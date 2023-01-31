Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
The French Press Restaurant Announces Second Lafayette Location
The French Press, a popular local eatery, announced it will be opening a second location in Lafayette. After serving one-of-a-kind Cajun-inspired creations since 2009 in their original Downtown Lafayette location, The French Press will be bringing their chef-driven casual dining to another side of town. James Beard-nominated Chef Justin Girouard...
LCA Star Football Player Ju’Juan Johnson Commits to Colorado
One of the most talented football players in the Acadiana area has announced where he'll be playing college football. Lafayette Christian Academy four-star athlete Ju'Juan Johnson has decided to play his college football for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder took a visit to Boulder last weekend.
Carencro, Scott Issue Public Announcements on Changes, New Policies Ahead of Mardi Gras Parades
As Carnival season ramps up, city officials in Carencro and Scott are reminding paradegoers of policies and a few new changes for their upcoming Mardi Gras celebrations. Both Carencro and Scott will roll their annual Mardi Gras parades the weekend of February 11 and 12, 2023. On Saturday, The Carencro Mardi Gras Association will host the city's annual Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, February 11 with a few changes that were announced in late December.
The Top 6 Restaurants for Wings in Lafayette, Louisiana
Bone-in or boneless? Drums or flats? Those are probably the most important questions when it comes to preparing for your upcoming Super Bowl party. Chicken wings are one of the most popular game-day foods. Ahead of last year's Super Bowl, Americans were estimated to be prepping 1.42 billion wings for the big game.
Suspect in Madison Brooks Case Also Facing Rape Charge in Livingston Parish, This Time Involving a Minor
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - One of the suspects accused of raping Madison Brooks before her death earlier this year is facing a second rape charge, this time in Livingston Parish. Kaivon Washington was in Livingston Parish in 2020, when he was 15, and is accused of forcing himself...
St. Landry Parish Superintendent Announces He Will Not Seek Contract Renewal
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - St. Landry Parish Schools Superintendent Patrick Jenkins announced at a Thursday night school board meeting that he will not be seeking to renew his contract later this year. The announcement, which came as a surprise to St. Landry Parish residents, comes after serving as superintendent...
Son of Former Opelousas Police Chief Found Guilty in Double Homicide
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Nearly six and a half years after two people were found killed ambush-style at a home in Plaisance, the son of former Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon has been found guilty in their deaths. 19-year-old Shawn Parish and 21-year-old Nakia Ramar Jr. - both of...
Fist Fight Leads to Weapons Drawn, 1 Shot in Arnaudville, Louisiana
ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas man is facing an Attempted Murder charge after a shooting in the Arnaudville area on Saturday. Investigators say the victim, Louis Roy, Jr., was driving on Meche Road when one of his passengers told him that someone in a gray Nissan Sentra was trying to flag them down. When Roy stopped the vehicle, three males got out of the Nissan. One of them, 22-year-old Curtis Fields, Jr., was said to have a gun with an extended magazine inside the waistline of his pants.
Junior High Students in Morgan City, Louisiana Sent Home After Pepper Spray Ends Up in School HVAC System
MORGAN CITY, La. (KPEL News) - Students at Morgan City Junior High were sent home earlier today after what authorities believe to be pepper spray entered the school's HVAC system, sending it all over the school. Earlier today, Morgan City police announced on the department's Facebook page that students were...
Victim Injured in Home Break-in, Lafayette Parish Man Arrested
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Lafayette Parish man is sitting in jail following a home invasion just after midnight early Friday. According to a press release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Pitt Road, which is in Scott. That’s where...
