The Blockbuster Trade Idea That Sends Kyle Lowry To The Los Angeles Clippers

This trade would send Clippers long-time target Kyle Lowry to Los Angeles.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently a playoff team in the Western Conference, and with Kawhi Leonard playing at a superstar level, it is clear that they have a chance to win it all this year.

There have been some reports that have suggested the Los Angeles Clippers are a team that is looking for a point guard, with Kyle Lowry reportedly among the targets . Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have been looking at big men such as Kelly Olynyk, that can be frontcourt fits next to star Bam Adebayo. Perhaps the two teams could come together on a deal. Here is a potential trade scenario that would send Kyle Lowry to the Clippers.

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Kyle Lowry

Miami Heat Receive: Marcus Morris, John Wall, 2023 Second-Round Pick (LAC)

There is no doubt that this trade would help the Los Angeles Clippers with their point guard position while also helping the Miami Heat find a solid frontcourt partner for Bam Adebayo and add more size. Here is why both teams should consider making this trade.

The Los Angeles Clippers Get A Steady Floor General With Championship Experience

Neither John Wall nor Reggie Jackson has been the solution at the point guard position for the Los Angeles Clippers this year. Reggie Jackson has the playstyle of a shooting guard. John Wall is a solid passer, but he has simply been unable to stay healthy this year.

It is clear that the Clippers need a steady floor general that can put their shooters in good positions to score and run the offense. As of right now, Kyle Lowry is averaging 12.4 PPG, 4.4 RPG, and 5.4 APG for the Heat. He is a steady player that knows how to make the right play in transition but also create plays within a half-court offense.

Kyle Lowry's basketball fit next to Kawhi Leonard has proven solid in the past as well, as the duo notably won the championship together with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Though Lowry isn't necessarily the All-Star player that he once was, the Clippers clearly need a pass-first player like him that is capable of taking some of the playmaking load off of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Lowry would be a great complementary player on the Clippers while also allowing Reggie Jackson to move into a sixth-man role.

The Clippers would have to move John Wall and Marcus Morris in this scenario, alongside some second-round picks as the draft compensation in this deal. Though losing Morris' ability to stretch the floor at the PF position would hurt, they have other players, such as Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington, that can fill in there. Getting a point guard should be the priority for the team, which is why this Kyle Lowry trade would be an elite move for the Clippers.

The Miami Heat Get A Solid Stretch PF And A PG Replacement

Kyle Lowry hasn't worked out well on the Miami Heat, even if he does have some value as a veteran floor general. The Miami Heat have other solid options who can play the PG position, such as Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, with some even suggesting that the team was more effective in the 2022 playoffs, with Vincent playing over Lowry . Perhaps the best move for the Miami Heat is to move Lowry and address some of their other roster needs.

The key player the Miami Heat would make this deal for is Marcus Morris. As of right now, Morris is putting up 12.9 PPG, 4.4 RPG, and 1.8 APG for the Clippers while shooting a solid 37.9% from the 3PT range on 5.3 attempts a game. He would give the Heat some more size in the frontcourt, solid floor spacing from the PF position, and some supplementary midrange shot creation when needed. Adding another shooter could definitely help improve the Heat's offense, which has often gotten stagnant this year.

John Wall would give the Miami Heat another option at the PG position in this scenario and could potentially be a solid fit off the bench. He is still a solid facilitator who can, at times, finish well at the rim. The key for him is staying healthy and playing good defense in his role. The second-round picks in this scenario would be the sweetener needed to get this deal done.

Overall, this is a deal that the Miami Heat would make to move a veteran who has underperformed on their franchise for some players that could be better positional fits. There is absolutely no downside to making this deal for the Miami Heat, and adding more size is crucial in an Eastern Conference that features Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.

This Could Be A Win-Win Deal For Both Teams

This is a trade that could help both the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Clippers become better teams. The Miami Heat would get a well-fitting point guard that can help their stars succeed, while the Miami Heat would get a key veteran piece that could be a difference-maker for them in certain Eastern Conference matchups. This deal makes sense on many levels for both franchises.

It remains to be seen if the Los Angeles Clippers will manage to make a deal for Kyle Lowry with the Miami Heat in the future. The two seem like natural trade partners, and we'll see what happens ahead of this season's trade deadline.

