaming and arguing with employees in the restaurant disrupted the patrons and business from normal operations. … Families had to veer out of his way, and at one point a grandmother had to grab her child and physically pull her away from his direction,” according to an Orange County sheriff’s report that detailed the public spectacle.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WDW News Today

New Disney100 Phone Cases, Magnets, Ornaments, and More at Walt Disney World

New Disney100 phone cases, magnets, ornaments, and AirPods cases are available at Walt Disney World both pre-made and personalizable in MaDe kiosks. We found these items in Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom. The Mickey and Minnie iPhone cases are available in most sizes from X to 14 Pro Max.
Inside the Magic

Upcoming Disney World Roller Coaster Stuns in New Photos

Walt Disney World’s newest thrill ride is set to open soon, with Disney giving us some exciting new details on the attraction. After multiple delays and years of anticipation, Disney officially revealed the opening date for TRON Lightcycle/Run at the Magic Kingdom earlier this month. The attraction is set to open on April 4, 2023. This date comes years after the first announcement for the ride way back in 2017.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney World’s Classic Attraction Needs To Be “Gutted”

Walt Disney had dreams for his theme parks to be places where Guests from all over the world could come and enjoy the magic: Disneyland and Disney World were born. Walt Disney World Resort is known for being the ‘most magical place on earth.” Disney World has four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Rebekah Barton

Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy Changes

Now that Bob Iger is once again Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, theme park fans have been hopeful that certain Bob Chapek-era changes will be reversed at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Look INSIDE the 2023 EPCOT Festival of the Arts Passport!

Stepping into an EPCOT festival can be instantly overwhelming. There are tons of people heading in all different directions and with so much to do you might not know where to start!. Even if you DO have an idea of what you’d like to see, eat, and do, you’re going...
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Getting Desperate? Cancelling Voyages, Giving Away Resort Stays for ‘Star Wars’ Hotel

The Walt Disney World Resort is canceling “low occupancy voyages” and offering an insane discount to get Guests aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Built as an ultra-immersive extension of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Galactic Starcruiser takes Guests on a two-night cruise through a Galaxy Far, Far Away where you can truly become a character in the Star Wars Cinematic Universe. While the experience has received praise, the price for the experience and the need to Resort hop after two days have continued to keep people away. Now, Disney Parks is unleashing a discount for what was supposed to be a real money winner for The Most Magical Place On Earth.
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 1/31/23 (Mardi Gras Merchandise, KidZone Demolition, Honeydukes Scratch and Sniff, Thunder Falls Terrace Reopens, and More)

Welcome to another beautiful day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. Feet don’t fail us now, because we have a lot of updates. Let’s see what’s happening today!. Inside the Universal Studios Store in CtiyWalk, Mardi Gras merchandise has arrived. We found most of the same items we found yesterday, but there were a few new items. Stay tuned for our post with the new merchandise that dropped today.
ORLANDO, FL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy