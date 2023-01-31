Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CareYaya expands new home care opportunity to Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– CareYaya is a new program that fills the gap in caregiver shortages, and gives students in the medical field an opportunity for experience and extra cash. “It’s the best kept secret in the caregiver workforce. It’s all college students who are going into healthcare professions coming...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Plastic Ocean Project changes Wilmington locations
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The non-profit Plastic Ocean Project has moved to the MARBIONC Facility, which is part of the UNCW Crest Research Park. The non-profit’s director says the decision to join the research community at MARBIONC will provide more opportunities for local and worldwide collaboration to figure out quick solution to plastic pollution.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community members continue search for missing boater in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The search for missing boater Tyler Doyle, has now made its way to the Wilmington area. A large number of civilians and groups putting their boats in the Cape Fear River, hoping to locate the 23-year-old, who has now been missing for a little more than a week.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT addresses community concerns of difficult-to-see lines on resurfaced section of US 17
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve driven a recently-resurfaced portion of US 17 near Leland, you’ve likely experienced how difficult it is to see the temporary lines at night — especially in the rain. Several people in the community have expressed concerns about being unable to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington holding celebration following North Front Street, Bijou Park renovations
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It took months, but work along North Front Street was recently completed. In recognition of the project, along with Bijou Park renovations, the City of Wilmington is planning a celebration. On February 8th, a gathering is scheduled for the area along North Front Street near...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Downtown Wilmington hosts 43rd Annual NC Jazz Festival
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Some stars of the music world came out to Downtown Wilmington this weekend for an annual music festival. The North Carolina Jazz Festival took place in Downtown Wilmington Thursday through Saturday at the Hotel Ballast. Jazz all-stars from across the country, and even internationally, rotated to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW Softball team receives CAA Championship rings
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The UNCW Softball team received their 2022 CAA Championship rings Thursday night. UNCW defeated Elon 10-2 in the championship game in May of 2022, scoring eight runs in the fifth inning alone. The win marked the team’s first-ever CAA Championship. This year’s squad is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Citizen Studios to open coffee shop in former VFW building
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– After being sold last year, a former VFW building in Wilmington is a project in the making. Since August, Paula Baisden, CEO and President of Citizen Studios, has been moving into the former VFW building on Carolina Beach Road to start up the new home for her non-profit film company, Citizen Studios.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Powerball jackpot grows to $700 million, 6th largest in history
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Powerball jackpot continues to roll as Saturday’s jackpot hits $700 million, the sixth largest in Powerball history. A winner on Saturday could claim the jackpot as a $700 million annuity, or $375.7 million in cash. A $1 million winning ticket was sold in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Newly launched business expected to help former TRU Colors employees
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The former Chief People Officer of TRU Colors Brewing is launching a new business that is expected to help find jobs for former TRU Colors employees, and other hard-to-place workers. Khalilah Olokunola, owner and impact architect of ReEngineering HR, said she plans to connect individuals and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘No connection’ between Kinston minor league baseball team, proposed Leland team
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — We broke the news Wednesday afternoon about the Texas Ranger exploring Leland for a minor league baseball team. Now we’re learning more about the proposed team. The Down East Wood Ducks, located in Kinston, say there is no connection between their team and a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW’s big man Amari Kelly talks about becoming a father
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Amari Kelly’s stock is skyrocketing. The 6’9 versatile big man has doubled his points, rebounds, assists and steals since last year while shooting 10% better from the field. Now a starter on an 18-6 Seahawk squad that’s also 8-3 in CAA play, Kelly has come a long way.
Comments / 0