ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

This Video Is Proof That Changing Room Purposes Will Make a Huge Difference

By Shawna Davis
Dengarden
Dengarden
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xn428_0kXbC4yE00

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Whether you’re obsessed with achieving proper feng shui in your home or simply just love to switch things up to your liking every now and again, giving your rooms in your home a makeover, is always such a great feeling, especially when you the final reveal proves to be worth it.

Such is the case with TikTok user @sydneyrivera2 , who transformed her family’s living room to the dining room and the space looked so much better!

@sydneyrivera2

The previous owners had this home configured so that the living room was in this space, so we didn’t give it a second thought when moving in, and put our living room in here as well. It never felt quite right though, until one day I was in a mood to move some things around and I ended up switching our entire house around 🤣 best decision ever. #homedesign #homestyle #organization #minimalism #minimalist #lessismore #simpleliving #home #homedecor #foryoupage #foryou #fyp #tidy #cleantok

♬ Originalton - CENKGO

The transformation of the space in the home is astonishing. The living room went from a dark, somewhat cramped space to a bright, huge and open dining room. I love how she used the natural colors, wood furniture, rattan lamp shade, big area rug and added a pop of green with the beautiful plant in the corner of the room.

Unsurprisingly, her followers and viewers of the popular video — that’s already amassed over one million views — love the makeover as well!

“It looks three times the size now! Nice!” @jamesdukeman wrote. “Ohhhh love it!!!” @justcallmejeannie commented. “It looks so much fresher and lighter now,” @paintedlady24 shared.

Although majority of the folks in the comment section loved what they did with the space, there were a few folks who weren’t too keen on the transformation, but hey, if you’re into minimalism like this family is, this is perfect!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy