Friday's local and area sports results; the weekend's schedule
The Norfolk Catholic girls wrestlers are in 12th place with 22 points after the first day of the A-2 district in Madison. Jordan Aschoff at 130, Danielle Carney at 190 and Quenlyn Kennel at 235 have advanced to the semifinal round. The Norfolk High girls wrestling team leads the A-4...
Wayne State women win three events; men earn two golds at Concordia
Wayne State College recorded three event wins Friday evening at the Concordia Classic Women’s Indoor Track and Field Meet in Seward. The meet attracted 14 teams from NCAA Division II and III and NAIA levels. Junior Emily Smollen had a first place finish in the long jump at 17’...
Wayne State men stave off, secure road win over Upper Iowa, 69-61
Upper Iowa erased a 20-point second half deficit and cut the Wayne State lead to just three with 2:20 to play, but the Wildcats held off the furious Peacock comeback and made key free throws down the stretch to hang on for a 69-61 NSIC South Division men’s basketball road victory at Upper Iowa Friday evening. With the win, WSC is now 16-7 and, coupled with a Sioux Falls loss at Concordia-St. Paul, tied for first in the NSIC South with an 11-6 league mark. Upper Iowa is now 13-10 and 10-7 in league games.
Looking Back: Furhmann Truck in Snow
Fred Furhmann of Norfolk, Neb., delivered groceries for Nash Finch Co., a wholesale grocery company. His territory covered west and north to Butte, Neb., and almost to Valentine, Neb. The truck was refrigerated as he sometimes transported ice cream. Here, Furhmann was driving between snow drifts on Highway 281 between Spencer, Neb., and O’Neill, Neb., on Feb. 7, 1949, trying to get back home.
'He had plans on changing his life': family mourns loss of 19-year-old killed in crash
SCHUYLER, Neb. -- Family members are seeking to help defray funeral costs after a 19-year-old father died in a crash in northeast Nebraska on Thursday. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Jeyco Gonzalez of Schuyler died when he was ejected from an SUV on Highway 15 Thursday afternoon.
Just how much snow have some areas seen?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
Mobility team continues to help get buses going again.
MADISON — Long before the alleged embezzlement came to light in December at North Fork Area Transit, the Nebraska Department of Transportation had been assisting the community to try to improve transit services. That was among the points made Tuesday as Corinne Donahue provided the Madison County Board of...
Nebraska Giving Out License Plates With The Same Numbers Due To Shortage
Nebraska is facing an issue that could result in the same license plate numbers being sent to different drivers.
Morning structure fire in Norfolk, cause determined to be electrical
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Firefighters battled flames and frigid temperatures in northeast Nebraska early Friday. The Norfolk Fire Division was called to a house near Koenigstein Ave. and 13th St. for an upstairs fire. Norfolk Fire Capt. Landon Grothe said a call was put in around 8:30 a.m. after a resident...
24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman
WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
Johnny Carson Foundation offers assistance for transit services in Norfolk
NORFOLK – The efforts to resume public transportation services in Norfolk have potentially received a significant boost. The Johnny Carson Foundation has agreed to provide a $500,000 matching grant to North Fork Area Transit as a way to help eliminate the agency’s existing debt and provide funds for sustainability. The Carson Foundation funds will be made available if $500,000 can be generated through local fundraising efforts from January 31, 2023 and by February 28, 2023.
Drone usage in agriculture continues to increase
NORFOLK - More farmers in Nebraska and nationwide are beginning to purchase and use drones for their operation. Drones come in a variety of sizes. Some are small and used mainly to see what’s around you, some have multispectral cameras on them, and others are large and can house liquid to spot spray fields.
Highway 15 accident kills one, leaves one severely injured
CLARKSON - One person was killed and another severely injured following an accident along the Stanton/Colfax County line Thursday afternoon. Stanton and Colfax County Sheriffs responded to an accident on Highway 15 and 822nd road northeast of Clarkson around 3:00 p.m. An investigation concluded that a Toyota SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 15 before suddenly turning left onto 822nd road directly in the path of a southbound pickup.
Winter Storm Ahead: Heavy Snow and Breezy conditions expected Fri. Night & Sat.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU 9 News) — Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will take effect at 9 PM on Friday and last through 6 PM on Saturday in what’s taking shape to be another substantial shot of snow for much of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area. A band of moderate to heavy snow […]
