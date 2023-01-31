Read full article on original website
Aldermere Farm offers free Sap-to-Syrup program
ROCKPORT — Cabin fever setting in? Looking for a sweet pick-me-up? This March, Maine Coast Heritage Trust invites all ages to learn about making maple syrup from scratch (sap) at Aldermere Farm, 70 Russell Ave in Rockport. Individuals may register for one or more hands-on sessions to learn about...
Agenda set for Lincolnville school committee meeting Feb. 6
LINCOLNVILLE — The agenda has been set for the next Lincolnville Central School committee meeting Monday, Feb. 6. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the school. A livestream option via Zoom will be available: https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/88201885576. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to the Agenda. 4....
UMaine Extension hosts wild blueberry conference Feb. 25
BANGOR — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host its annual wild blueberry conference on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. An industry soiree will follow the conference from 4 - 7 p.m., with value-added vendors, dinner and keynote speaker Amanda Beal, commissioner of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.
UMaine Extension 4-H offers February maple sugaring workshops in Waldo County
Not long after the New Year celebrations have ended and Maine hunkers down for several more weeks of winter, some farmers and landowners across the state turn their attention to maple sugar season. Depending on the weather, maple trees start to release their sweetness anytime between February and April, and there’s a lot of work to be done to prepare for collecting the sap and boiling it down into syrup.
Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from collapse
The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck. They begin to...
Bonnie Post, obituary
OWL’S HEAD — Bonnie Post, of Owls Head, dedicated a lifetime to helping others in myriad ways. She died peacefully January 29, 2023, at the Owls Head Homestead, after a period of declining health. Bonnie was born in Santa Barbara, California, on January 27, 1944, to Sgt. Francis...
Nadina Katherine Knisch, obituary
TENANTS HARBOR — Nadina Katherine Knisch, 67, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2023, at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport. Born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, March 20, 1955, she was the daughter of Boris and Zinaida Knisch. She grew up with her parents and grandmother on the family poultry farm in Estell Manor, New Jersey. Nadina attended the local schools and graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1973.
Online auction to support Rockland Public Library
The Friends of the Rockland Public Library is holding on online auction, from February 12 to February 18, of an elegant wooden card catalogue. The online auction web address is https://www.32auctions.com/FRPLauction2023. “The hardwood catalogue case evokes the by-gone days of the Rockland Public Library, when each and every book in...
Bruce E. DeVarney, obituary
ROCKLAND — Bruce E. DeVarney, 74, died unexpectedly following a cardiac event, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Born in Derry, New Hampshire, March 5, 1948 he was the son of Wilfred and Pauline Woodbury DeVarney. As a young man Bruce attended trade school, earned...
Waldo County warming centers, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
The Belfast American Legion, 143 Church Street, Belfast, will be hosting a warming center this weekend. The warming center will be open Friday, February 3, at 1:30 p.m. and remain open through the night and all day Saturday, February 4. People in need of this resource may enter the Belfast...
Claris ‘Claire’ Tweedie, notice
UNION — Claris ‘Claire’ Tweedie, 91, died peacefully, Friday, February 2, 2203 at the Sussman House in Rockport. A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland. To read a...
Approval of proposed Rockland methadone clinic relocation could depend on parking spaces
ROCKLAND — Parking space requirements could be the deciding factor as to whether a methadone clinic already operating in Rockland will be permitted to relocate to a certain other Rockland location. New Season Treatment Center currently operates at 166 New County Road. However, its owner, Metro Treatment of Maine,...
Feb. 4 update: Midcoast adds 21 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Community works hard to help owners, animals recover from barn collapse
UNION — Galaxy the cow is in a sling to allow her legs relief and to promote blood flow. More than two dozen cows and pigs waited hours to be rescued after a barn collapsed in Union during a rain/snow storm on January 26. Galaxy was the last living bovine to be pulled free; four other cows did not survive.
Knox County warming centers
ROCKLAND — The Knox County Emergency Management Agency issued the following warming center list Friday afternoon.
Philip W. Mank, obituary
WASHINGTON — On the evening of January 30, 2023, Philip W. Mank, 71, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side. Phil was born on August 5, 1951 to Roger and Gloria (Miller) Mank. Phil grew up in Waldoboro and graduated from Medomak Valley...
