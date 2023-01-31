Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving’s initial reaction to joining Luka Doncic in blockbuster trade
It did not take long for Kyrie Irving to join a new team after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, as he will head to the Dallas Mavericks to join superstar Luka Doncic, and he is said to be “ecstatic” and “looking forward” to it, according to Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher report.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers refuse to include in potential Kyrie Irving trade
Kyrie Irving made waves on Friday afternoon when he formally requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, threatening to leave the team in free agency should they keep him. As is the case with every superstar on the trade block, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves linked once more in a trade for the polarizing point guard.
Devin Booker’s eye-raising message from Monty Williams on being left off All-Star team
The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star game were announced on Thursday and even before hand just looking at the potential sections in both conferences, there were always going to be some notable snubs. One of the players who was noticeably absent from the coaches selections was Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. Prior to Saturday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, Suns head coach Monty Williams delivered a message in defense of his star guard as per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kyrie Irving trade to Mavs has Kendrick Perkins ripping into Kevin Durant, Nets
NBA Twitter was absolutely buzzing after news broke that the Dallas Mavericks had pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade deal centered around Kyrie Irving. Former NBA big man turned ESPN expert analyst Kendrick Perkins jumped on the hype train as well, but for his part, Big Perk was focused on Brooklyn’s botched Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie, and James Harden.
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green
Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green is pinning the blame on fan voting for Ja Morant’s snub as an All-Star starter. Morant still made it to the All-Star Game roster as a reserve out West, but Green thinks it’s quite the disrespect considering that the Grizzlies are second in the West. It’s definitely bizarre that the […] The post Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant fires back at Grizzlies haters after Dillon Brooks-Donovan Mitchell brawl
The Memphis Grizzlies just can’t stop getting into trouble. On Thursday night, Dillon Brooks had a brawl with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell after an apparent cheap shot. Mitchell swung at the Memphis forward after the latter seemed to intentionally hit the Cavs guard below the belt. Both players were ejected, and Ja Morant and co. eventually lost, bringing them to seven losses in eight games.
Hawks star Trae Young gets real on Kyrie Irving Nets, Mavs trade
Like many other players around the NBA, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was left in sheer shock after hearing about the Dallas Mavericks’ call to go all out to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. Young took to Twitter on Sunday to react to the move, noting that it sure can get a bit […] The post Hawks star Trae Young gets real on Kyrie Irving Nets, Mavs trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Blazers’ trade deadline stance on OG Anunoby will make Damian Lillard excited
The Portland Trail Blazers are sitting in a… not-so-good place right now in the West. At 25-26 and in 11th place, there’s still a chance for them to leapfrog to a higher seed. As it stands, though, their roster needs quite a bit of work to be competitive. Luckily for Damian Lillard and co, the Blazers plan to be aggressive at the trade deadline, per Brian Windhorst. In particular, they’re looking at Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby.
Perfect offer Lakers must make Nets for Kyrie Irving after trade request
Kyrie Irving shocked the NBA world Friday with his trade request. The Brooklyn Nets guard decided he wants out of New York, and now the team has six days to find a trade partner before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. While the Kyrie Irving trade request is a blow to the Nets, it is also an opportunity for both Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Lakers. These two teams can swap problems, and maybe it works out for the better for both teams.
Kyrie Irving sends out another cryptic tweet after Nets trade request
Kyrie Irving posted another cryptic tweet following his Brooklyn Nets trade request. Hélà 🤞🏾♾ pic.twitter.com/QP6yvjckUC — Hélà (@KyrieIrving) February 4, 2023 It is unclear exactly what Kyrie Irving is trying to say with this tweet. But it followed up his tweet from Friday, which was posted right before the trade request became official. “To my […] The post Kyrie Irving sends out another cryptic tweet after Nets trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Beverley brings the ‘smoke’ reacting to Kyrie Irving Nets-Mavs trade
The NBA world is still processing the trade that happened between the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets, sending guard Kyrie Irving to Dallas in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft picks. Of course, we can always count on Twitter to get instant reaction, and Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley is never one […] The post Patrick Beverley brings the ‘smoke’ reacting to Kyrie Irving Nets-Mavs trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Harden sounds off on Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey-led bench unit after season-high performance
In the Philadelphia 76ers’ road win over the San Antonio Spurs, the bench lineup had a great performance. Joel Embiid and James Harden teamed up to lead the team as they usually do. But this time, the Sixers bench unit had a huge impact thanks in large part to Tyrese Maxey.
Dillon Brooks slapped with suspension for Donovan Mitchell cheap shot during Grizzlies-Cavs
Following Thursday night’s on-court scuffle with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Dillon Brooks has now been suspended. In a statement released by the NBA, it was announced that Brooks will be suspended for one game. Mitchell has also been punished, receiving a $20,000 fine. Per the official release: “Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward […] The post Dillon Brooks slapped with suspension for Donovan Mitchell cheap shot during Grizzlies-Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers’ 4 best trade options in next 4 days after Kyrie Irving to Mavs deal
To the disappointment of LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers did not trade for Kyrie Irving, who was shipped to the Dallas Mavericks in the first blockbuster before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. We can litigate whether the Lakers actually dodged a bullet by missing out on Kyrie in another space. Either way, their front office […] The post Lakers’ 4 best trade options in next 4 days after Kyrie Irving to Mavs deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis’ one-word reaction to Kyrie Irving trade to join Luka Doncic, Mavs
The Dallas Mavericks sent shockwaves throughout the NBA after their successful Kyrie Irving trade. It was the blockbuster deal that fans have been waiting for ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and it has prompted quite a reaction from Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis as well. Porzingis, who spent two...
Walker Kessler’s rough night draws stern message from Mike Conley
Walker Kessler has had so many breakout games already that seeing a stinker catches Utah Jazz fans off guard. Even Mike Conley Jr. admitted to it after the team’s 115-108 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Kessler was coming off monster numbers over his past two games. The Jazz center averaged 15.5 points on […] The post Walker Kessler’s rough night draws stern message from Mike Conley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andre Iguodala’s 1-word reaction to failed Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving Nets era
The Brooklyn Nets’ decision to send Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks just days after the point guard made his desire to be traded known has everyone buzzing. Andre Iguodala of the Golden State Warriors has his own take on the Kyrie saga with the Nets that cemented the failure of the Big Three experiment […] The post Andre Iguodala’s 1-word reaction to failed Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving Nets era appeared first on ClutchPoints.
