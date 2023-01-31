ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

247Sports

Four-star ATH Ju'Juan Johnson announces commitment to Colorado

Head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado staff landed a commitment from one of the program’s most coveted 2024 targets on Saturday when Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy four-star athlete Ju'Juan Johnson announced his commitment to the Buffaloes. Florida and LSU were the other finalists for the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Johnson...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

What a commitment from Bennett would mean for Carolina

Former Tennessee commitment Mazeo Bennett, a four-star wide receiver from Greenville (S.C.) High School, will make an announcement on Friday afternoon. It’s at 12 p.m. Presumably, it will be his next commitment. The 247Sports Crystal Ball lists South Carolina as the favorite, with five predictions in place. If the...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

VIDEO: 'Coach Crime' on his return to Auburn coaching DBs

AUBURN, Alabama–Veteran defensive coach Wesley McGriff is a member of Hugh Freeze's rebuilt Auburn football coaching staff. Known for his upbeat personality, "Coach Crime" or "Coach Crime Dog" and the rest of the defensive staff hope to take a bite or two out of SEC offenses this fall. McGriff...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Two-way lineman Tionne Gray names top five

St. Louis (Mo.) Hazelwood Central junior Tionne Gray has named a top five of Minnesota, LSU, Missouri, Oregon and Colorado. Gray is a 6-foot-6, 295-pound prospect currently listed as a defensive lineman on 247Sports but could also project to offensive tackle. He played both ways as a junior and also has some tight end experience.
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win at South Carolina

The Arkansas Razorbacks narrowly avoided disaster as they knocked off South Carolina, 65-63, to secure their first true road win of the season. The Hogs improved to 16-7 overall on the season and 5-5 in SEC play. The Razorbacks built an early lead and led 36-27 going into the halftime...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Kansas State signee RJ Jones talks memorable unofficial visit

Kansas State signee RJ Jones took an unofficial visit to Manhattan last Saturday. The visit came as Jones’ first visit this season which left a really good impression. “When I took my official visit in the summer there was no students on campus so I didn’t get the full experience of the K-State environment. It felt good being there because they weren’t lying about the Octagon of Doom. That crowd gets loud, it gets packed and they said the rest of the home games for the year are sold out. It felt really cool to be there especially when they put me on the Jumbotron and welcomed me to the fans. That was really big to me.”
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Huskers offer 2024 Virginia speedster Peyton Lewis

Nebraska football has placed an emphasis on speed, and made an offer on Saturday to one of the fastest running backs on the East Coast. The Huskers offered 2024 Salem (Va.) running back Peyton Lewis, a track and football standout that has seen his football recruiting profile grow in recent weeks.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

College football recruiting: FSU in position to become Sunshine State's 'alpha' over Miami, Florida

Florida State currently has the No. 3 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the ACC, trailing Miami and Clemson. When a team of FSU's stature doesn't finish atop the conference in recruiting, it could lead to groans, but recruiting analyst Blair Angulo is satisfied with the job coach Mike Norvell and his staff has done. Andrew Ivins also offered positive feedback on the class. Ivans recently detailed why Florida State is in great position to become the "alpha" and stake its claim as the top program in the state.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter credits Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, bemoans officiating after loss

Purdue basketball and coach Matt Painter saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday in a 79-74 loss at in-state rival Indiana, as the No. 21 Hoosiers used a great day on offense to build an early lead before holding on late. Zach Edey continued his quest for National Player of the Year honors with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with 25 points and five blocks for IU.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

College football recruiting: An early look at the top 25 classes for 2024

The 2023 recruiting cycle is largely in the books with National Signing Day in the past, but it is never too early to look at 2024. The tw0-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs are off to a blazing start. They are the leaders so far in the 2024 rankings from the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

WATCH: Inside Michigan Recruiting with Aaron Chiles

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Olney (Md.) Good Counsel four-star LB Aaron Chiles made it by The Michigan Insider studio recently to recap his junior day visit to Ann Arbor and give the latest on his recruitment. Watch the full interview by pressing play on the YouTube or get a preview in the transcribed excerpt below.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

WATCH: Jadyn Davis' dad talks Kirk Campbell; Sets record straight on decision timeline

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

USC offers JUCO running back Mekhi Norfleet a preferred walk-on spot

USC made a preferred walk-on offer to 2023 Santa Barbara Community College running back Mekhi Norfleet on Friday. The 5-foot-11, 225-pound Norfleet is a sophomore eligible to transfer in for the fall semester. Norfleet, who played at De La Salle High School, rushed for 550 yards and seven TDs on...
