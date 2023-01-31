Woman Warns That When You First Paint Anything in the House Black, It Will Be Horrifying

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The color black is in, and we have seen it excel countless times. Red brick houses painted jet black , staircases painted black that give off Wednesday Addams vibes, trim of inside window being painted black to transform space, and kids toys getting a black paint makeover.

Whatever it is, it seems like a little black paint can make anything look so much better, and if you are feeling pulled to paint something black you maybe just should. One TikToker and painter of the color black @aleagueofherhome does warn folks debating whether or not they should paint their space black that there is a shock factor.

The woman takes to her video with some great advice, black is a dark color and it can be scary and overwhelming but the results are well worth the process.

Even though the process of painting something black causes heart palpitations, makes you break out in hives, can cause painters remorse, and make you question every decision you’ve made… it will all turn out good in the end once it dries.

The woman pans over a wall she has painted and it looks sad, scary, and streaky, but it's just the illusion that the black paint initially gives off.

So if you’ve been nervous to “paint it black” that's okay, but it will look so good in the end.

