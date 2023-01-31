Read full article on original website
Governor Gretchen Whitmer appoints 14 new trustees to university boards
Shelley Padnos and Ronald E. Hall are officially Grand Valley State University Trustees with their terms beginning Thursday. Shelley Padnos has served on the GVSU board in the past from 2007-2014 and for three decades the Grand Valley Foundation director. On the Allendale campus, She and Carol Sarosik founded the Padnos/Sarosic Center for Civil Discourse.
GVSU fellowship program extends to former HBCU students
Grand Valley State University (GVSU) is growing and diversifying West Michigan’s talent pool with help from local businesses and its partner network of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). GVSU announced its early plans for a pipeline consortium with HBCUs in April of 2021. The goal was to create...
Michigan Education Department puts $4 million federal grant to use
Michigan is receiving 4 million dollars from the federal “Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five” program. Michigan project manager Joy Milano said the grant aims to address inequities within the early childhood care system. “It’s really focused on ensuring that the children who often have the most challenges...
