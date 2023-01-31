Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
Related
Sunday afternoon shooting leaves one man critically injured
Springfield detectives are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one man suffering serious gunshot wounds. Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police Department, said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Elliot Street not far from its intersection with State Street at about 3:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield Police seeking man for unauthorized use of credit card
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man responsible for the unauthorized use of a credit card from a business on Riverdale Street. According to West Springfield Police, the unauthorized use occurred on February 2nd. Anyone with information is...
One man killed after multi-car crash in Springfield
One man has died as a result of a multi-car crash in Springfield early Sunday morning.
Man dies in Springfield 3-car crash
SPRINGFIELD – One man was killed in a multi-car crash that sent two other drivers to the hospital early Sunday morning. One of the drivers, whose name was not released, died at the scene from injuries he received in the crash. The other two were taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation of possible injuries, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
westernmassnews.com
1 dead and 2 seriously injured, following 3-car crash on Liberty Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to a three-car crash on the intersection of Liberty and Calvin Street leaving one dead and two with serious injuries. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the crash occurred at 1:45 a.m. When crews arrived on Sunday morning, three people were extricated...
Springfield Police searching for missing 16-year-old
The Springfield Police Youth Aid Bureau is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old.
Video: Man Resists Arrest In Waterbury, Found With Illegal Gun, Heroin, Police Say
A Waterbury man suspected of being involved in multiple shots fired incidents in the city was found to be in possession of an illegally-owned gun and narcotics, police said. On Thursday, Feb. 2, around 3:30 p.m., police in Waterbury were patrolling the city's downtown area when they received a complaint that a man had been loading a gun and causing a disturbance in the area of West Main Street and Leavenworth Street, according to Waterbury Police Lieutenant Ryan Bessette.
Enfield Police searching for man suspected of larceny
Enfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of larceny.
More than 1K bags of suspected drugs stamped “Game of Death,” “Pandamonium” seized in Holyoke
A Springfield man was arrested Thursday after a firearm and hundreds of baggies of suspect heroin/fentanyl were seized from his vehicle.
Wilbraham police seek help in locating 70-year-old Paul Pirro
Wilbraham police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 70-year-old man who has been reported missing. Officials are trying to locate Paul Pirro, who was last seen in Hampden at about 6:15 a.m. Sunday. Pirro may be driving a white 2001 Chevrolet Impala with a Massachusetts registration...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Arrested in Connection to Hartford Hotel Room Murder
A woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection to a homicide that happened in a Hartford hotel room several months ago. Hartford Police said 39-year-old Lisa Kittrell, of Bridgeport, was taken into custody Thursday after turning herself in at the police department. Authorities said 32-year-old Angel King was...
Heroin and cocaine seized, three arrested in Holyoke bust
Members of the Hampden County Narcotics Task Force arrested three Holyoke residents after it executed a search warrant at a home at 392 Pleasant St. in Holyoke Thursday. The task force seized approximately 844 grams of heroin and more than 260 grams of powdered cocaine. The heroin had been divided into 34,150 individual bags for sale on the streets.
Infant killed, mother seriously injured as falling tree crushes car on Route 57 in Southwick
An infant was killed Friday when the car the baby was riding in was crushed by a falling tree on Route 57 in Southwick. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office confirmed the child was killed just before noon. In a written statement, James Leydon, communications director for the District Attorney’s...
Chicopee electrical fire displaces resident
CHICOPEE – An electrical fire left one person displaced Saturday. The fire broke out at about 1:30 p.m. on Carter Drive. The resident was not home but Chicopee Fire Department emergency medical technicians spotted smoke coming from the house while returning from an ambulance call, said Fire Capt. Katie Collins Kalbaugh.
Woman charged with manslaughter in Hartford man’s shooting death
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport woman has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection to a Hartford man’s death in November. Angel King, 32, was found shot to death on Nov. 6 inside a hotel room on Wooster Street, according to police. His matter of death was ruled a homicide. Lisa Kittrell, 39, turned […]
Police helicopter finds man lost in Granville State Forest amid subfreezing temps
A man who got lost in the forest amid subfreezing weather earlier this week was fortunately found by a Massachusetts State Police helicopter, authorities said. First responders learned around 6:30 p.m. Thursday that the man, who is in his 70s, had gone walking in Granville State Forest near West Harland Road in the afternoon and was long overdue to return home. Firefighters in the town and members of the State Police K-9 Unit, Special Emergency Response Team and Air Wing started searching for him, according to a Facebook post from State Police.
East Longmeadow Police seek help locating bank robbery suspect
The East Longmeadow Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a suspect who robbed the KeyBank on Thursday.
Pittsfield police arrest alleged drug trafficker
Police executed a search warrant for the hotel room and found 93 grams of cocaine, packaging materials, a digital scale, and two cell phones.
House fire on Cobb Avenue in Chicopee
Chicopee firefighters were responding to a house fire on Cobb Avenue in Chicopee Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
76K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1