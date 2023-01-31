Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Major retail store closed another location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four-star ATH Ju'Juan Johnson announces commitment to Colorado
Head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado staff landed a commitment from one of the program’s most coveted 2024 targets on Saturday when Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy four-star athlete Ju'Juan Johnson announced his commitment to the Buffaloes. Florida and LSU were the other finalists for the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Johnson...
247Sports
Alabama edge rusher seeing plenty of Vols, enjoys 'amazing' junior day
An edge rusher from Alabama who has received nearly 20 offers recently returned to Tennessee to attend one of the Vols' junior days.
What a commitment from Bennett would mean for Carolina
Former Tennessee commitment Mazeo Bennett, a four-star wide receiver from Greenville (S.C.) High School, will make an announcement on Friday afternoon. It’s at 12 p.m. Presumably, it will be his next commitment. The 247Sports Crystal Ball lists South Carolina as the favorite, with five predictions in place. If the...
Report: Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken to have 2nd interview with Ravens
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken has been a hot commodity after the 2022 season, and it’s led to a couple NFL teams gauging his interest about a return to the league. Now, it appears Monken is set for a second interview with one of those teams. NFL Network’s Mike...
247Sports
VIDEO: 'Coach Crime' on his return to Auburn coaching DBs
AUBURN, Alabama–Veteran defensive coach Wesley McGriff is a member of Hugh Freeze's rebuilt Auburn football coaching staff. Known for his upbeat personality, "Coach Crime" or "Coach Crime Dog" and the rest of the defensive staff hope to take a bite or two out of SEC offenses this fall. McGriff...
247Sports
Two-way lineman Tionne Gray names top five
St. Louis (Mo.) Hazelwood Central junior Tionne Gray has named a top five of Minnesota, LSU, Missouri, Oregon and Colorado. Gray is a 6-foot-6, 295-pound prospect currently listed as a defensive lineman on 247Sports but could also project to offensive tackle. He played both ways as a junior and also has some tight end experience.
247Sports
What they were saying about Arkansas' win at South Carolina
The Arkansas Razorbacks narrowly avoided disaster as they knocked off South Carolina, 65-63, to secure their first true road win of the season. The Hogs improved to 16-7 overall on the season and 5-5 in SEC play. The Razorbacks built an early lead and led 36-27 going into the halftime...
Kansas State signee RJ Jones talks memorable unofficial visit
Kansas State signee RJ Jones took an unofficial visit to Manhattan last Saturday. The visit came as Jones’ first visit this season which left a really good impression. “When I took my official visit in the summer there was no students on campus so I didn’t get the full experience of the K-State environment. It felt good being there because they weren’t lying about the Octagon of Doom. That crowd gets loud, it gets packed and they said the rest of the home games for the year are sold out. It felt really cool to be there especially when they put me on the Jumbotron and welcomed me to the fans. That was really big to me.”
247Sports
Huskers offer 2024 Virginia speedster Peyton Lewis
Nebraska football has placed an emphasis on speed, and made an offer on Saturday to one of the fastest running backs on the East Coast. The Huskers offered 2024 Salem (Va.) running back Peyton Lewis, a track and football standout that has seen his football recruiting profile grow in recent weeks.
What Kansas State football incoming transfers are saying as they meet with the media for the first time
What Kansas State football incoming transfers Keagan Johnson, Marques Sigle and Rex Van Wyhe are saying as they meet with the media for the first time on Thursday, February 2, 2023. REX VAN WYHE, LINEBACKER. On the transition to K-State... "It's been great, the coaches and everyone here is just...
247Sports
College football recruiting: FSU in position to become Sunshine State's 'alpha' over Miami, Florida
Florida State currently has the No. 3 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the ACC, trailing Miami and Clemson. When a team of FSU's stature doesn't finish atop the conference in recruiting, it could lead to groans, but recruiting analyst Blair Angulo is satisfied with the job coach Mike Norvell and his staff has done. Andrew Ivins also offered positive feedback on the class. Ivans recently detailed why Florida State is in great position to become the "alpha" and stake its claim as the top program in the state.
247Sports
Kentucky basketball, John Calipari praised by media after escaping Florida despite Oscar Tshiebwe's clunker
When it was winning time, it was Cason Wallace’s time to shine. The Kentucky freshman guard scored 12 of his team-high 20 points in the final 10 minutes of regulation to help Kentucky outlast Florida 72-67. Kentucky entered Saturday barely on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble....
Everything Rick Barnes said about No. 2 Vols' win over No. 25 Auburn
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 2 Tennessee's 44-41 win over Auburn on Saturday afternoon inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what Barnes had to say after the Vols improved to 19-4 on the season and 8-2 in SEC play. If it’s nice to be...
247Sports
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter credits Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, bemoans officiating after loss
Purdue basketball and coach Matt Painter saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday in a 79-74 loss at in-state rival Indiana, as the No. 21 Hoosiers used a great day on offense to build an early lead before holding on late. Zach Edey continued his quest for National Player of the Year honors with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with 25 points and five blocks for IU.
247Sports
College football recruiting: An early look at the top 25 classes for 2024
The 2023 recruiting cycle is largely in the books with National Signing Day in the past, but it is never too early to look at 2024. The tw0-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs are off to a blazing start. They are the leaders so far in the 2024 rankings from the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
247Sports
WATCH: Inside Michigan Recruiting with Aaron Chiles
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Olney (Md.) Good Counsel four-star LB Aaron Chiles made it by The Michigan Insider studio recently to recap his junior day visit to Ann Arbor and give the latest on his recruitment. Watch the full interview by pressing play on the YouTube or get a preview in the transcribed excerpt below.
WATCH: Jadyn Davis' dad talks Kirk Campbell; Sets record straight on decision timeline
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
Rick George excited about recruiting impact Coach Prime has had at Colorado
During a recent recruiting weekend at Colorado, as Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders and the Buffaloes assembled the 21st ranked overall recruiting class for 2023, athletic director Rick George felt like a time machine had transported him back to the late '80s. George served as the Buffs' recruiting coordinator under Bill...
247Sports
BRO Exclusive: WR Kyle Ford Talks Decision to Transfer to UCLA, Bonding with QBs, and More
UCLA transfer wide receiver Kyle Ford talked with BRO's Dave Woods about a variety of topics, including his decision to transfer to UCLA from USC, dealing with adversity at USC, what he was looking for in a transfer destination, and a whole lot more...
247Sports
USC offers JUCO running back Mekhi Norfleet a preferred walk-on spot
USC made a preferred walk-on offer to 2023 Santa Barbara Community College running back Mekhi Norfleet on Friday. The 5-foot-11, 225-pound Norfleet is a sophomore eligible to transfer in for the fall semester. Norfleet, who played at De La Salle High School, rushed for 550 yards and seven TDs on...
