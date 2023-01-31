ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Devin Booker’s eye-raising message from Monty Williams on being left off All-Star team

The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star game were announced on Thursday and even before hand just looking at the potential sections in both conferences, there were always going to be some notable snubs. One of the players who was noticeably absent from the coaches selections was Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. Prior to Saturday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, Suns head coach Monty Williams delivered a message in defense of his star guard as per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move

Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment

The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green

Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green is pinning the blame on fan voting for Ja Morant’s snub as an All-Star starter. Morant still made it to the All-Star Game roster as a reserve out West, but Green thinks it’s quite the disrespect considering that the Grizzlies are second in the West. It’s definitely bizarre that the […] The post Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant fires back at Grizzlies haters after Dillon Brooks-Donovan Mitchell brawl

The Memphis Grizzlies just can’t stop getting into trouble. On Thursday night, Dillon Brooks had a brawl with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell after an apparent cheap shot. Mitchell swung at the Memphis forward after the latter seemed to intentionally hit the Cavs guard below the belt. Both players were ejected, and Ja Morant and co. eventually lost, bringing them to seven losses in eight games.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Hawks star Trae Young gets real on Kyrie Irving Nets, Mavs trade

Like many other players around the NBA, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was left in sheer shock after hearing about the Dallas Mavericks’ call to go all out to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. Young took to Twitter on Sunday to react to the move, noting that it sure can get a bit […] The post Hawks star Trae Young gets real on Kyrie Irving Nets, Mavs trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Blazers’ trade deadline stance on OG Anunoby will make Damian Lillard excited

The Portland Trail Blazers are sitting in a… not-so-good place right now in the West. At 25-26 and in 11th place, there’s still a chance for them to leapfrog to a higher seed. As it stands, though, their roster needs quite a bit of work to be competitive. Luckily for Damian Lillard and co, the Blazers plan to be aggressive at the trade deadline, per Brian Windhorst. In particular, they’re looking at Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Perfect offer Lakers must make Nets for Kyrie Irving after trade request

Kyrie Irving shocked the NBA world Friday with his trade request. The Brooklyn Nets guard decided he wants out of New York, and now the team has six days to find a trade partner before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. While the Kyrie Irving trade request is a blow to the Nets, it is also an opportunity for both Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Lakers. These two teams can swap problems, and maybe it works out for the better for both teams.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving sends out another cryptic tweet after Nets trade request

Kyrie Irving posted another cryptic tweet following his Brooklyn Nets trade request. Hélà 🤞🏾♾ pic.twitter.com/QP6yvjckUC — Hélà (@KyrieIrving) February 4, 2023 It is unclear exactly what Kyrie Irving is trying to say with this tweet. But it followed up his tweet from Friday, which was posted right before the trade request became official. “To my […] The post Kyrie Irving sends out another cryptic tweet after Nets trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley brings the ‘smoke’ reacting to Kyrie Irving Nets-Mavs trade

The NBA world is still processing the trade that happened between the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets, sending guard Kyrie Irving to Dallas in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft picks. Of course, we can always count on Twitter to get instant reaction, and Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley is never one […] The post Patrick Beverley brings the ‘smoke’ reacting to Kyrie Irving Nets-Mavs trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Dillon Brooks slapped with suspension for Donovan Mitchell cheap shot during Grizzlies-Cavs

Following Thursday night’s on-court scuffle with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Dillon Brooks has now been suspended. In a statement released by the NBA, it was announced that Brooks will be suspended for one game. Mitchell has also been punished, receiving a $20,000 fine. Per the official release: “Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward […] The post Dillon Brooks slapped with suspension for Donovan Mitchell cheap shot during Grizzlies-Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ 4 best trade options in next 4 days after Kyrie Irving to Mavs deal

To the disappointment of LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers did not trade for Kyrie Irving, who was shipped to the Dallas Mavericks in the first blockbuster before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. We can litigate whether the Lakers actually dodged a bullet by missing out on Kyrie in another space. Either way, their front office […] The post Lakers’ 4 best trade options in next 4 days after Kyrie Irving to Mavs deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Walker Kessler’s rough night draws stern message from Mike Conley

Walker Kessler has had so many breakout games already that seeing a stinker catches Utah Jazz fans off guard. Even Mike Conley Jr. admitted to it after the team’s 115-108 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Kessler was coming off monster numbers over his past two games. The Jazz center averaged 15.5 points on […] The post Walker Kessler’s rough night draws stern message from Mike Conley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala’s 1-word reaction to failed Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving Nets era

The Brooklyn Nets’ decision to send Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks just days after the point guard made his desire to be traded known has everyone buzzing. Andre Iguodala of the Golden State Warriors has his own take on the Kyrie saga with the Nets that cemented the failure of the Big Three experiment […] The post Andre Iguodala’s 1-word reaction to failed Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving Nets era appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

