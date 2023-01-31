ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Talk Radio 960am

The French Press Restaurant Announces Second Lafayette Location

The French Press, a popular local eatery, announced it will be opening a second location in Lafayette. After serving one-of-a-kind Cajun-inspired creations since 2009 in their original Downtown Lafayette location, The French Press will be bringing their chef-driven casual dining to another side of town. James Beard-nominated Chef Justin Girouard...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Carencro, Scott Issue Public Announcements on Changes, New Policies Ahead of Mardi Gras Parades

As Carnival season ramps up, city officials in Carencro and Scott are reminding paradegoers of policies and a few new changes for their upcoming Mardi Gras celebrations. Both Carencro and Scott will roll their annual Mardi Gras parades the weekend of February 11 and 12, 2023. On Saturday, The Carencro Mardi Gras Association will host the city's annual Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, February 11 with a few changes that were announced in late December.
CARENCRO, LA
Talk Radio 960am

The Top 6 Restaurants for Wings in Lafayette, Louisiana

Bone-in or boneless? Drums or flats? Those are probably the most important questions when it comes to preparing for your upcoming Super Bowl party. Chicken wings are one of the most popular game-day foods. Ahead of last year's Super Bowl, Americans were estimated to be prepping 1.42 billion wings for the big game.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Fist Fight Leads to Weapons Drawn, 1 Shot in Arnaudville, Louisiana

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas man is facing an Attempted Murder charge after a shooting in the Arnaudville area on Saturday. Investigators say the victim, Louis Roy, Jr., was driving on Meche Road when one of his passengers told him that someone in a gray Nissan Sentra was trying to flag them down. When Roy stopped the vehicle, three males got out of the Nissan. One of them, 22-year-old Curtis Fields, Jr., was said to have a gun with an extended magazine inside the waistline of his pants.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
Lafayette, LA
