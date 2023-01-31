Cincinnati's Annual Asian Food Fest Returns to Court Street Plaza in April

2022 Asian Food Fest

Back for a 12th year, Cincinnati’s Asian Food Fest returns to Court Street Plaza Downtown Saturday-Sunday, April 29-30.

The annual food festival is put on by the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber and the Asian American Cultural Association of Cincinnati. Festival vendors serve up small plates of Asian cuisine priced from $2-$10. Applications for restaurant and food truck vendors are now open until Feb. 17. Secret menu vendors can apply until March 10. Apply here.

In 2022, more than 30 vendors represented 13 Asian countries at the festival. Organizers say they expect even more vendors this year.

"Every year we try to give everybody the greatest experience possible at Asian Food Fest," JP Leong, Asian Food Fest’s senior food procurement specialist, said in a press release. "We look for items you generally don't see on a regular basis in Cincinnati. We want people to feel what it’s like to go into our grandma's home for a meal and work with every vendor to give that experience."

In addition to embarking on a mouthwatering tour of Asian cuisine, festival attendees can also see live entertainment, drink local craft and Asian beer and take part in family-friendly activities.

“The Cincinnati region has continued to embrace Asian Food Fest and helped this event grow year after year,” said Rob Weidle, Asian Food Fest’s lead event manager, in a press release. “We’re looking forward to another unique experience that represents many of the cultures and traditions within our community.”

Asian Food Fest will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 29 and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 30.

Court Street Plaza, E. Court Street between Walnut and Main streets, Downtown. Find more information on Asian Food Fest here .