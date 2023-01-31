During National Gun Violence Survivors Week, Chinese Americans weep for their own

A makeshift memorial outside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio where 11 people were killed in Monterey Park. Alisha Jucevic/The New York Times

Early on Sunday, Jan. 22, I was woken up by a panicked call from a friend asking if I was OK and safe. The question was a bit disorienting. She told me there had been a shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park. My stomach dropped, my heart shattered. Was I safe? Yes. Was I OK? Definitely not.

Lunar New Year is one of the most important holidays in Chinese culture. It’s a time of cleansing, dedicated to honoring traditions and ushering in prosperity and good luck. It’s a time where even speaking the number "four" is taboo because its Chinese pronunciation (sì) sounds the same as the word we use for death. But as relatives overseas celebrated the start of a new lunar year this week, here in America, we were once again inundated with news of death and loss. Instead of celebrating, we’re planning vigils and contemplating our safety in a nation where there are more guns than people.

I went to high school a stone’s throw away from Monterey Park. Monterey Park has always been a home away from home for me, like it is for so many fellow Chinese Americans and Asian and Pacific Islanders in the United States. It has bustling centers of commerce geared toward the sizable Chinese population, and more delicious places to eat than you could possibly imagine. The same night as the shooting, I was at a family New Year celebration only a few miles from where the shooting took place.

As the hours passed, the headlines only grew more devastating. Eleven People Shot and Killed. Nine Others Shot and Wounded. Shooter Armed with Semi-automatic Weapon. Victims of Asian Descent. Deadliest Mass Shooting Since Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Deadliest Ever in Los Angeles. I barely had time to process the trauma before news broke of another mass shooting in Half Moon Bay — closer to where I live in San Francisco — where eight people were shot, seven fatally. Again, some of the victims were of Chinese descent.

These tragedies have left so many of us in AAPI communities feeling unsettled and traumatized. They come on the heels of three incredibly difficult years — years where the COVID-19 pandemic brought uncertainty and unimaginable stress, years where xenophobia and racism ran rampant and members of our community were attacked in the streets, unprovoked, years of consistent fear and a need for hyper-vigilance.

These shootings aren’t anomalies. They are an inevitable consequence of this country’s unchecked gun violence crisis — an epidemic that kills more than 40,000 Americans per year , wounds twice as many and costs our country over half a trillion dollars. This is an issue that crosses all racial, ethnic, gender and political lines. Everyone deserves to be safe in school, at the grocery store, at our place of work or while celebrating holidays — no matter our race, immigration status or zip code.

We’re fortunate to have tireless gun safety champions in California, like Governor Gavin Newsom, who are willing to act to address this crisis. And while it’s essential that communities know what tools are available to prevent senseless gun violence — like gun violence restraining orders or local violence interruption programs — it’s also critical that we, as a nation, start to hold accountable a gun industry that has fostered a culture of guns anywhere for anyone at anytime, and spread the conspiracy theories of far-right extremists in a craven attempt to stop any regulation of guns.

For decades, the gun industry has profited immensely and without accountability. It markets weapons with military terminology and imagery to bolster credibility. It spreads lies about the meaning of the Second Amendment and poses guns as solutions to political debates. While communities like mine around the country continue to pay the price with our lives, the gun industry innovates to make weapons deadlier and refuses to take any responsibility for the harm their products cause.

Every American industry has to be accountable, and the gun industry should be no exception. We don’t have to live like this, and our loved ones should never die like this. And I have chosen to do my part as a volunteer with Moms Demand Action to share my story, create change, and hold the gun industry accountable.

February 1-7 marks National Gun Violence Survivors Week , a time when survivors of gun violence and gun safety allies come together to take stock of the terrible human toll of gun violence in America. I’ll be standing in solidarity with the new survivors of Monterey Park and Half Bay Moon — walking hand-in-hand with other survivors all over the country — as we shine light on this crisis and bring accountability to a dark industry that is profiting off of bloodshed and broken hearts. Without each of us doing our part to protect our communities, we can only expect more tragedies just like these.