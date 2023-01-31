SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Sunday was practically a different season as compared to Friday and Saturday. We saw temperatures in the upper 40′s to near 50 in Western Mass, much warmer, and almost spring-like following our arctic blast over the weekend, which brought wind chills down to 20 to 40 below zero. Thankfully, that’s behind us, and we will be dealing with above average temperatures for the rest of the week. Sunday night, partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperature down in the upper 20′s. We’ll have a light breeze coming out of the south. Monday morning, a blend of sun and clouds, with temperatures starting off in the lower 30′s, topping off near 45. There will be a bit of a breeze, with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO