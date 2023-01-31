Web3 gaming metaverse My NFT Wars raised $2m in funding. Social Discovery Group, a world tech firm combining greater than 40 manufacturers, an funding fund, and a enterprise studio, has joined crypto collectible recreation builders Blockchain Cuties Universe and iLogos Recreation Studios as a lead non-public spherical investor. Nika Tech Household, Blackshield Capital, and Wannabiz additionally joined the spherical. The spherical was additional supported by Fedor Drozdovski – an angel investor, co-founder and managing associate of Megogo.internet (a number one video streaming service with 50+ million customers), in addition to by the singer and entertainer Potap (Alex Potapenko) who can be an influencer, producer, star and coach of many TV exhibits, with 2+ million followers on social networks. Vinor Zukhubaia – a seasoned blockchain investor and entrepreneur with over 6 years of expertise in market making and blockchain advertising, who labored with such shoppers as Pontem Community, Fantom, Firo, Everscale, Aptos additionally participated within the spherical.

2 DAYS AGO