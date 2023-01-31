Read full article on original website
Update: All local schools staying closed Friday
School districts serving southern Denton County will remain closed Friday. The National Weather Service forecast calls for temperatures to dip below the freezing point again Thursday night, likely leading to refreezing of water and slush on roads and sidewalks, potentially causing hazardous travel conditions (black ice) early Friday morning. Drivers are urged to use caution when driving until the ice melts Friday. The forecast calls for drier and warmer weather for the next several days. Generally, primary roadways are in better shape than side streets and neighborhoods.
Some local schools to remain closed Friday, others plan delayed opening
Two school districts serving southern Denton County will remain closed Friday, while the other two are planning to open on a delay. The National Weather Service forecast calls for temperatures to dip below the freezing point again Thursday night, likely leading to refreezing of water and slush on roads and sidewalks, potentially causing hazardous travel conditions (black ice) early Friday morning. Drivers are urged to use caution when driving until the ice melts Friday. The forecast calls for drier and warmer weather for the next several days. Generally, primary roadways are in better shape than side streets and neighborhoods.
No School Friday: DFW Area School Closures/Delays On February 3
We’ve begun to thaw out from this week’s winter weather event as the temperatures are rising. But, with some lingering precipitation, a few area power outages and roads still hazardous in some areas, some local school districts have decided to remain closed tomorrow. We will continue to update this story as we receive official word from local districts.
1 local school district gets an A in academic performance, 3 others get Bs
The 2021-22 Texas Academic Performance Reports (TAPR) were released last month, and all school districts serving southern Denton County passed, though one got the best grade available. TAPR pulls together a wide range of information on the performance of students in each school and district in Texas every year, such...
DFW Area Thursday School Cancellations
It seems like winter break just ended, but Mother Nature has given kids the gift of three ‘snow’ days this week as more schools are canceling classes for Thursday but hopeful the kids can return to the classrooms on Friday. We’ll continue to update as more schools announce their plans.
Denton ISD, UNT, other schools opt to stay closed Friday
This story has been updated with Denton ISD, UNT and other schools announcing their closures Friday. With the forecast predicting warmer temperatures on Friday, Denton County schools and colleges had announced delayed starts. But Denton ISD decided to remain closed Friday, after previously announcing a two-hour delay to the day,...
Some local districts cancel school Monday, others to have early release
Two southern Denton County school districts canceled school Monday due to expected winter weather and poor driving conditions. Argyle ISD and Northwest ISD separately announced just before 8 a.m. that they were cancelling school Monday, after many students had already arrived at school. NISD apologized for waiting as long as it did, saying that roads were drivable when busing started early Monday morning, but “conditions have rapidly deteriorated.” The districts are communicating with families about how their children will either be bussed home.
Watch: North Texas superintendent gets creative when canceling classes
BLUE RIDGE, Texas - Most North Texas students got another day off Thursday because of the weather. The superintendent for the Blue Ridge Independent School District came up with some creative ways to tell families to stay home from school again. "Well Blue Ridge parents, students and staff, it’s still...
What to expect from next week’s weather in North Texas after icy start to February
DALLAS (KDAF) — After an icy week and start to February the weekend weather in North Texas will be cool with a pleasant feel alongside a gradual warm-up. After a cold start, Saturday will eventually warm-up to the mid-50s in the region alongside sunny skies and Sunday will see highs ranging around the 60s with mostly sunny skies.
Ice, Thunder Sleet, and Cancellations as North Texas Settles Into Winter Weather
Last Updated, 1/31, 6 p.m. A wave of sleet and freezing rain moved in Tuesday morning in less than an hour, coating North Texas in ice. The National Weather Service warns that these conditions will continue, and the agency extended its winter storm warning for the area through Thursday morning.
Frisco ISD teacher quit after student’s online posts. Schools need to learn how to respond
A Frisco teacher quit her job late last year after claiming that her school’s leadership failed to protect her from student threats. It’s a shameful story, but sadly just one among many stories about a growing throng of educators who have had enough with kids whose bad behavior doesn’t seem to lead to any consequences. Schools have got to find solutions for this right away and keep it from devolving into the next culture war debate.
How to prepare for potential power outages
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
Winter Storm Warning extended
The National Weather Service has extended its Winter Weather Warning for Denton County and the rest of North Texas. The Winter Weather Warning began at noon Monday and was originally set to expire at noon Wednesday. The weather service, however, has extended the advisory to 6 a.m. Thursday because periods of freezing rain and sleet are expected through Thursday morning, and will continue to to worsen roadways.
Abbott issues disaster declaration for counties hit by ice storm
The declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis, and Williamson counties. Additional counties may be added to the declaration as damage assessments are completed.
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Denton County
Did you pick up bread and milk yet? Denton County is under a Winter Storm Warning due to ice through Wednesday morning. Significant icing is possible due to freezing rain and sleet starting today, forecasters said, with temperatures not getting above 30 degrees for several days. Total ice and sleet...
Ice Storm Warning issued for Denton County; travel ‘nearly impossible’
The National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon issued an Ice Storm Warning for the western half of North Texas, including Denton County. The entire area is currently under a Winter Storm Warning. The Ice Storm Warning goes into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday, and will expire 24 hours later. The weather service says a half-inch of ice accumulation on trees and power lines is possible Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning. Temperatures are not expected to get above the freezing point until Thursday.
Ice Storm Warning could mean power outages, more flight cancellations
With the National Weather Service now posting an Ice Storm Warning for much of North Texas today it’s likely we are going to see a lot of power outages and flight delays. For now, the immediate Dallas-Fort Worth area is having few problems
Freezing rain has created treacherous road conditions across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you were out driving earlier Monday afternoon, a band of freezing rain made the freeway ramps and overpasses treacherous. Once that passed, conditions started to improve throughout the evening but there are still dangerous areas that you will need to know about. The exit ramp from Highway 75 onto the Bush Turnpike in Plano has been shut down most of Monday evening because a FedEx truck was stuck on the icy overpass. Not far away, a car lost control and hit the concrete barrier on the elevated exit ramp to Plano Parkway from southbound Highway 75. Farther north, the...
