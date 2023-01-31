Upper Iowa erased a 20-point second half deficit and cut the Wayne State lead to just three with 2:20 to play, but the Wildcats held off the furious Peacock comeback and made key free throws down the stretch to hang on for a 69-61 NSIC South Division men’s basketball road victory at Upper Iowa Friday evening. With the win, WSC is now 16-7 and, coupled with a Sioux Falls loss at Concordia-St. Paul, tied for first in the NSIC South with an 11-6 league mark. Upper Iowa is now 13-10 and 10-7 in league games.

WAYNE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO