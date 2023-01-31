Read full article on original website
Melissa D. Elko, 60, formerly of Knoxville, Iowa passed away on Tuesday at her residence in Fremont, IA. She is survived by her loving husband, Raymond Elko, her mother, Arvilia Bailey of Knoxville, IA; and sister, Lynette (Richard) Clark of Belmond, IA; along with two godsons, Steven and Dalton Clark.
OPD Takes Pledge to Stop Underage Smoking
The Ottumwa Police Department announced a pledge it took to eliminate underage smoking. Known as I-PLEDGE, the program is a partnership with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) to educate local retailers and enforce Iowa’s tobacco, alternative nicotine, and vapor product laws. Since the program’s inception in 2000, the statewide tobacco compliance rate has grown to 91%. By participating in the program, the Ottumwa Police Department has committed to doing its part to increase the compliance rate even more this year.
97.7 KOTM-FM Team of the Week: Ottumwa Boys Basketball
Ottumwa HyVee’s: North HyVee on Court Street, South HyVee on Quincy Avenue, and Drugstore on the corner of Pennsylvania and Jefferson, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate the Ottumwa Boys Basketball squad, our 97.7 KOTM-FM Team of the Week!. Last Friday, the Bulldogs got back on the...
KRKN Athlete of the Week: Brooks Moore, EBF Basketball
State Farm Agent Shawn McCarty, serving southeast Iowa from his office at 604 W Burlington in Fairfield, along with Ottumwa Radio Group want to congratulate EBF Basketball player Brooks Moore, our 104.3 KRKN Athlete of the Week!. Last Friday, Moore went over 1,000 points in his career during the Rockets’...
KKSI Athlete of the Week: JaeDon Wolver, Pekin Basketball
Josh, Brenda, and the team at Meridian Credit Union in Ottumwa, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate Pekin basketball player JaeDon Wolver, our 101.5 KKSI-FM Athlete of the Week!. Wolver, a junior, scored a game-high 16 points in the Panthers’ win over Lone Tree last Friday. Our...
