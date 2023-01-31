ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Coloradans may qualify for property tax, rent, heat rebate

The Property Tax, Rent, Heat Rebate is available to some Colorado residents. The eligibility is based on income including people with disabilities and older adults to help with their property tax, rent, and/or heat expenses this winter.

That rebate amount can be a little more than $1,000 per year for eligible applicants.

Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Revenue:

You may qualify for the PTC Rebate if you are a full-year Colorado resident who is 65 years of age or older, a surviving spouse 58 years of age or older, or disabled, regardless of age. The rebate amount is based on the applicant's income and expenses.

Any Colorado resident who meets the requirements listed below for the rebate should submit the rebate application DR 0104PTC . Once you complete the application you can bring the application to a Colorado Department of Revenue Taxpayer Service Center or send it in by mail to:

Colorado Department of RevenueDenver, CO 80261-0005.An Income Qualified Senior Housing Income Tax Credit is also available. The Department of Revenue will use available information to evaluate whether you qualify for the additional $1,000 tax credit. Please see FAQ 8 for more information.

Eligibility Requirements

You may be able to claim the 2022 PTC rebate if:

  • You lived in Colorado from January 1 - December 31, 2022.
  • Your total income from all sources was less than $16,925 for single filers and $22,858 for married filing jointly.
  • As of December 31, 2022, you meet one of the criteria below:
    • Age 65 or older
    • A surviving spouse, age 58 or older. If you were divorced before your spouse died, you are not considered a surviving spouse
    • A disabled person of any age who was unable to engage in any substantial gainful activity for medical reasons. You also must have qualified for full benefits from January 1 - December 31, 2022 from a bona fide public or private plan or source, based solely on your disability.
  • You paid property tax, rent or heating bills during this PTC period.
  • You were not claimed as a dependent on someone else's federal income tax return.

Income limits and other criteria may also be found in the PTC rebate application booklet for the application year.

Income Requirements

Filing Status Income Limit for 2022
Single $16,925
Married (Filing Jointly) $22,858

2022 Application Rebate Dates

The Colorado PTC Rebate is paid on a set schedule based on when your application is processed. This schedule cannot be changed, except that if a processing or payment date falls on a weekend or holiday, it will be moved to the next business day. Please review the schedule in the chart below.

For the fastest delivery of your rebate, file your application in January or early February and sign up for Direct Deposit. The Department requests that you do not call about your rebate prior to the applicable payment date because service representatives will not be able to update you on the status of your application until that time.  If your application is not approved, the Department will mail you a letter. You can check the status of your rebate online by following the instructions below.

Application Received, Approved, and Processed Before Direct Deposit Payment Dates Paper Check Payment Dates Amount of Each Installment Payment Number of Equal Installments
March 10, 2023 April 5, 2023 April 15, 2023 1/4 of total rebate 4
June 10, 2023 July 5, 2023 July 15, 2023 1/3 of total rebate 3
September 10, 2023 October 5, 2023 October 15, 2023 1/2 of total rebate 2
December 10, 2023 January 5, 2024 January 15, 2024 Full rebate 1
December 31, 2024 10 Weeks after receipt 12 weeks after receipt Full rebate 1

Rebate Dates for Prior Year Applications - If filing a prior year rebate application, please see the booklet for that specific rebate year for the appropriate rebate dates.

