Republican demands Joe Biden, Kamala Harris resign after 'catastrophic Chinese spy balloon spectacle'
Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., demanded Saturday that both president Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should resign after allowing a Chinese spy balloon to fly over America.
Greg Gutfeld: The only way you can teach Democrats a lesson is to give it back to them
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld breaks down how to get Democrats to "stop making big deals out of stupid things" amid a vote to boot Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee on "The Five."
NBC's Chuck Todd asks Pete Buttigieg why Biden's accomplishments aren't being celebrated by the public
'Meet the Press' anchor Chuck Todd asked Pete Buttigieg why President Biden's achievements in office haven't been 'penetrating' the American public.
There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies
Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen. This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
Schumer breaks silence on Chinese spy balloon, praises Biden admin for shooting it down
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., broke his silence Saturday about the Chinese spy balloon to offer praise for the Biden administration for shooting it down.
Priscilla Presley watched camel 'attack' her son just days before Lisa Marie’s death: ‘She was traumatized’
Priscilla Presley's son, Navarone Garcia, reveals that he almost died from a camel attack just days before big sister Lisa Marie passed away.
CNN’s Don Lemon out ‘on assignment’ amid leaks of on-air tensions with co-host Kaitlan Collins
Don Lemon was absent from "CNN This Morning" Friday following reports that he recently snapped at co-host Kaitlan Collins, but the network says he's on assignment.
'View' co-hosts feud over Ilhan Omar removal: 'Should not be on the committee'
"View" co-hosts on Friday battled over whether it was right to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn from a key committee over her history of anti-Jewish comments.
Charles Barkley says Michael Jordan ‘went ballistic’ in their most recent conversation
The last time Charles Barkley spoke with Michael Jordan was close to a decade ago. Aapparently, Jordan cursed Barkley out during their last phone call.
Chinese spy balloons over US during Trump admin 'discovered after' he left office: Senior Biden official
Information suggesting that Chinese spy balloons traveled over the continental United States during the Trump administration was “discovered after” former President Trump left office, a senior administration official told Fox News.
Friend of murdered New Jersey GOP councilwoman says attack was 'personal': She was a 'beautiful soul'
Fox News host Laura Ingraham spoke with Pastor Nelia Rodriguez, a friend of murdered GOP Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, about potential motives and her legacy on "The Ingraham Angle."
Democrats warn of election consequences for Biden after DNC votes to alter presidential nominating calendar
Republicans and Democrats are criticizing the DNC after it voted Saturday to make drastic changes to its presidential nominating calendar for the 2024 election cycle.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complained about her low salary and said that working in Congress has made her 'miserable'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that working in Congress has made her life "miserable" for various reasons, including that she has lost money.
Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
Black leaders in Miami apologized to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after one of its members called him a racist in response to his actions related to content in schools.
Kentucky mom says Bryan Kohberger is her 'divine masculine' and claims she sent him letters and dolled up pics
A Kentucky woman, who goes by the name Brittney J. Hislope on Facebook, wrote about her "love" for Bryan Kohberger, who's accused of killing four University of Idaho students.
Donald Trump Prophet Predicts Death of Democrats: 'You Will See Many Die'
Explaining what she was told by God, pastor Julie Green said individuals will be hauled out of government buildings in handcuffs in the future.
Texas Democrat judge urged to apologize for 'irresponsible' testimony at House border hearing
Former El Paso City Councilwoman Claudia Rodriguez responds to a Texas Democrat judge saying it's racist to describe the migrant crisis as an invasion.
California sheriff says 2 gang members arrested in execution-style killing of 6 relatives, including baby
Two California gang members have been charged with the killings of six family members inside their California home
Republicans rip Biden after Chinese spy balloon shot down: ‘Our enemies used to fear us’
Several congressional Republicans tore into President Biden after the Chinese spy balloon that hovered over the U.S. for several days was shot down off the coast of South Carolina.
Black pastor excoriates White people in the wake of Tyre Nichols death: They 'gonna bring you down!'
Black pastors in Texas and North Carolina delivered racially-charged sermons about racism and social justice after the police-involved death of Tyre Nichols.
