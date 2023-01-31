ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dare County Schools Music Students Receive High Honors in Regional Competitions

Several high school music students in Dare County recently earned high honors in regional band and symphony orchestras. These students will perform with other top high school musicians from eastern NC at East Carolina University (ECU) this month. After competing against hundreds of students across eastern NC in January, six...
All fitness classes cancelled at Baum Senior Center today

The Dare County Thomas A. Baum Senior Center in Kill Devil Hills has announced that all fitness classes will be cancelled on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. For more information, please contact the Baum Senior Center at 252-475-5635. All classes will resume as scheduled on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
Register Now: 2023 Outer Banks Senior Games

Each spring, local residents over the age of 50 are invited to participate in the Outer Banks Senior Games. Achievement is recognized with gold, silver and bronze awards, as well as the privilege of representing Dare County in the statewide North Carolina Senior Games with the possibility of advancing to the National Senior Games. While the program honors personal and team accomplishments, the mission of the Outer Banks Senior Games is to promote healthy active lifestyles for seniors in our community.
Shortage of local sports officials in ‘a crisis mode’

Refs cite factors ranging from bad behavior to low pay. Roger Morgan has a grim prediction for the future of scholastic sports. A Camden resident who assigns officials and referees to work U6 through high school varsity soccer games and middle school wrestling matches in northeastern North Carolina, he warns that high school sports could cease to exist in a decade or so.
Woman sought in Pea Ridge murder

An Edenton woman with previous felony weapons’ convictions is the subject of an arrest warrant for a Washington County murder last week on Ferris Drive — a short street near the Albemarle Sound and the intersection of Routes 32 and 94 east of Roper. As of 1 p.m.,...
Events honoring Black History Month on OBX

Feb. 1 marked the start of Black History Month, and the Outer Banks has no shortage of stories rich with the survival and courage of generations of Black locals in the community. From being the first stop on the Underground Railroad in North Carolina, to becoming a safe haven for enslaved people who were freed with the Freedmen’s Colony on Roanoke Island, to the many accomplishments of the nation’s first all-Black lifesaving crew, there is a wide array of events across the community this month highlighting the achievements and contributions the Black community has made on the Outer Banks community and its surrounding areas.
Kelly’s 32nd Annual St. Patrick Parade is on March 19, Dare Challenge to be this year’s marshalls

The Kelly’s 32nd Annual St. Patrick’s Parade kicks off on Sunday March 19 at 1 p.m. in Nags Head—rain or shine. The one-mile parade route runs from Bladen St. (MP 11.5) north to Driftwood St. on Virginia Dare Trail (Beach Rd.). An esteemed panel of judges will score entrants on the use of the parade theme in the following categories: Best Overall; Best Float; Best Unit; and Best Band/Music group. Prizes will be awarded following the parade.
Pea Island Preservation Society Announces Three Events to Celebrate Black History

We are excited to begin the month of February by announcing three events to celebrate black history!. – “A Checkered Past,” a display of paintings, photographs, and more about the story of Keeper Richard Etheridge and the Pea Island Lifesavers. The history of Etheridge and the historic Pea Island lifesaving station will be displayed in the Vault Gallery at Dare Arts on February 3-25th. Please note, on the evening of February 3rd, PIPSI Board Members and descendants of the Pea Island Lifesavers will be in the Vault Gallery from 6-8pm to share stories and answer questions.
‘We want it to be told’

Pea Island Preservation Society celebrates Black history on the Outer Banks. Joan Collins is firmly anchored to the Black history of the Outer Banks. “My family history here can definitely be connected to the roles Blacks played in the US Life-Saving Service,” the US Coast Guard and the Freedman’s Colony,” she said.
Three suspects in Manteo theft also charged with Nags Head larceny

The three suspects charged with theft from a Manteo ABC store on the night of Jan. 27 are also facing charges involving larceny from the Ulta store in Nags Head as part of a reported spree that included a high- speed getaway attempt, responses from multiple law enforcement agencies and, ultimately, their being taken into custody around the OBX Bowling Center in Nags Head, according to police sources.
New phase of construction project to impact intersection of Colington Road and US-158

On Jan. 31, the Town of Kill Devil Hills posted this update on impending changes to traffic patterns as a result of the ongoing Colington Road project throughout the month of February. This work will also impact the First Flight Schools complex. Traffic Alert from North Carolina Department of Transportation...
Missing armed suspect now in custody

Update: We are continuing the search this morning and following up on leads. We do not believe there is any threat to the schools, however, we will have extra patrol in the the elementary schools throughout the day. Thank you for all the assistance and patience. *****. Update: At about...
Construction threatens natural beauty that lured residents

Second of two-part special series. . In Currituck County, on the northern Outer Banks, the maritime forests grow thick with southern live oaks. These trees can live up to 300 years, their twisted trunks spiraling out of sandy soil all the way down the Carolina coast. For centuries, they have borne witness to changing communities and landscapes.
