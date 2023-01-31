This Video Is Proof That Changing Room Purposes Will Make a Huge Difference

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Whether you’re obsessed with achieving proper feng shui in your home or simply just love to switch things up to your liking every now and again, giving your rooms in your home a makeover, is always such a great feeling, especially when you the final reveal proves to be worth it.

Such is the case with TikTok user @sydneyrivera2 , who transformed her family’s living room to the dining room and the space looked so much better!

The transformation of the space in the home is astonishing. The living room went from a dark, somewhat cramped space to a bright, huge and open dining room. I love how she used the natural colors, wood furniture, rattan lamp shade, big area rug and added a pop of green with the beautiful plant in the corner of the room.

Unsurprisingly, her followers and viewers of the popular video — that’s already amassed over one million views — love the makeover as well!

“It looks three times the size now! Nice!” @jamesdukeman wrote. “Ohhhh love it!!!” @justcallmejeannie commented. “It looks so much fresher and lighter now,” @paintedlady24 shared.

Although majority of the folks in the comment section loved what they did with the space, there were a few folks who weren’t too keen on the transformation, but hey, if you’re into minimalism like this family is, this is perfect!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.