ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Severe penalties for leaving pets outside in extreme temperatures

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local animal rescue expressed the legal consequences that could follow if your pet is left outside in frigid temperatures. Freezing weather affects animals just like it does for people. They can become dehydrated, hypothermic or develop frostbite just like us and it’s crucial to monitor pet’s behavior during this weather.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Feb. 5

‘Good Neighbor Program’ helps qualifying residents to reduce their utility bills. ‘Good Neighbor Program’ helps qualifying residents to reduce their utility bills. MUCH Warmer Today! Any Storms To Track During The First Full Week Of February?. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. MUCH Warmer Today! Any Storms To Track...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

An expert discusses how to protect yourself in extremely cold weather

(WGGB/WSHM) - Dr. Brian Sutton advises to protect your head, ears, nose, neck and anywhere else where your skin is exposed in the extremely cold temperatures. Dr. Brian Sutton, Medical Director of the Baystate Medical Health Urgent Care said, “With extreme temperatures you can develop frost bite within minutes to hours depending on a number of factors how well you are or how healthy of a person you are if you’re on certain medications if you’re smoking.”
HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Community group holds virtual meeting on Springfield Police consent decree

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, a Springfield-based community group that led the work for police reform in Springfield are set to hold a virtual community meeting. Last April, the Springfield Police Department was subjected to a consent decree from the Biden Administration. A consent decree requires departmental reforms...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Bob the Bike Man teams up with local scouts to help those in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, local girl scouts along with the 4-H Club of Hampden County partnered up with “Bob the Bike Man” to distribute backpacks, containing supplies, and winter coats, to low-income families and people in need. Bob Charland, fondly known as “Bob the Bike Man”...
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Gunshot victim found on Elliot Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday night, Springfield crews responded to a ShotSpotter and found a gunshot victim. Officials responded at approximately 3:20 p.m. at 0-100 block of Elliot Street. When the victim was found, he was transported to Baystate Health with serious injuries. The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Much Warmer Week Ahead, but Slightly Unsettled

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Sunday was practically a different season as compared to Friday and Saturday. We saw temperatures in the upper 40′s to near 50 in Western Mass, much warmer, and almost spring-like following our arctic blast over the weekend, which brought wind chills down to 20 to 40 below zero. Thankfully, that’s behind us, and we will be dealing with above average temperatures for the rest of the week. Sunday night, partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperature down in the upper 20′s. We’ll have a light breeze coming out of the south. Monday morning, a blend of sun and clouds, with temperatures starting off in the lower 30′s, topping off near 45. There will be a bit of a breeze, with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

BOLO leads to gun, narcotics arrest in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert issued after a vehicle failed to stop for police in Chicopee lead to the narcotics and firearms arrest of a Springfield man in Holyoke Thursday. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, members of the Holyoke DEA Task Force witnessed a vehicle...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Eversource and National Grid take precautions for freezing temperatures

A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree. A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree. Infant dies after tree falls and hits vehicle in Southwick. Updated: 12 hours ago. A tree fell on a car in Southwick on Friday and killed an infant...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Over 34k bags of heroin seized during Holyoke investigation

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three individuals in Holyoke were arrested Thursday following an intensive narcotics investigation by Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni’s Hampden County Narcotics Task Force. According to the DA’s office, the investigation centered around trafficking out of 392 Pleasant Street in Holyoke. On Thursday, February...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 transported, crash on Dwight and Beech St. in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday morning, Holyoke crews responded to a minor crash at the intersection of Dwight and Beech St. 1 driver transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The scene has been cleared. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Firefighters preparing to battle the cold while battling fires this weekend

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Despite the weekend’s upcoming freezing temperatures, local fire departments will continue to respond to fires and other emergencies across our area. Like any weekend, there’s always a chance that emergency sirens can be heard in Holyoke. With our area expecting below water-freezing temperatures, we wanted...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Infant dies after tree falls and hits vehicle in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A tree fell on a car in Southwick on Friday and killed an infant inside. The incident happened around 12 p.m. on Feeding Hills Road in Southwick. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office told Western Mass News that an infant has died after a tree crushed the car she was riding in.
SOUTHWICK, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy