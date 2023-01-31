ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

WSFA

MPS students help create mural encouraging a clean city

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several art students spent their Saturday morning at Jefferson Davis High School creating a mural for the Montgomery Clean City Commission. The mural says, “Keep Montgomery clean and beautiful,” as a way to encourage people to keep trash and debris off the streets and neighborhoods in the Capital City.
MONTGOMERY, AL
matadornetwork.com

How To Experience The Rich Black History of Montgomery, Alabama

Black Americans have an intricate tapestry in American history that is often whitewashed, erased, or forgotten. We hear about prominent leaders who decided to stand up against racism, segregation, and injustice, but truthfully, there are many unsung heroes who have bravely sacrificed. Montgomery, Alabama, is often referenced as the birthplace of the Civil Rights movement — and rightfully so — but the city’s influence in justice extends beyond movements like the Freedom Rides and Montgomery Boycott. On a recent trip to this city steeped in legacy and activism, I had an intimate lesson in Black history that will leave any novice or veteran learner enriched, enlightened, and empowered.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Greenville Advocate

Browning leaves Greenville for ASU

After one season as head coach for the Greenville Tigers football program, Patrick Browning is leaving to try his hand at college coaching. News of Browning’s move to Alabama State University was announced this morning by AL.com. Browning will take over as quarterback coach and passing game coordinator for the Hornets.
GREENVILLE, AL
selmasun.com

Salvation Army to assist with tornado damage Feb. 7-9

On Feb. 7-9 the Alabama/Louisiana/Mississippi Division of the Salvation Army will offer a pre-registration event for assistance to homes that were damaged by the Jan. 12 tornado in Selma. To receive assistance the Salvation Army division is requiring the following:. You must be identified on their records as having sustained...
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

‘A New Calling For West Montgomery’

The City of St Jude played a huge role, not just for the Selma to Montgomery March, but the land itself was a safe place for all African Americans at a time when they were not welcomed especially in many parts of the south. Although there is a vast history tied to St. Jude, it has recently been disconnected from the community in West Montgomery, a large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic which forced the church to close its doors and stop the services it provided to people in need.
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Dr. Cecil Williamson Jr. 

Dr. Cecil Williamson Jr., age 82 of Lowndes County, passed away January 27. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 4, at 2 p.m. at Valley Creek Presbyterian Church with Rev. George McKee officiating and Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home directing. The service will be live streamed online, via the funeral home's Facebook page at http://watchlawrence.live. Dr. Williamson will be laid to rest at a private service at Valley Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery. 
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

MPD promotes 36 officers in ceremony Friday

There is a new wave of leadership flowing through the Montgomery Police Department. MPD held a ceremony Friday at Montgomery City Hall to showcase the promotion of officers to different ranks within the department. In all, 36 officers were promoted, ranging from corporal to captain. WAKA spoke with some of...
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
HOOVER, AL
selmasun.com

Mary Edna Rollins Edwards 

Mary Edna Rollins Edwards, age 79 of Selma, passed away peacefully on January 25 at Selma Health and Rehab. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. 
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Globe Metallurgical plant receives $13.5 million in tax credits to improve infrastructure

The Globe Metallurgical, Inc. plant in Selma has received $13.5 million in tax credits to refurbish its two furnaces and make other improvements. Community Development, LLC (UBCD), a community development partner of United Bank, announced this week that it provided $13.5 million in New Markets Tax Credit allocations toward the silicon metal manufacturing facility in Selma. New Markets Tax Credits is a federal tax credit program enacted by Congress in 2000 to stimulate private investment in low-income urban neighborhoods and rural communities.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Asie C. Marshall 

Asie C. Marshall, age 68, of Selma, passed away January 29. Funeral services will be held February 4 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 120 Division Street, Selma. Interment will follow in Miller Memorial Garden, 500 Hooper St. in Selma. 
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Susie Chandler 

Susie Chandler, age 64 of Selma, passed away January 27. Services are incomplete and will be announced at a later time by Randall Miller Funeral Services.
SELMA, AL
WTOK-TV

Kemper Co. investigation leads to charges, warrants also issued

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said an open investigation started Jan. 15 at the Kemper County Jail has led to two people being charged and two people wanted on active warrants. The charges are introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, trafficking of controlled substance and...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS

