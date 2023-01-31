Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
The 5 highest rated burger restaurants in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergMiami, FL
9 Things to do on a girls trip to MiamiGenni FranklinMiami, FL
Miami PD celebrates Black History Month with a new vehicleAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
Related
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Nuggets
The Minnesota Timberwolves (28-27) return to action on Sunday night to face the Denver Nuggets (36-16) at Target Center. Minnesota is coming off a 127-120 loss to the Orlando dMagic on Friday night. D’Angelo Russell was the team’s leading scorer with 29 points, Anthony Edwards had 19 points, and Luka Garza put up 17 points for the team.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Mavericks 111, Pelicans 106
Mavericks (28-25), Pelicans (26-27) New Orleans had a chance in the final minute Thursday to complete what would’ve been the biggest mathematical comeback in franchise history, but Dallas made just enough plays to hold on for what turned into a stunningly tight victory. Earlier in the proceedings, New Orleans didn’t provide nearly enough resistance on defense, while supplying too much help to the opposition on offense, turning the ball over frequently. Facing a challenging finale of their three-game road trip, the Pelicans fell behind by a huge margin early, before mounting a fourth-quarter run that made the final score tight. New Orleans outscored Dallas 63-41 in the final 24 minutes, cutting into what had been a 27-point halftime deficit.
NBA
Trendon Watford, 'MVP Of The Trip,' Sparks Comeback Win Versus Wiz
WASHINGTON, DC -- It’s been Trendon Watford’s road trip and the rest of the Trail Blazers are just along for the ride. After playing 60 minutes total in the month of January, Watford logged 30 minutes, posted a season-high in points and was the catalyst of a second-half rally that resulted in the Trail Blazers defeating the Wizards 124-116 in front of a sellout crowd of 20,476, many of whom were there to cheer on the visitors, Friday night at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
NBA
Last 5 Games: Magic’s Reserves No. 1 in Scoring
CHARLOTTE - As the old sports cliché goes, there’s no “i” in “team.”. The Orlando Magic, just based on recent play, clearly understand that. They’ve been having success doing things by committee, and that was key to their victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday when seven Magic players scored in double figures.
NBA
GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Knicks Presented by Betway
Last Matchup: 3/6/22 | NYK 116- LAC 93 | Amir Coffey: 16 PTS - R.J. Barrett – 24 PTS. Since the beginning of the 2000 calendar year, the Clippers are 29-14 (.674) against the Knicks, their third-best record against any opponent in the span (30-12 vs. Hornets, 31-14 vs. Bulls). However, LA has lost in each of the last three matchups.
NBA
76ers Return to Madison Square Garden | Gameday Report 52/82
The 76ers (34-17) continue to roll - having won 22 of their last 27 games and nine of their last 10. Next up: A Sunday visit to Madison Square Garden. The Sixers and Knicks (28-26) last met on Christmas Day, when the Sixers took a dramatic 119-112 win home for the holidays.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Suns 106, Celtics 94
After falling behind by 20 points late in the first half, Boston actually had a chance to take the lead on the opening possession of the fourth quarter. Less than three minutes later, however, the Celtics had fallen behind by 13. And that’s how quickly a game can change in the NBA.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 5, 2023
An important weekend in the Smoothie King Center started in stirring fashion Saturday, with New Orleans (27-27) ending a 10-game losing streak via a 131-126 triumph over the unpopular-around-town Lakers. Former Lakers forward Brandon Ingram rolled to 35 points. Watch postgame video reaction from Willie Green, Trey Murphy and Herb...
NBA
Paul George Selected as Western Conference All-Star
The NBA announced today that LA Clippers guard/forward Paul George has been selected as a reserve for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will be held at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, February 19th at 5 p.m. PST on TNT. . George will make...
NBA
NIKOLA JOKIĆ NAMED NBA WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE MONTH
The NBA has announced that Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been named the Western Conference Player of the Month for games played in January. Jokić wins the award for the first time this season and the fifth time in his career, the most Player of the Month honors in franchise history.
NBA
Stephen Curry exits Mavs-Warriors with left leg injury; X-rays negative
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry limped to the locker room in the second half of Saturday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. He did not return as the Warriors held off the Mavericks 119-113. The injury occurred with 2:01 left in the third quarter when Curry appeared to bang...
NBA
Cavs at Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
The Cavaliers start a road back-to-back tonight against the Indiana Pacers. The season series is currently tied at one game a piece with each team winning in their home arenas in December. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN. TIME5:00 PM EST. LOCATIONGainbridge Fieldhouse. LAST TIME...
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs Hornets (02.02.23)
Tonight at the United Center, the Bulls (23-27) take on the Charlotte Hornets (15-37) for the second time in a week, and third time this season. The teams split the first two games, each winning on its home floor. Chicago stampeded to a 106-88 victory in the opener but failed...
NBA
Recap: Wizards come up short in Brooklyn, lose second leg of back-to-back
The Wizards had a quick turnaround with a 6:00 p.m. tip in Brooklyn the night after a 7:00 p.m. tip in Washington D.C. For the second straight night, the Wizards got out to a scorching-hot start but fell victim to a big-time second-half comeback, losing 125-123 to the Nets. Kristaps Porzingis dropped 38 points in the loss.
NBA
Pistons Take Advantage Of Hornets’ Late-Game Execution Issues
Points Off Turnovers Fuel Charlotte’s Offense, Bey’s Late 3-Pointer the Difference for Detroit. The Charlotte Hornets were knocking on the door of ending their tough all-Midwest three-game road trip on a high note on Friday night in Detroit, but a series of mismanaged possessions in the final 90 seconds led to a disappointing 118-112 road loss to the Pistons.
NBA
No changes to Pelicans injury list for Saturday home game vs. Lakers
LA LAKERS (25-28, 12TH IN WEST) Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Anthony Davis. NEW ORLEANS (26-27, 10TH IN WEST) CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 111, Lakers 112
Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. For much of Thursday night, it felt like a celebration at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton was back on the court for the first time in three weeks, a newly minted All-Star, and seemingly leading Indiana to a comfortable win over the Lakers.
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Bucks
Last Matchup: 4/1/22 | LAC 153 – MIL 119 | LAC Robert Covington: 43 – MIL Jordan Nwora - 28 The Clippers and Bucks split their season series in 2021-22 with each team winning a game apiece on the road. Los Angeles scored 153 points in their latest matchup on April 2, 2022, the most points scored by either team in their 123 games against one another all-time.
NBA
DG Scores 32, Leads Cavs to W vs Grizzlies
The Cavaliers are a collection of nice guys. Just don’t get them mad. Darius Garland started the night in a bad mood after being snubbed for the Eastern Conference All-Star squad and Donovan Mitchell got there after taking a below-the-belt cheap shot from Dillon Brooks. And as a team, the Cavaliers looked like they’d had enough of the recent criticism – turning up the heat late on Memphis and pulling away for the 128-113 win on Thursday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
NBA
NBA Announces Penalties From Magic-Timberwolves Game
NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2023 – Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba has been suspended four games without pay and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers has been suspended three games without pay for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
Comments / 0