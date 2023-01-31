Odell Beckham Jr. Shares New Workout Video Amid Rehab

The wide receiver appears to be making improvements in his recovery from a torn ACL.

Odell Beckham Jr. seems to be making the most of his time ahead of the NFL offseason, and the continuation of his free agency.

The wide receiver posted a video to his Instagram story Monday showing him running and making cuts on a football field. This is a big step for Beckham as he spent all of the 2022 season recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during last February’s Super Bowl.

Beckham also shared the video on Twitter on Tuesday, expressing that he still has a bit to go in terms of his workout regiment.

“I swear I’m loadin….” Beckham wrote. “No where near I wanna be but exactly where I need to be.”

Beckham was a hot free agent this past season, but he didn’t end up signing with any teams. He met with the Cowboys , the Bills and the Giants , all of which turned out to be playoff teams, but nothing with Beckham was solidified.

The Cowboys may still be a frontrunner for the free agent this offseason, especially after owner Jerry Jones admitted there was a “good chance” Beckham would join the team in December. Jones ultimately seemed hesitant to sign the wide receiver during the 2022 season due to his recovery from the torn ACL , and a deal was never finalized, but Dallas could remain in the hunt in the coming months.