The Best 3-Point Shooting Draft Prospects as we Enter Conference Play

Who has the Cerebro 3PE metric pegged as the best shooting prospects so far this year.

In today’s NBA the ability to shoot the basketball from beyond the 3-point is as valuable as ever. Cerebro Sports has put together a metric that:

Using the median shooting expectation offers a great degree of insight for an introductory shooting metric by considering the volume and efficiency within context.

Using this formulation, 3PE can place high percentage, low volume shooters on a continuum alongside low percentage, high volume shooters.

Using additional value on the developmental projection of shooting…3PE allows one to notice players who are starting to climb the shooting development curve, even with uneven early results.

Each skill score is graded on the same 100+ point scale – 60+ is good, 80+ is great, and 100+ is elite.

Compared to the second iteration of this series , we now have another four weeks of college basketball to identify some of the prospects that have really been shooting the ball well and impressing scouts.

Not only are players who have not been tracked for at least 14 games and average 20 minutes per game filtered out, players who are not consistently looked at as 2023 NBA Draft prospects have been filtered as well.

Brandon Miller (Wing | Alabama) - 96 3PE

The 6-foot-9 Miller is sky rocketing up NBA Draft Big Boards and was sitting at the No. 7 overall in the most recent Draft Digest iteration .

The already 20-year-old freshman has been in the top five during every data point of this series which speaks to the consistency of his 3-point shooting all season long. Miller is currently taking over seven attempts per game and knocking them down at over 45%.

The Tennessee native is averaging just under 20 points per game, on one of the best teams in the country, and brings down over eight rebounds per game.

Miller continues his all around impact with a defensive stats impact (DSI) score of 76 and an overall C-RAM score of 10.9.

Adam Flagler (Guard | Baylor) - 91 3PE

Just like Miller, the 6-foot-3 Flagler has been a part of every iteration of this series which also speaks to his 3-point shooting consistency from day one of the college basketball season.

The senior guard is knocking down shots from behind the arc at just under 44% and taking a high volume of six and a half per game.

The Duluth, GA native always provides value with his creation, a 78 floor general skills (FGS), and on the defensive end with a 80 DSI.

With all of that said, Flagler’s draft stock is by far the most uncertain of any player on the list which is probably due to his size, 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds., and age, 23-years-old.

Gradey Dick (Wing | Kansas) - 89 3PE

While it may be somewhat of a surprise that Flagler and Miller have consistently made this list, the same can not be said for the third prospect that has held that distinction.

The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter was lights out last season at Sunrise Christian Academy and he has yet to look back during his freshman season in Lawrence, KS.

Dick is currently knocking down shots from behind the 3-point line at 44% on just under six attempts per game.

What actually seems to be the most impressive revelation from Dick this season, No. 15 on the Draft Digest Big Board, is his all around impact.

He has an overall point scoring prowess (PSP) of 73 and better than you would expect DSI score of 86.

The Impressive 3-Point Shooting of Gradey Dick (; 1:40)

Jordan Hawkins (Guard | Connecticut) - 88 3PE

Joining our list for the second consecutive time is the 6-foot-5 Jordan Hawkins. Hawkins is another name that has risen up draft boards and has solidified his name in the late first round discussion, coming in No. 26 on our Draft Digest Big Board.

While Hawkins raw numbers may not stand out quite as much as the other shooters on this list, 40% on over seven attempts per game, which are still great numbers. It is the variety, and difficulty, of the attempts that stand out with Hawkins.

After watching, and hand tracking, every single 3-point attempt on the season, it is Hawkins shooting percentage coming off screens that stood out the most.

Turn on a UConn game and you will find him running his defender off screen after screen and putting major pressure on the defense in the situations considering he makes 45% of the attempts he gets off in this play type.

Brice Sensabaugh (Wing | Ohio State) - 87 3PE

The one new face on this list, and a prospect that will be sure to skyrocket up our next NBA Draft Big Board, is also found on the top five college bucket getters.

Sensabaugh has exploded onto the scene at the Ohio State and much of that is due to his blistering 3-point percentage of 47% on four and a half attempts per game.

The Orlando, FL native is having perhaps the best freshman season in the country outside of Brandon Miller which is perhaps even more impressive considering he was not even a consensus top 50 recruit coming into the season.

