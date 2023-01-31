A man who got lost in the forest amid subfreezing weather earlier this week was fortunately found by a Massachusetts State Police helicopter, authorities said. First responders learned around 6:30 p.m. Thursday that the man, who is in his 70s, had gone walking in Granville State Forest near West Harland Road in the afternoon and was long overdue to return home. Firefighters in the town and members of the State Police K-9 Unit, Special Emergency Response Team and Air Wing started searching for him, according to a Facebook post from State Police.

GRANVILLE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO