Celebrate art and cuisine at the 2023 Epcot International Festival of the Arts

Walt Disney World has set the dates for the 2023 Epcot International Festival of the Arts and hinted at two new food options, including one that features the Figment character.

The arts festival runs through Feb. 20. It will feature Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey: Art, Food and Little Sparks of Magic. This new “food studio” will have “treats and beverages bursting with vibrant colors and flavors.” according to the official Disney Parks Blog. Odyssey is the former restaurant (and festival center) on the waterfront, nestled between the Mexico pavilion and Test Track.

Another fresh eating option will be Moderne with “avant-garde menu items” and located near Test Track. The event will have 16 food studios.

The festival will also have the Animation Academy, the group paint-by-number mural, a World Showcase scavenger hunt, more than 100 artists with works on display and the Disney on Broadway concert series at the park’s America Gardens Theatre.

Epcot is at 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista. For additional information, visit https://tinyurl.com/EpcotArts.