El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
One person dead after crash in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died after a car crash in downtown El Paso, according to police. The crash happened at the intersection of Stanton St. and Missouri Ave. The call for the crash came in at 1:22 a.m. Sunday morning. According to emergency preliminary reports, a car crashed into a parking The post One person dead after crash in downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
1 person killed in car crash in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was killed in a crash in downtown El Paso Sunday morning, the El Paso Police Department confirmed. Special Traffic Investigators were called to a crash Sunday morning on Stanton Street and Missouri Avenue. A video sent in by a view showed a...
KFOX 14
Train crash with car causes injuries in Mesquite, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dona Ana County Fire is responding to a train crash in Mesquite, New Mexico Saturday morning. The train crashed with a car off Highway 478. According to fire passengers in the car had to be withdrawn from their vehicle and air support was called.
Train hits car south of Las Cruces; woman airlifted to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, […]
KFOX 14
Semi-truck crash closes all lanes in Hudspeth County east of Tornillo
Hudspeth County, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving two semi-truck trailers closed all westbound lanes on Interstate 10 at Mile Marker 65, according to the Hudspeth Sherriff's Facebook page. The crash happened between Tornillo, Texas and Fort Hancock, Texas. All traffic was being diverted off at the Acala Road...
Man shot, killed after allegedly striking police vehicles in Anthony, Texas
UPDATE: A man in his late 30s was shot and killed in Anthony, Texas, after he allegedly stole a vehicle in Las Cruces and then struck law enforcement vehicles after being confronted by officers in Anthony, Texas, a spokesman for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said. Las Cruces police responded to reports of a […]
KFOX 14
Migrant injured after falling off border wall by Bowie High School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A migrant was injured after falling off the border wall Friday morning. The incident happened around 10:23 a.m. Officials said it happened on the border wall across from Bowie High School. Officials said the migrant suffered minor injuries. No other information was provided. Sign...
KFOX 14
Fire on Doniphan sends plumes of smoke into the air on westside of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — West Valley Fire Department and Dona Ana emergency services responded to a fire at a recycling yard fire in Canutillo, Texas, Saturday morning. The recycling yard was located at the 6700 block of Doniphan near HD Road. The fire according to the WVFD, was...
KFOX 14
El Paso police investigate deadly stabbing
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police are investigating a deadly stabbing Thursday night. Crime Against Persons responded to Las Palmas Medical Center, police said. The location of where the stabbing occurred is unknown, police added. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign up to...
KFOX 14
EPCSO: Man who drove towards law enforcement dies in officer-involved shooting
ANTHONY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man accused of driving a stolen vehicle and hitting law enforcement vehicles was shot and killed by law enforcement in Anthony, Texas Friday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Robert Rojas, a commander with El Paso County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, said...
cbs4local.com
EPPD: Body found in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Thursday night, police confirmed. Police responded to an apartment complex at the 3600 block of Hueco Avenue near Copia and Pershing. The police did not provide any more information. This is a developing story, check back...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in El Paso, Texas – (With Photos!)
El Paso, Texas is a bustling city with a vibrant food scene. If you’re a breakfast person and looking for the best place to start your day, you’re in luck! In this post, we’ll be showcasing some of the top breakfast restaurants in El Paso that offer delicious, satisfying meals to kick-start your day. So sit back, grab a coffee, and read on to discover the best breakfast spots in El Paso, Texas!
elpasomatters.org
Masa magic: El Paso tortilla maker connects people to local corn
Mateo Herrera makes each tortilla with methodical care. The West El Paso restaurant where he works is closed on Mondays, so he has the kitchen to himself and his metal tray of bolitas – balls of masa awaiting their turn on the manual tortilla press. The corn tortillas gently...
Lost dog makes 10-mile trek back to shelter
EL PASO, Texas -- Bailey the rescue pup is safe and back home with her new adoptive father, after being on the run for three days. Her more than ten-mile journey began when she escaped, while new owner was trying a collar on her. Once free, she took off running. "She was fast. She cleared The post Lost dog makes 10-mile trek back to shelter appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso News
This week’s most wanted fugitives from El Paso police, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Each week, Crime Stoppers of El Paso teams up with the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to publicize each agency’s most wanted fugitives. Here are the most wanted fugitives for the week of Feb. 3. El...
Top 10 most stolen vehicles in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the El Paso Police Department, certain cars and trucks seem to be on the radar recently when looking at the most stolen vehicles in El Paso. According to EPPD, the top stolen vehicle in El Paso is the Ford F-150, 22 have been stolen within the last three […]
NM State Police team up with Las Cruces PD for ‘crime suppression’ operation
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police are teaming up with the Las Cruces Police Department on an eight-week “proactive crime suppression operation” in Las Cruces. The joint operation began Wednesday, Feb. 1. Officers will conduct saturation patrols in areas known for criminal activity in Las Cruces. Officers will also hold warrant roundups, targeting […]
17-year-old dead, 2 others left with serious burns after vehicle rollover in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police and fire crews responded to a single rollover crash located on the 11700 block of Pebble Hills Blvd in front of Montwood Middle Saturday night. According to police, the crash happened before 11 p.m. Saturday night. Officers found the vehicle on fire and a 17-year-old male passenger […]
Ice storm causes flight cancelations for El Pasoans and major crash near Van Horn
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ice storms in most of Texas caused flight cancelations and delays along with accidents and road closures. “They just told me that it had been delayed by a couple of hours,” said Jan Thune from Las Cruces who was trying to get to Dallas. “We had a connection flight in […]
cbs4local.com
Large predatory cats spotted on prowl in Las Cruces; police warn public
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces residents said they've seen “big cats,” like mountain lions and bobcats, wandering about neighborhoods during the last few weeks, according to police. Police explained that predatory cats have been known to venture into residential neighborhoods during times of drought, as...
