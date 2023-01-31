Hit-Run Crash: Victim Severely Injured, Suspect On Loose In Mount Kisco

The hit-and-run happened at the intersection of Main Street and Boltis Street in Mount Kisco. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

Police are asking for help from the public in locating the suspect of a hit-and-run that left a man hospitalized with serious injuries in Northern Westchester.

The incident happened on Sunday, Jan. 29 around 5:50 p.m. in Mount Kisco, when a dark-colored SUV turned left from Main Street onto Boltis Street and struck a 53-year-old pedestrian before driving away from the scene, according to the Westchester County Police Department.

The victim was seriously injured and is still hospitalized at Westchester County Medical Center in Valhalla.

Any resident or business that witnessed the accident or has a video or image capturing the vehicle is asked to call Community Resource Officer Edwin Ramirez at 914-864-7008.

People can also leave anonymous tips by calling (800)898-TIPS (8477), emailing tips@wccops.com, or using the WCPD Mobile App.

