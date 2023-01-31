Shelley Padnos and Ronald E. Hall are officially Grand Valley State University Trustees with their terms beginning Thursday. Shelley Padnos has served on the GVSU board in the past from 2007-2014 and for three decades the Grand Valley Foundation director. On the Allendale campus, She and Carol Sarosik founded the Padnos/Sarosic Center for Civil Discourse.

ALLENDALE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO