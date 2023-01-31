Mom Comes Up With Creative Way to Make Use of Broken Mirror

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

There is something beautiful, even in things that are broken. Or at least that is something that my grandmother always told me. And true, I didn’t always believe her, and it took a long time to realize that she didn’t always mean the physical. But then again, looking at things like kintsugi tables and cracked vases used as adorable planters, maybe she meant those things too.

And sometimes all it takes is an artist to look beyond the broken and even use it in her art, ala creator FlackTwatchh over on TikTok, who took a shattered mirror and turned it into gorgeous wall art.

Essentially how this whole thing went is that the creator originally saw an already busted up mirror that was practically being given away. Rather than pass on it the way most people would, she saw something worthwhile and brought it home where she immediately proceeded to… beat the entire thing up even more.

The result was a ton of shards, but again, rather than tossing them straight into the garbage, this creator carefully collected each and every one of them. Why? Well, because she was going to add each sliver and shard to her wall one by one! The frame is put up first before a ‘spray’ of shards, each one taped into place to make sure the design and fit were ‘just right’.

And, yes, while there are a few people in the comment section who are a bit worried about how this will hold up over time or what would happen if someone got a bit too mad one day and decided to grab a handy-dandy shard right off the wall, I say enjoy it for what it is: a gorgeous piece of artwork that turned trash into treasure!



