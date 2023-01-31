The Ottumwa Police Department announced a pledge it took to eliminate underage smoking. Known as I-PLEDGE, the program is a partnership with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) to educate local retailers and enforce Iowa’s tobacco, alternative nicotine, and vapor product laws. Since the program’s inception in 2000, the statewide tobacco compliance rate has grown to 91%. By participating in the program, the Ottumwa Police Department has committed to doing its part to increase the compliance rate even more this year.

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO