Holyoke, MA

MassLive.com

Sunday afternoon shooting leaves one man critically injured

Springfield detectives are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one man suffering serious gunshot wounds. Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police Department, said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Elliot Street not far from its intersection with State Street at about 3:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield Police seeking man for unauthorized use of credit card

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man responsible for the unauthorized use of a credit card from a business on Riverdale Street. According to West Springfield Police, the unauthorized use occurred on February 2nd. Anyone with information is...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Man dies in Springfield 3-car crash

SPRINGFIELD – One man was killed in a multi-car crash that sent two other drivers to the hospital early Sunday morning. One of the drivers, whose name was not released, died at the scene from injuries he received in the crash. The other two were taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation of possible injuries, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Video: Man Resists Arrest In Waterbury, Found With Illegal Gun, Heroin, Police Say

A Waterbury man suspected of being involved in multiple shots fired incidents in the city was found to be in possession of an illegally-owned gun and narcotics, police said. On Thursday, Feb. 2, around 3:30 p.m., police in Waterbury were patrolling the city's downtown area when they received a complaint that a man had been loading a gun and causing a disturbance in the area of West Main Street and Leavenworth Street, according to Waterbury Police Lieutenant Ryan Bessette.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Arrested in Connection to Hartford Hotel Room Murder

A woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection to a homicide that happened in a Hartford hotel room several months ago. Hartford Police said 39-year-old Lisa Kittrell, of Bridgeport, was taken into custody Thursday after turning herself in at the police department. Authorities said 32-year-old Angel King was...
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Heroin and cocaine seized, three arrested in Holyoke bust

Members of the Hampden County Narcotics Task Force arrested three Holyoke residents after it executed a search warrant at a home at 392 Pleasant St. in Holyoke Thursday. The task force seized approximately 844 grams of heroin and more than 260 grams of powdered cocaine. The heroin had been divided into 34,150 individual bags for sale on the streets.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee electrical fire displaces resident

CHICOPEE – An electrical fire left one person displaced Saturday. The fire broke out at about 1:30 p.m. on Carter Drive. The resident was not home but Chicopee Fire Department emergency medical technicians spotted smoke coming from the house while returning from an ambulance call, said Fire Capt. Katie Collins Kalbaugh.
CHICOPEE, MA
WTNH

MassLive.com

Police helicopter finds man lost in Granville State Forest amid subfreezing temps

A man who got lost in the forest amid subfreezing weather earlier this week was fortunately found by a Massachusetts State Police helicopter, authorities said. First responders learned around 6:30 p.m. Thursday that the man, who is in his 70s, had gone walking in Granville State Forest near West Harland Road in the afternoon and was long overdue to return home. Firefighters in the town and members of the State Police K-9 Unit, Special Emergency Response Team and Air Wing started searching for him, according to a Facebook post from State Police.
GRANVILLE, MA
