dailytitan.com

Titans lose 65-53 to rivals Long Beach State

Entering the match with a three-game win streak, the Cal State Fullerton women’s basketball team was defeated by the Long Beach State Sharks, 65-53, Thursday at the Walter Pyramid. This is the second defeat against Long Beach State this season after previously losing, 70-42, on Jan. 19 at Titan...
LONG BEACH, CA
dailytitan.com

Fullerton Alzheimer’s care facility reimagines its 1930s foundations

The grand re-opening of Crescent Landing at Fullerton Memory Care last Wednesday brought guests’ attention to their unique approach to caring for seniors with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia, and displayed the center’s vivacious remodel. Crescent Landing, located at 1510 E. Commonwealth Ave. originally opened in...
FULLERTON, CA

