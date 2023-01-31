Read full article on original website
What does January jobs report mean for inflation?
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden took a victory lap Friday after new federal data showed another month of strong job growth, the question about what that means for inflation remains. The report shows the U.S. added more than 500,000 jobs in January, with particularly strong growth in the...
Federal lawmakers eye cryptocurrency regulations
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With the White House calling on Congress to get to work after the fall of FTX, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say they will not shy away from regulating the cryptocurrency industry. “The industry is hoping the dust will settle, things will quiet down,”...
The industries most likely to see layoffs + how to save your job
(NerdWallet) – Tech and media layoffs have gotten the most headlines lately. But combined, the two high-profile industries account for only about 5% of U.S. employment, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Other industries are also cutting jobs, including the auto industry, manufacturing and financial services. Unemployment is expected...
